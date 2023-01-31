ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023: Eagles' Jason Kelce doesn't believe result of Super Bowl 57 will impact retirement decision

Jason Kelce has been flirting with the idea of retiring from the NFL for the past few years. The 35-year-old is playing in his 12th season in the league and is now on the doorstep of possibly winning the second Super Bowl of his career. While riding off into the sunset after another Eagles title sounds like the ideal storybook ending, that narrative doesn't appear like it'll be much of a factor for Kelce whenever he does decide to step away.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023: Travis Kelce implores Chiefs fans to not touch Philadelphia's Rocky statue

Don't mess with Rocky Balboa. That's the message Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is sending to fans ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles. When the Eagles are in the playoffs, it has become somewhat of a tradition for the opponents' colors to mysteriously appear on the iconic Rocky statue. More often than not, the act of vandalism doesn't work out for those opponents.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Geno Smith: Contract talks underway

Smith has reportedly had positive contract negotiations with the Seahawks thus far, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Smith would likely be one of the top signal callers if he were to hit the open market this offseason, but it appears as if the Seahawks would like to avoid that possibility, as talks regarding an extension are seemingly moving in a positive direction. The 32-year-old quarterback put up career-best numbers across the board in his first season as a starter with Seattle, but given this was Smith's first year as a starter since 2014, any extension would likely be of the shorter variety as the team attempts to safeguard itself from any sort of regression.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Plummer: Signs minors pact with Cincinnati

Plummer joined the Reds on a minor-league deal Friday. Plummer made his big-league debut last season with the Mets but didn't make much of an impression. He struck out 12 times while grabbing just four hits in 31 plate appearances, though two of those hits were home runs. He'll be fighting for a bench outfield spot in camp.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Perfect Seahawks 2023 NFL Draft plan: Select C.J. Stroud if available at No. 5; otherwise fortify lines

The 2022 Seattle Seahawks were like finding a crumpled $20 in your jeans pocket after taking them out of the washing machine -- a pleasant surprise. After trading Russell Wilson, once their longtime face-of-the-franchise quarterback, to the Denver Broncos in exchange for three players (QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant and DL Shelby Harris) along with five draft picks (two firsts, two seconds and one fifth), it appeared as if the team was punting on the 2022 season. However, with Wilson's former backup, Geno Smith, outplaying Seattle's only Super Bowl champion quarterback in Year 1 of the divorce, Seattle snuck into the seventh and final NFC playoff spot at 9-8, becoming one of only two teams this season to reach the playoffs and have multiple first-round picks, joining the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Cements starting role as rookie

Bellinger totaled 30 catches on 35 targets for 268 yards and two receiving touchdowns during the regular season in his rookie campaign. He added one rush for a two-yard touchdown. Bellinger saw his snap count rise steadily from Week 1 to Week 6 before suffering an eye injury against Jacksonville...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

NFL picks, Eagles vs. Chiefs odds, 2023 bets from proven model: This 4-way Super Bowl 57 parlay pays out 14-1

It's all come down to Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12 featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. The 2023 Super Bowl will be one of the most-bet sporting events of the entire year, attracting wagers on Super Bowl props, the Super Bowl spread (Eagles -1.5), and Super Bowl total (50). There are also exotic Super Bowl prop bets for off-field events like the color Gatorade dumped on the winning coach and length of the National Anthem. Which spread, total, and Super Bowl props should you include in your NFL bets and NFL picks? Before you make any Super Bowl picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Stuffs stat sheet Saturday

McCollum had 23 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 131-126 win over the Lakers. McCollum has taken a step back in his scoring duties since the return of Brandon Ingram, but the veteran guard continues to find ways to impact the game while also putting up solid scoring figures. Over his last 10 games, McCollum is averaging 21.4 points, 5.9 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 0.9 steals and has reached the 20-point plateau in all but two contests during that stretch.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears trade back twice for significant haul as Panthers, Colts move up for QBs

In the month's leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft, the idea is to address all of the potential scenarios fans may witness on draft night. In last week's thought exercise, the Carolina Panthers traded up twice to provide a soft landing spot for Chicago in a trade back from No. 1 overall. In today's thought exercise, the Bears embrace the idea of trading back twice to pick up significant draft capital to rebuild the roster.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

2023 NFL Mock Draft: 3 teams trade up for QBs as Bears move back; Ravens add eventual heir to Lamar Jackson

In the history of the NFL, the No. 1 overall draft pick has been traded just five times. Among the most notable were the then-St. Louis Rams moving up from No. 6 to select future Hall of Fame offensive tackle Orlando Pace in 1997; the Atlanta Falcons jumping from No. 5 to grab game-breaking dual threat Michael Vick in 2001; and the Rams catapulting all the way from No. 15 to snag the solid yet unsexy Jared Goff in 2016.
GEORGIA STATE

