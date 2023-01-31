Kearney Center now offering day services to community on weekdays

The Kearney Center will now be offering its day services program on weekdays to community members seeking assistance.

According to the Center, adults that are not currently residing at the Center will have access to its services on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those services include access to laundry, showers, computers, case management, warm meals and other services provided by partner agencies on-site during those hours.

Director of Shelter Operations Vicki Butler said their hope is to reduce episodes of homelessness and increase housing retention in the community by expanding their comprehensive services. "Everyone deserves a support system to turn to in times of need," said Butler.

The Center says case management and partnerships with H3lp Florida, Career Source, Ability 1st, Apalachee Center, Legal Services and more will allow visitors to go beyond have their basic needs met. Services promoting sustainable independence are also offered, ranging from mental health counseling to disability assistance.

Back in 2020, the Kearney Center suspended their day services program due to Covid-19 causing the facility to temporarily close for operations until April 2021. The Center said from that point on, day services were limited to those that were temporarily residing at the shelter.

Staff members at the Center said they are excited to fully reinstate the day services program and extend it to the community again.