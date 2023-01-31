On The Red Carpet takes you inside the Sundance Film Festival.

From previewing the new shows and movies to featuring interviews with Hollywood's biggest stars.

We chat with "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" star, Paul Rudd. Plus, "This is Us" star, Milo Ventimiglia about his new ABC heist drama, "The Company You Keep" and Gina Rodriguez talks about seeing dead people in the new ABC comedy, "Not Dead Yet!"

On The Red carpet also takes you to the star-studded premieres at The Sundance Film Festival to talk with Randall Park about his directorial debut, "Shortcomings," Julia-Louis Dreyfus about her new comedy, "You Hurt My Feelings", and Tiffany Haddish tells us about possibly dating aliens at the premiere of her new movie, "Landscape with Invisible Hand."

This and much more. Watch the whole episode in the video above.