ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

California Highway Patrol arrests 33 people during retail theft operation

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24hghw_0kXYkm5W00

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) wrapped up a retail theft operation with the arrest of 33 people.

According to the CHP, 285 items taken from TJ Maxx and Marshalls on Ming Avenue in Southwest Bakersfield were recovered. The value of the stolen items was approximately $8,000.

The recovery effort stems from Assembly Bill 3.31, which cracks down on organized retail theft by having CHP officers act as part of the Organized Retail Crime Task Force .

A number of the people arrested also had outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants for various charges, according to the CHP.

Comments / 5

Fett_01
4d ago

So… They caught these people in the stores? I mean I saw a bunch of flashing lights in front of the TJ Maxx a few days ago… I want to know what went down… What actually happened. Nice to know that they were arrest made, but where did they catch them?

Reply
6
Related
KGET

1 person dead in rollover crash on Alta Vista Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fatality occurred on Alta Vista Drive on Saturday at 7:21 a.m. when a grey vehicle rolled over and crashed into a building, claiming the life of at least one of the occupants. According to the Bakersfield Fire Department, the vehicle carrying three individuals rammed into a house on 2200 Alta […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Adult male found dead after shooting on Baker Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An adult male was found dying Saturday at 1:30 a.m. after a shooting in East Bakersfield. According to a Bakersfield Police Department release, police officers responded to a shooting at 600 Baker St. and found the adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical aid...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 arrests in Goshen deadly shooting, video shows mom and baby trying to escape

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced on Friday the arrest of two suspects who allegedly shot and killed six people, including a baby, in Goshen on January 16. Tulare County’s sheriff announced that “Operation Nightmare” began early Friday morning with a multi-agency operation to serve three search warrants. One was […]
GOSHEN, CA
KTLA

2 arrested in Central Valley shooting that left 6 dead

 Two gang members were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, in the January massacre of six people including a baby at a central California home associated with a rival gang, the Tulare County sheriff said. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was taken into custody and Angel “Nanu” Uriarte, 35, was wounded […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

17 News cameras capture ‘Operation Nightmare’ in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced the arrests of two suspects in connection to the massacre of six people in Goshen. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the arrests took place during “Operation Nightmare” in the early morning hours in multiple locations. KGET cameras captured the scene as […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Hulu docuseries ‘Killing County’ examines police violence in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A documentary series airing Thursday night on Hulu takes a closer look at several controversial deaths involving Kern County law enforcement. “Killing County,” which has ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick as executive producer, features interviews with family of Jorge Ramirez, a police informant fatally shot by officers outside the Four Points Sheraton […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Delano Police search for 2 at-risk missing persons

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating two missing people, according to the department. Maria Ruiz, 72, of Delano was last seen on Feb. 2 in the 1400 block of Dover Place. She is at-risk due to having multiple health issues, according to the department. DPD describes […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Men Killed in Fiery Crash in Kings County

Two men were killed in a head-on crash that ended with one vehicle bursting into flames on the evening of Tuesday, January 24, 2023. The accident occurred shortly before 7:00 p.m. near Corcoran in Kings County. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the driver of a Ford Escape was traveling north on 10th Avenue near Niles Avenue, while a driver in a Toyota Corolla was heading south on 10th.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
KERO 23 Bakersfield

KERO 23 Bakersfield

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy