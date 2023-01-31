Read full article on original website
Autoblog
Ford announces return to Formula 1 in 2026 as engine partner with Red Bull
Ford is officially coming back to Formula 1 racing as a powertrain partner with Red Bull Powertrains. The Blue Oval is set to make its return for the 2026 season when all-new engine regulations are set to go into effect. This is the second big American manufacturer to announce intentions to hop into Formula 1 as of late — Andretti Motorsport and Cadillac just announced their proposed team and engine supplier bid a month ago.
Autoblog
740-hp McLaren 750S reportedly due in 2023 to replace 720S
McLaren quietly put the 720S out to pasture in late 2022, but the model's spot in the range won't stay empty for very long, according to a recent report from Automotive News. Its successor will allegedly inaugurate the 750S nameplate when it makes its global debut in early 2023. Citing...
Autoblog
Mercedes-Benz eliminating 19 of 33 body styles over next seven years
Ever since Ola Kallenius took over the CEO position at Mercedes-Benz in 2019, the Swede has been hacking at, pruning, and trimming the company's structure and model portfolio. Car and Driver reports another massive cull is about to commence. After journalist Georg Kacher spoke to Mercedes managers at two primary locations in Germany, he wrote, "Based on what we've seen, of the 33 body styles Mercedes currently offers between Europe and the U.S., only 14 will survive." As is always the case in these refinements to boost market share, ROI, and brand expression, the front-line soldiers getting mowed down first are coupes, convertibles and wagons. One manager told Kacher, "At the end of the day, we simply don't need estate cars [wagons] or underperforming two-door offerings to boost volumes."
Autoblog
Ohio maker of attainable track cars starts deliveries, plans mid-engine supercar
Supercar builders have been making big news the past few years with wild, no-holds-barred track-only specials. Of course, if you've thought that having a wildly fast track special would be cool, but completely out of reach, well, think again. A fairly new company, Fields Auto Works, has not one, but two cars designed for the track, and cost fractions of those exotics cost. Plus, they should be easy to service and maintain, which is key to getting loads and loads of laps.
Autoblog
Netflix to feature electric cars from GM and others in programming
LOS ANGELES — Netflix has unveiled a new star for some of its upcoming programming: electric vehicles from General Motors and other automakers. The streaming service announced an agreement on Thursday to feature vehicles including the Chevrolet Bolt, the electric GMC Hummer pickup and the Cadillac Lyriq in TV series and films "where relevant."
Autoblog
Least satisfying vehicle rankings seek to highlight the worst cars of the year
Consumer Reports polls its members on all sorts of topics related to how they buy and use products ranging from mobile phones to humidifiers for indoor plants. Cars are regularly one of CR’s most interesting topics, and its recent study on the least satisfying vehicles to own offers insights into the cars people wish they hadn’t purchased.
Autoblog
Ferrari Roma crashes in dealer's elevator shaft
Someone called Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) on the late afternoon of January 31 about "a commercial structure fire," and so Battalion 10 and a unit called Special Operations arrived at Ferrari of Palm Beach ready to rock. Instead of finding a fire, the first responders found all the elements of an action movie in progress, and they were suddenly main characters. Due to what was called "an elevator malfunction," a Ferrari Roma had fallen tail-first into the empty shaft, the impact fracturing the coupe's fuel lines, causing a leak. The dealership maintains a parking garage on the roof where it stores vehicles for service. The open door in one of the photos PBCFR posted to its Facebook page makes it appear the Roma fell from that floor onto the top of the elevator. A very expensive "ouch."
Autoblog
BMW to spend $866 million on Mexico plant expansion for EVs
SAN LUIS POTOSI, Mexico — German automaker BMW will invest 800 million euros ($866 million) in the central Mexican state of San Luis Potosi to produce high-voltage batteries and fully electric "Neue Klasse" models, the carmaker said Friday. The expansion, set to add around 1,000 new jobs at its...
Autoblog
Chinese Porsche dealer accidentally discounts Panamera by 88%, hundreds of people put down deposits
For a brief, sweet moment, Porsche lovers in the city of Yinchuan, China, thought they had found the pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. A Porsche dealership in their city listed a Panamera sedan, which starts at $92,000 in the US, for a mere 124,000 yuan, or $18,000, on their website, according to Bloomberg News. That's roughly one-eighth of the 998,000 yuan, or $148,000 dollars, the starting price listed on Porsche's China website.
Autoblog
Nissan plans to launch its first EV with a solid-state battery in 2028
Nissan expects that the solid-state battery technology it's busily developing will be ready for mass production in 2028. Development work is ongoing, but the Japanese company believes it's well positioned to launch pilot production in 2025 and gradually improve the technology. "We think we have something quite special and are...
Autoblog
2023 Honda Pilot and the promise and pitfalls of PHEVs | Autoblog Podcast #766
In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd for a chat about the new 2023 Honda Pilot and its beefed-up TrailSport model. After that, we get a winter-weather long-term update on the BMW 330e care of Greg. Then, it's on to news. The big headlines this week were the brand-new Mazda CX-90 crossover and word that Genesis plans to build its outrageous (and expensive) X convertible concept. Is the world ready for a Bentley fighter from Korea?
Autoblog
'The Crew Motorfest' launches this year
While "Forza Horizon" and "Need for Speed" remain some of the biggest names in open-world racing games, they're certainly not the only ones. Less prominent has been "The Crew" from Ubisoft, and the third installment of the series is launching this year. It's called "The Crew Motorfest," and unfortunately, Ubisoft...
Autoblog
2023 Honda Pilot brings back the DOHC V6 for cleaner emissions
With a new Honda Pilot comes a new version of Honda's evergreen V6. This time around, the 3.5-liter motor adds dual overhead cams even as it dispenses with Honda's signature VTEC system. There's a slight power boost as well, but nothing drivers will likely notice. Notably, as Car and Driver...
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 2006 Mazda5 with manual transmission
One thing I always look for during my junkyard expeditions is a manual transmission in an unexpected vehicle. Say, a Mercury Mystique or a V6 Camry with three pedals. In the early days of the minivan boom, some Dodge Caravans and Plymouth Voyagers with manual transmissions were sold (not to mention Toyota Vans and even Previas), but the Forces of Slushboxification essentially conquered the American-market minivan world by the end of the 20th century. Then Mazda decided it made sense to make an Americanized version of the Premacy to sell over here, and that this minivan would have a five-speed manual transmission (and, a bit later, a six-speed manual) as base equipment. This was the Mazda5, and a few of them actually made it out of American Mazda showrooms without automatics. Here's one of those extremely rare vans, found in a Denver-area self-service car graveyard.
Autoblog
Bollinger Motors sues Munro Vehicles over MK_1 design
Well, that didn't take long. Scotland's Munro Vehicles announced in December that it began taking reservations for its MK_1 battery-electric off-roader — a tall, chunky rectangle aimed at industries like forestry and mining. Quite a few folks noticed the MK_1 bore a resemblance to the Bollinger Motors B1 SUV and B2 pickup. Munro Head of Design Ross Compton was under contract as an exterior designer for Bollinger Motors from 2015 to 2017, according to Compton's LinkedIn page. He then went to Atlis Motor Vehicles from 2018 to 2021, designing a more traditional pickup concept called the XT that turned into another T-square affair as production neared.
