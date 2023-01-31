ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fly nonstop from Cleveland to Puerto Rico starting at $69 with Frontier

By AJ Smith
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
Frontier Airlines will begin offering fares as low as $69 to fly nonstop from Cleveland to Puerto Rico with service starting May 4, according to the airline.

This new nonstop service makes Frontier the only airline to offer flights directly to Puerto Rico from Cleveland. There will be a total of 12 nonstop destinations from Cleveland.

The airline is also launching its GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass which will offer access to unlimited flights from May 2 until Sept 30 at an introductory price of $399 per person.

“We are delighted with this latest destination to the Cleveland market by Frontier Airlines. Nonstop San Juan service is desired by many of our residents in Northeast Ohio and we are appreciative of the continued commitment by Frontier Airlines,” said John Hogan, deputy chief of marketing and air service development for the airline.

Find more info on Frontier Airlines and flights here .

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

