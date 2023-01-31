Read full article on original website
Red and Black
Georgia men's basketball stifled in 82-57 loss to Texas A&M
The Georgia Bulldogs fell 82-57 to the Texas A&M Aggies. With a second consecutive loss on the road, Georgia dropped to 4-6 in conference play before a three game home stretch. The Bulldogs were led by the performances of junior forward Jabri Abdur-Rahim and junior guard Justin Hill. Hill put...
Red and Black
Georgia men’s tennis defeats Louisville 4-1, clinches spot in ITA Men’s Indoor Championship
On Monday, the No. 15-ranked Georgia Bulldogs men’s tennis team (2-2) grinded out a win against Louisville (5-1) 4-1 to secure a spot in Chicago for the ITA Men’s Indoor Championship on Feb. 17. The win came after a rain delay in the third-place matchup between Miami and...
Red and Black
Georgia women’s basketball drops a close one to undefeated LSU 82-77
The Georgia women’s basketball team lost to the undefeated LSU Tigers on Thursday night 82-77 in overtime. Georgia competed with the nation’s No. 3 team from the opening tip to the final buzzer, but ultimately ran out of gas in overtime. Georgia established the tone immediately after the...
Red and Black
Georgia women’s tennis suffers first defeat of 2023, lose to North Carolina 5-2
The No. 5 ranked Bulldogs traveled to Chapel Hill, North Carolina to take on the No. 2 ranked Tar Heels. The Bulldogs fell to the Tar Heels 5-2. Despite an undefeated start, Georgia now stands at 2-1 for the season, with this loss being its first. Play started off in...
Red and Black
Mike White, Georgia men's basketball looks to bounce back against Texas A&M
The Georgia Bulldogs hit the road again as they are set to take on the Texas A&M Aggies. Men’s basketball head coach Mike White along with players — seventh-year senior Jailyn Ingram and fifth-year senior Mardrez McBride — were made available to talk with the media. Three-headed...
Red and Black
Second 4-star running back commits to UGA
On Jan. 28, four-star prospect Dwight Phillips Jr. announced his commitment to the University of Georgia. He made his announcement on Twitter. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound running back committed to Georgia over offers from Arkansas, Auburn and Michigan. Phillips Jr. is ranked as the fourth-best running back and thirteenth-best player in the state of Georgia according to the 247Sports composite. He brings solid running back size, but has elite speed at the position.
Red and Black
5-star cornerback announces commitment to UGA
On Feb. 1, class of 2024 five-star Ellis Robinson IV announced his commitment to the University of Georgia. “I felt like that was really where my heart was ever since I sent my first visit to Georgia,” Robinson IV said. “It really just felt like home for me. For me and my family, it just felt really comfortable when I was there. That's why I chose Georgia.”
Red and Black
'Live like Dev:’ Devin Willock leaves kindhearted legacy
The past two years have brought great success to the University of Georgia football team. Two consecutive national championship titles, an SEC championship win and an all-star team that has dominated the world of college football. This January, fans gathered in Athens to celebrate the Bulldogs’ with a parade and...
Red and Black
Between The Headphones: Mid-Season Report of UGA Men’s and Women’s Basketball
In this episode, sports editor John James discusses the University of Georgia's men's basketball team and their new coach Mike White's performance thus far with men's basketball reporter Samuel Higgs. James also discusses UGA's women's basketball team and their season so far with women's basketball reporter Bo Underwood.
Red and Black
Member of Georgia football staff present as fatal crash investigation took place
A member of the University of Georgia football coaching staff was present at the site of the fatal Jan. 15 crash involving two members of the football team and two members of the recruiting staff, according to reporting from the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Bryant Gantt, director of player support and operations...
Red and Black
UGA generates record $7.6 billion for Georgia economy
In 2022, the University of Georgia made a record $7.6 billion impact on Georgia’s economy, a $200 million increase in impact compared to the previous year. According to a press release from UGA Media Relations, contributing factors to the economic growth include an increase in the number of undergraduate and graduate degrees given, increases in externally funded research activities and an expansion of public service and outreach.
Red and Black
Athens’ Georgia Museum of Art kicks off 75th birthday celebrations
The Georgia Museum of Art, which opened to the public in 1948 with a collection of just 100 paintings, is celebrating its 75th birthday this year. The museum houses nearly 17,000 pieces of art in its permanent collection and is the state’s official art museum. The anniversary will be...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: UGA dancers perform with Martha Graham Dance Company
On Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, the University of Georgia dance program collaborated with the Martha Graham Dance Company in a performance at the Fine Arts Theatre in Athens, Georgia. The show, featuring “Appalachian Spring” and “Canticle for Innocent Comedians," will return Friday evening, Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
Red and Black
Hendershot's to host food drive in Athens this Sunday
Local coffee shop, music venue and bar Hendershot’s is hosting nonprofit Farm to Neighborhood’s 1,000 Meals Food Drive this Sunday, Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Jennifer Hendershot, wife of the founder and owner Seth Hendershot, is making 300 bowls of “Jenn’s famous veggie chili” with cornbread. The goal is to feed as many people as possible for free, according to its’ social media post.
Red and Black
Athens Restaurant Roundup: Brewery collaborations, Valentine’s deals and more
With the arrival of February, local eateries have a variety of Valentine's Day specials and new deals for the Athens community. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. The K.A. Artist Shop to collaborate with local breweries for Valentine's Day event. The K.A. Artist Shop is collaborating with...
Red and Black
OPINION: Bring back physical books, say goodbye to e-readers
This semester, I decided to sign up for two literature classes at the University of Georgia: Honors Introduction to Creative Writing and American Literature from 1914 to the Present. With that being said, I now have a stack of 13 unopened paperback books, looming over my desk. For some readers,...
Red and Black
Athens-Clarke County receives $1 million grant from U.S. Department of Transportation
On Wednesday, United States Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards through the first round of funding for the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program. Athens-Clarke County was among the 510 communities across the United States to receive funding, according to the United States Department of Transportation website.
