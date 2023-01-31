On Feb. 1, class of 2024 five-star Ellis Robinson IV announced his commitment to the University of Georgia. “I felt like that was really where my heart was ever since I sent my first visit to Georgia,” Robinson IV said. “It really just felt like home for me. For me and my family, it just felt really comfortable when I was there. That's why I chose Georgia.”

