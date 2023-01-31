Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
burlington-record.com
Trifecta of layoffs in energy, cannabis and manufacturing sectors hit Colorado simultaneously
Three Colorado employers have notified the state that they plan to eliminate 334 jobs in Denver and Pueblo, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letters filed with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment this week. The largest of the three layoffs comes from Pinnacle Architectural Lighting Inc., which...
New natural gas pipes going in the ground in Colorado Springs
Construction is starting in northern Colorado Springs to replace a five-mile stretch of natural gas pipelines.
tourcounsel.com
Pueblo Mall | Shopping mall in Pueblo, Colorado
Pueblo Mall is a shopping mall in Pueblo, Colorado, U.S. Opened in 1976, the mall features Dillard's and J. C. Penney as its anchor stores. Other major tenants of the mall include Jo-Ann Fabrics, Planet Fitness, and Altitude Trampoline Park. The mall is managed and owned by Centennial Real Estate.
livability.com
Enjoy a River of New Developments in Grand Junction, CO
New projects revitalize riverfront with a variety of retail, restaurants, businesses (and fun activities!). The Colorado River has long been a focal point for communities throughout the Grand Valley, and now a flurry of activity along its banks is sure to create even more interest. Two large, multiuse projects, both situated along the river in Grand Junction, are benefiting from a business-friendly climate, robust and shovel-ready infrastructure, and a superior workforce.
nbc11news.com
Governor Jared Polis visits Grand Junction
Mesa County is starting a new program with the goal of reducing pedestrian deaths on Mesa County streets. On Thursday, the Colorado State House passed a bill to address teacher shortages and get more educators on the job, but it remains to be seen if it will help.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Grand Junction’s Newest Restaurant Is Open & It’s Very ‘Colorado’
After much anticipation, a new Grand Junction, Colorado restaurant has opened its doors to the public. With locations in Arizona and Colorado, this popular restaurant already had a strong following. After a long wait, the newest location is up and running. The Lone Spur Cafe Opens In Grand Junction Colorado.
US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities
BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs workers in the United States Postal Services are now filling staffing gaps in rural parts of the state. In return, the USPS is paying for housing and overtime for employees sent to Buena Vista. Watch the video above for the full story. The post US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities appeared first on KRDO.
cpr.org
Pueblo could get a new contemporary train station
Plans for a new train station next to the historic Union Depot in Pueblo are moving ahead. The project is aimed at two proposed services, Front Range Rail that would run from Fort Collins to Pueblo and an expansion of Amtrak’s long-distance Southwest Chief line that would possibly connect La Junta to Pueblo and Colorado Springs.
skyhinews.com
Harsh winter conditions can take a toll on wildlife in northwest Colorado￼
Big game wildlife in Northwest Colorado are condensing in the last sections of winter range refuge, trying to find any vegetation and grazing areas not buried in snow. Wildlife typically move from higher to lower elevations when the weather turns colder, going from the mountains to the valleys, and from Routt County west toward Moffat County, said Kyle Bond, Colorado Parks and Wildlife district wildlife manager in the Steamboat Springs area.
iheart.com
Colorado State Rep Ty Winter The Use of A Firearm in Your Business
Colorado State Rep Ty Winter represents a massive swath southeastern Colorado including Pueblo County. We'll discuss a bill that's being heard in committee on Monday that would allow owners, managers, and employees of businesses, or any person in that business, who legally possess a firearm to use that firearm within the business if someone makes illegal entry and the person defending the business believes the illegal entrant has committed, or is about to commit, a crime, or may use ANY physical force against a person in the business. It's much like the "Castle Doctrine" for our homes but extended to businesses.
State Patrol Puts Northern Colorado County in the Top 5 Worst for Speeding
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
coloradosun.com
“We know”: Postal Service acknowledges growing mail problems in Colorado mountain towns
Paula Black realized what a sad state her local Steamboat Springs post office was in when she started seeing junk mail piles avalanching to the floor from tables in the lobby. She noticed cobwebs draping corners, dust coating everything, and parts hanging off old heaters. So, she called on some...
burlington-record.com
You won’t believe how much snow Steamboat received in January
Chad Fleischer has lived in Colorado ski towns all his life. The former U.S. Ski Team downhill racer and two-time Olympian grew up in Vail and has spent the past two decades in Steamboat Springs. When he says he’s never seen the volume of snowfall Steamboat has experienced the past few weeks, you can be sure it has been an unusually epic storm cycle.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Ranchers to be compensated up to $8,000 for each head lost to wolf depredation, CPW says
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is coming to Rifle next week to discuss and collect public feedback over the state’s contentious plan to restore gray wolves in its ecosystem. The meeting is slated for 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at Colorado Mountain College Rifle, 3695 Airport Road. Anyone who can’t attend the meeting in-person but are interested in making a public comment can fill out a form online, at engagecpw.org. The deadline for filling out and submitting this public comment document is Feb. 22.
Small CO town was one of the coldest places in America Tuesday morning
While it was bitterly cold across all of Colorado Tuesday morning, a small town in Moffat County was one of the coldest places anywhere in the country.The town of Maybell has just 76 people and is located along Highway 40 about 25 miles west of Craig. The coldest air temperature ever recorded in the state of Colorado was in Maybell on February 1, 1985 when the thermometer dropped to -61 degrees.It wasn't quite that cold Tuesday morning but Maybell was the coldest location in Colorado with -42 degrees. Only a handful of remote areas in Utah and Wyoming were colder than Maybell.Nearby Craig was also extremely cold with -41 degrees which makes Denver's official low of -6 degrees seem mild.After the frigid start on Tuesday, high temperatures will reach the 20s across much of the state. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will finally reach above freezing on Wednesday followed by 40s developing on Thursday and Friday. It will also remain dry across Colorado through Friday with sunny skies each day and clear skies each night.
tourcounsel.com
Mesa Mall | Shopping mall in Grand Junction, Colorado
Mesa Mall is a shopping mall in Grand Junction, Colorado, United States. Managed by Washington Prime Group, the mall's anchor stores are Cabela's, Dillard's, JCPenney, HomeGoods, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Target. General Growth Properties built Mesa Mall in 1980. The original anchor stores were JCPenney, Sears, and Target. Address: 2424...
Are You Ready For Grand Junction’s Next Roundabout?
Whenever you want to have an interesting conversation, just bring up the topic of roundabouts in Grand Junction. Roundabouts have become a way of life not only in Grand Junction but across the country. When you have a relatively high volume of traffic that you want to keep moving efficiently, build a roundabout. Right?
Comments / 0