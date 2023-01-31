ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proposed three-team blockbuster trade sends Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic to Mavs, Ben Simmons to Bulls

A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season. We are in the final week before the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is upon us and teams around the NBA can't make any major moves up until the offseason. The NBA is having one of its most interesting seasons in a while and it's impossible to predict who will win a championship this season. Parity is at an all-time high and many teams could become contenders if they made a move to win immediately.
LeBron James Sends Cryptic Tweet Amid Kyrie Irving Lakers Rumors

As expected, fans are already speculating that James is referring to the news that Kyrie Irving, his former teammate, has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. LeBron's replies are filled with pictures of the two stars together from their time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but as previously mentioned, there is a good chance the Tweet is completely unrelated.
Report: Lakers, Jazz have had trade discussions about star player

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking into making at least one more move ahead of next Thursday’s trade deadline, and Russell Westbrook has reportedly been part of some of those discussions. The Lakers and Utah Jazz have had exploratory trade talks centered on Westbrook, according to Chris Haynes of...
Dillon Brooks punches Donovan Mitchell in groin before ejection

Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected for their scuffle during Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. A video replay showed the dirty move Brooks pulled to trigger the scuffle. Brooks was driving to the basket and attempted a layup with his Grizzlies down 81-76 to...
Cavs Notes: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Trade Talk

“That’s just who he is,” Mitchell told reporters. “We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. “There’s no place for that in the game. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn’t new.”
Are the Suns favorites to land Kyrie Irving in trade sweepstakes?

While a trio of teams has already jumped to the forefront of the brand-new Kyrie Irving trade market, the Phoenix Suns are reportedly the favorites to actually get a deal done with the Brooklyn Nets. Kyrie Irving dropped a bomb on the NBA world Friday when it was reported that...
Report: The Utah Jazz show interest in Cam Reddish

Cam Reddish is out of the rotation in New York and has been — ostensibly — since he arrived. With him on the trading block, numerous teams have thrown their hat in the ring. Most recently, the Utah Jazz has shown interest in the 23-year-old, per Sideline Sources’ Wenzell Ortiz.
Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving posts cryptic tweet before trade request

NBA All-Star guard Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets couldn’t agree on an extension. So, the inevitable has arrived sooner than in summer. Irving wanted to move from his hometown team Nets, with less than a week left before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, according to multiple reports. The...
“They might say, ‘Daddy, you’re boring. You're lame!’” - Giannis Antetokounmpo is making sure his kids would watch his highlight reels

Putting up one spectacular performance after another, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been nothing short of impressive for the Milwaukee Bucks halfway through the NBA season. After yet another dominant performance in Milwaukee's 135-110 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night, the bull-strong forward revealed the reason behind his recent offensive onslaught.
Insiders reveal why Nuggets' Bones Hyland is 'very open' to trade

Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland's short run with the Denver Nuggets may be approaching an abrupt end. Amid reported "friction" between Hyland and the Nuggets, the 22-year-old could be ready for a change of scenery. On this week's episode of "This League: Uncut" with Chris Haynes and Marc Stein, Haynes said Hyland is "very open" to being traded, especially if it means a more prominent role.
Hawks took savage shot at Suns after blowout win

The Atlanta Hawks definitely chose violence after Wednesday’s game. The Hawks fire-roasted the Phoenix Suns in a nationally-televised contest, winning 132-100. The game was effectively over by the second quarter as Atlanta got out to a 20-point lead and Phoenix never got much closer. After the game, the Hawks,...
Three players Warriors should target at the trade deadline

The Golden State Warriors (26-26) have lost two straight games and are ninth in the Western Conference. With the trade deadline Thursday, the time to make a move is now. Earlier this week, Warriors president/GM Bob Myers told 95.7 The Game that he wants to add to Golden State's "margin of error" and that "[currently] it's not a margin of error I'm entirely comfortable with."
