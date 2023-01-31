Read full article on original website
Not just in the north. record making profits tell you a lot of energy companies taking advantage and making record profits.
Californians soon to see credits on their utility bills
The California Public Utilities Commission is sending out the twice-yearly climate credit early in response to the high cost of natural gas.
KTVU FOX 2
Californians will get this much credit on next month's gas and electric bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom said millions of Californians will get a credit on next month's natural gas and electricity bill. Announced in a tweet Thursday afternoon, the credit will be a welcomed relief for many as there has been a significant increase in utility bills over recent months--about 32% higher compared to this time last year.
Bakersfield Now
PG&E offers customers $4,000 rebate for pre-owned EV purchases
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) —As California continues its journey to go green, companies are also doing their part. Pacific Gas and Electric just announced that qualifying residential customers can receive up to $4,000 when they purchase or lease a pre-owned electric vehicle. In September of 2020, Gov. Gavin newsroom announced...
California to see much lower natural gas bills soon: here’s why
Finally, some good news about your home heating bill. California’s largest natural gas utility says bills should be significantly lower this month due to falling wholesale prices. A regulatory move announced Thursday will also help millions of Californians save money after January’s sticker shock. “After unprecedented highs due to West Coast market conditions, market prices for […]
Traffic collision knocks out power to 2,000 Woodland PG&E customers
(KTXL) — A collision in Woodland has knocked out power for more than 2,000 residents, according to the Woodland Police Department. – Video above: Sacramento International Airport announces expansion The collision happened in the area of East Beamer Street and Harter Avenue when a vehicle collided with a power pole. Traffic on westbound East Beamer […]
How much will you receive from California Climate Credits on your gas bill?
California’s Public Utilities Commission will meet next week to consider issuing Climate Credits earlier than usual to offset record high natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many residents. These credits come from money generated by the auction of emissions permits to companies that produce carbon pollution, including power plants and natural gas distributors. […]
KTVU FOX 2
New '369' area code goes into effect for these areas
Starting Wednesday, people in the existing 707 area code region of California may be assigned a number with the 369 area code if they get a new phone line, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The change, called an overlay, will affect parts or all of Marin, Napa, Solano...
Here's how high PG&E says bills could get during this historically cold, wet winter in CA
Historic rain, now followed by freezing temperatures across the Bay Area is leading to higher than ever gas and electric bills. Here's how much you can expect, according to PG&E.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Lights Out: California Power Problems Are About To Get Worse
The original story can be read here. More blackouts could be on the horizon in California as the state’s electric grid is forced to deal with new regulations imposed by Democrat politicians to shut down power plants and mandatory switches to electric vehicles and home appliances. Californians could be left in the dark as a result — while still paying the highest energy prices in the nation.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Speed Limit Reduction Proposed for Roseville Roads
Roseville City Council Proposes Lowering Speed Limits. In Roseville, California, speeding-related accident deaths are a big issue. Some deadly traffic accidents that occurred in the city recently include the following:. On October 11, 2021, one person was killed in a single-car accident on Rocky Ridge Drive when the driver struck...
I-80 in Placer County reopened after fatal collision
(KTXL) — A fatal collision along westbound I-80 on in Placer County on Saturday has forced a closure of the freeway, according to California Highway Patrol Auburn. CHP said that all westbound lanes and the number one eastbound lane have been closed and there is not current estimated time of reopening. – Video above: Travelers […]
Man says his recent SoCalGas bill is over $900 - Here's what concerned customers can do for help
As Californians struggle to pay sky-high natural gas bills, utility access activists are encouraging people to contact state regulators.
mendocinobeacon.com
Before and after: Lake Oroville, California’s second-largest reservoir, has risen 182 feet
One of the best places to see how dramatically big storms this winter have changed California’s water picture is three hours north of the Bay Area, in the foothills east of Sacramento Valley. There, Lake Oroville, the second-largest reservoir in California and a key component of the state’s water...
Common fridge staple suddenly yanked from Bay Area Costco shelves
A new California law seems to have slipped under the radar.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multiple Big Rig Accidents Occur Along Interstate 80
Several big rig accidents were reported on westbound Interstate 80 on January 31, causing traffic slowdowns. The first occurred in a big rig jackknife crash in Richmond when the tractor-trailer struck an embankment. The accident caused a fuel spill on the westbound side of the freeway near Solano Avenue at about 5:00 a.m.
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraft
A California witness flying over San Bernardino reported watching a pill-shaped object flying 100 feet below the aircraft at 1:30 p.m. on February 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
oc-breeze.com
Governor Newsom announces state-level appointments
Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his appointment of Sean Duryee as Commissioner of the California Highway Patrol, where he has been serving as Acting Commissioner and has held several roles since 1998. “A veteran of the CHP, Commissioner Duryee has dedicated his career to serving the people of California, starting...
northcountydailystar.com
Water, Water, Everywhere…
In 2014 voters approved a $7.5 billion water bond, which included $2.7 billion for construction of new dams and reservoirs. Unfortunately, few projects are underway, or even being planned. Our largest dams and reservoirs were built before 1979, most between 1945 and 1968, when our population was less than half...
mix96sac.com
We Could See One of the Best California Superblooms in Years
All this rain we’ve been deluged with could have a beautiful silver lining. Experts are predicting that California will see one the best superblooms in years this spring!. “Superblooms” in California happen when conditions are just right. Those conditions include a LOT of rain at just the right time amd of course, the right amount of sunshine. When this happens, native wildflowers, that lay dormant in the soil, all bloom at once. So far, we are on track for a gorgeous superbloom in 2023!
goldcountrymedia.com
Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor
After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
