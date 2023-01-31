ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade Superstar

We are just days away from the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, and OnlyHomers will be your home for LIVE reporting on the latest trades and rumors ahead of the deadline. As the hours and days tick closer to the Thursday, February 9 deadline, we are hearing more rumblings about what teams may decide to do.
Larry Brown Sports

3 big-name trade suitors for Kyrie Irving revealed

Playoff hopefuls appear to be lining up around the block for Kyrie Irving. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and Dallas Mavericks have emerged as potential suitors for the Brooklyn Nets All-Star Irving. After rejecting an extension offer from the Nets, Irving has requested a trade... The post 3 big-name trade suitors for Kyrie Irving revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

LeBron James Sends Cryptic Tweet Amid Kyrie Irving Lakers Rumors

As expected, fans are already speculating that James is referring to the news that Kyrie Irving, his former teammate, has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. LeBron's replies are filled with pictures of the two stars together from their time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but as previously mentioned, there is a good chance the Tweet is completely unrelated.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team

After less than eight months together, the Dallas Mavericks may be giving one player his walking papers. Morten Stig Jensen of Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday that Mavs big man Christian Wood may no longer be on the team past the trade deadline. Jensen said that he will be surprised if Wood is still on... The post Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Report: Lakers, Jazz have had trade discussions about star player

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking into making at least one more move ahead of next Thursday’s trade deadline, and Russell Westbrook has reportedly been part of some of those discussions. The Lakers and Utah Jazz have had exploratory trade talks centered on Westbrook, according to Chris Haynes of...
Deadspin

Don’t expect Dallas to host a Super Bowl any time soon

Jerry Jones championed the construction of Jerry World — AT&T Stadium — to host major sporting events far and wide, not simply for eight or nine Dallas Cowboys home games per year. His building hosted a Super Bowl in 2011 but weather problems in the Metroplex made that one a miserable experience. Now an NBA game between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons has been affected by weather in that region, which will go further towards making his beautiful facility a less-than-ideal location for the big game.
Yardbarker

Cavs Notes: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Trade Talk

“That’s just who he is,” Mitchell told reporters. “We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. “There’s no place for that in the game. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn’t new.”
Yardbarker

“They might say, ‘Daddy, you’re boring. You're lame!’” - Giannis Antetokounmpo is making sure his kids would watch his highlight reels

Putting up one spectacular performance after another, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been nothing short of impressive for the Milwaukee Bucks halfway through the NBA season. After yet another dominant performance in Milwaukee's 135-110 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night, the bull-strong forward revealed the reason behind his recent offensive onslaught.
Yardbarker

Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving posts cryptic tweet before trade request

NBA All-Star guard Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets couldn’t agree on an extension. So, the inevitable has arrived sooner than in summer. Irving wanted to move from his hometown team Nets, with less than a week left before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, according to multiple reports. The...
