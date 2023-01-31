Read full article on original website
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
Ted Bulletin Holds Soft Opening Specials at One LoudounUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
The Diary Of Lincoln's AssassinSiddhartha SapkotaWashington, DC
Heroic Citizens disarm shooter and save lives in DC Metro station shooting incidentChristopher ShanksWashington, DC
Kyrie Irving Criticizes The Brooklyn Nets After Embarrassing Loss Against The Celtics
Kyrie Irving minced no words when he called out his team after their embarrasing 139-96 loss to the Boston Celtics. Irving's history with Boston just made the clash all the more spicier, but this time, the guard was at the receiving end when Brooklyn suffered a blowout defeat. The team was held to less than three figures.
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade Superstar
We are just days away from the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, and OnlyHomers will be your home for LIVE reporting on the latest trades and rumors ahead of the deadline. As the hours and days tick closer to the Thursday, February 9 deadline, we are hearing more rumblings about what teams may decide to do.
3 big-name trade suitors for Kyrie Irving revealed
Playoff hopefuls appear to be lining up around the block for Kyrie Irving. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and Dallas Mavericks have emerged as potential suitors for the Brooklyn Nets All-Star Irving. After rejecting an extension offer from the Nets, Irving has requested a trade... The post 3 big-name trade suitors for Kyrie Irving revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Trade Rumor: Warriors And Kings Interested In 76ers' Player?
According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are interested in Matisse Thybulle.
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Players To The Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers could add more help around LeBron James with this proposed 3-team blockbuster trade.
Lakers' LeBron James: 'I'm going to be in this league for at least a few more years'
James' words came after the Los Angeles Lakers' big overtime victory on the road Tuesday night against the New York Knicks. James finished the contest with 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first triple-double of the season and he's now only 89 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record.
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends Zach LaVine And Nikola Vucevic To The Mavericks, Ben Simmons To The Bulls
A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season.
LeBron James Sends Cryptic Tweet Amid Kyrie Irving Lakers Rumors
As expected, fans are already speculating that James is referring to the news that Kyrie Irving, his former teammate, has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. LeBron's replies are filled with pictures of the two stars together from their time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but as previously mentioned, there is a good chance the Tweet is completely unrelated.
Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team
After less than eight months together, the Dallas Mavericks may be giving one player his walking papers. Morten Stig Jensen of Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday that Mavs big man Christian Wood may no longer be on the team past the trade deadline. Jensen said that he will be surprised if Wood is still on... The post Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers And Hornets Still Discussing A Russell Westbrook Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers could end up sending Russell Westbrook to the Charlotte Hornets if a trade is agreed before the trade deadline.
Lakers Are Hesitant About A Kyrie Irving Trade Because They Don't Want To Give Him A $200 Million Contract
Things were going a bit too well in Brooklyn after a tumultuous start to the season. Sure, they had tailed off a bit in recent weeks after Kevin Durant went down with an injury, but they were expected to be just fine once he returned. Then, the bombshell news dropped on Friday.
Report: Lakers, Jazz have had trade discussions about star player
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking into making at least one more move ahead of next Thursday’s trade deadline, and Russell Westbrook has reportedly been part of some of those discussions. The Lakers and Utah Jazz have had exploratory trade talks centered on Westbrook, according to Chris Haynes of...
2023 NBA Trade Deadline: The Perfect Target For Every Team
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is around the corner and every team will try to improve their roster. These are the best candidates for all 30 teams in the league.
Don’t expect Dallas to host a Super Bowl any time soon
Jerry Jones championed the construction of Jerry World — AT&T Stadium — to host major sporting events far and wide, not simply for eight or nine Dallas Cowboys home games per year. His building hosted a Super Bowl in 2011 but weather problems in the Metroplex made that one a miserable experience. Now an NBA game between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons has been affected by weather in that region, which will go further towards making his beautiful facility a less-than-ideal location for the big game.
Cavs Notes: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Trade Talk
“That’s just who he is,” Mitchell told reporters. “We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. “There’s no place for that in the game. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn’t new.”
Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about one thing in extension talks with Nets
We now have a better idea of why things went south (again) between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Word broke on Friday that the Nets All-Star guard Irving has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The news comes after Irving reportedly rejected an extension offer from the Nets.
“They might say, ‘Daddy, you’re boring. You're lame!’” - Giannis Antetokounmpo is making sure his kids would watch his highlight reels
Putting up one spectacular performance after another, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been nothing short of impressive for the Milwaukee Bucks halfway through the NBA season. After yet another dominant performance in Milwaukee's 135-110 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night, the bull-strong forward revealed the reason behind his recent offensive onslaught.
Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving posts cryptic tweet before trade request
NBA All-Star guard Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets couldn’t agree on an extension. So, the inevitable has arrived sooner than in summer. Irving wanted to move from his hometown team Nets, with less than a week left before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, according to multiple reports. The...
Restaurant posts amazing offer to Giannis Antetokounmpo after 54-point performance
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to victory on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. Once down by 21 points, Giannis led the Bucks in a stunning comeback pulling out a 106-105 victory. The two-time MVP had 54 points, 19 rebounds and two assists. Afterward, Giannis joked to the...
Patrick Mahomes settles Jordan vs. LeBron debate once and for all
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the precipice of all-time NFL greatness. As such, he is uniquely qualified to weigh in on a debate that has raged in the NBA for several years: who is basketball’s greatest of all time (GOAT)?. Battle lines were drawn in this...
