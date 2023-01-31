Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Hollywood's Hottest Star Talks About His Love of San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio Zip Code Ranks Among Most Desirable in USAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Name a Roach After Your Bae: Bronx Zoo Continues Its Sweet TraditionJudyDBronx, NY
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: Districts delay classes on Thursday due to winter weather event
SAN ANTONIO - School districts around San Antonio have delayed and canceled classes for Thursday due to extremely icy and dangerous conditions in the morning. Districts that have canceled class for February 2:. Blanco ISD. Boerne ISD. Center Point ISD. Comal ISD. Comfort ISD. Doss School. Fredericksburg ISD. Hays CISD.
Two Comal ISD schools remain closed due to power outage
Campuses throughout Comal ISD have been closed since Jan. 31 due to hazardous weather conditions in the central Texas area. (Community Impact staff) After school closures since Jan. 31 due to winter weather sweeping over the region, Comal ISD opened all but two campuses at normal hours. Smithson Valley High...
seguintoday.com
Area schools cancel classes for second day in a row – Seguin ISD looks to resume with intercession schedule for the remainder of the week
(Seguin) – The wintery mix weather has given students and staff another day off. Classes have been cancelled for area school districts including Seguin, Navarro, and Marion ISDs. Other schools such as St. James Catholic School and Lifegate Christian School have also chosen to shut down for the day. Meanwhile, district officials continue to keep an eye on the forecast for the remainder of this week.
KTSA
Icy conditions lead San Antonio area schools to close Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With icy conditions on the roads across the San Antonio region, several local school districts have decided to close Wednesday.
foxsanantonio.com
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Many area schools cancel classes Tuesday due to winter weather advisory
SAN ANTONIO - School districts around San Antonio canceled classes for Tuesday as extremely cold temperatures approach. List of school districts that will be closed on Tuesday:. Wimberley ISD. Fredericksburg ISD. Blanco ISD. HAYS CISD. Comfort ISD. Johnson City ISD. Kerrville ISD. Ingram ISD. Hunt ISD. Luling ISD. Comal ISD.
news4sanantonio.com
'School is the warmest place they have': Southside ISD stays open through the cold
SAN ANTONIO—Most school districts told staff and students to stay home Tuesday because of the cold temperatures, but not all of them. While hundreds of classrooms across San Antonio sat empty, Ms. Messer's fourth graders at Heritage Elementary are hard at work. Southside ISD remained open despite the cold.
New Braunfels ISD to monitor weather conditions for school opening on Feb. 2
New Braunfels ISD staff will drive roadways in the early morning of Feb. 2 to determine if roads can be traveled safely. (Community Impact Staff) New Braunfels ISD has announced the district is continuing to monitor local weather conditions to ensure schools can reopen Feb. 2. The National Weather Service...
KTSA
Winter Storm Warning for San Antonio region extended, several schools cancel classes for Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Winter Storm Warning has been extended to cover several more Texas counties until 6 A.M. Thursday. A significant ice storm is still in the forecast for much of the region until late Wednesday night. The National Weather Service says periods of light to...
Worst PEC outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs and Canyon Lake
The Worst PEC outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs, and Canyon Lake. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) Pedernales Electric Cooperative said in a press release Feb. 4 that 97% of customers had power as of 11 a.m. The worse outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs and Canyon Lake, according to...
seguintoday.com
Schools closed today due to wet, cold weather
(Seguin) — The frigid temperatures and wet conditions this morning have led to the closure of schools in Guadalupe County. All public and private schools across the county are closed today. That closure list includes schools in the Seguin, Navarro, Marion, and Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City school districts. It also includes schools in neighboring districts, like New Braunfels, Comal and San Marcos, as well as private schools, like St. James Catholic School, St. John’s Lutheran Day School and many others.
Comal ISD announces campus closures, New Braunfels ISD monitoring conditions
Comal ISD canceled all after-school events, activities and games for Jan. 31 due to a forecast of inclement winter weather, according to a press release. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Winter weather is sweeping through Central Texas, causing closures at some local school districts. After reviewing the forecasted weather and road conditions...
Comal County offering free brush drop off
The Central Texas region is experiencing millions of dollars of damage from ice and fallen trees, such as this one in Austin, following the winter storm. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Due to the recent winter weather event that swept through the state, Comal County has established a temporary, no-fee drop-off site...
Happy National Weatherperson Day to San Antonio's meteorologists
Thank you for all your hard work!
KSAT 12
Thousands in Hill Country without power; outages could extend into the weekend
COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Thousands of residents in the Hill Country are still in the cold and dark as crews work to restore power to more areas. Pedernales Electric Cooperative is responding to multiple power outages across their service area as the winter storm has brought significant ice. “Our...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio ISD to provide free meals to all children during school closures
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio ISD will offer meals Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., or while supplies last. Parents can pick up a lunch and breakfast meal bundle curbside. It’s for anyone under the 18 years old. Children do not have to be...
news4sanantonio.com
Few spotty showers in San Antonio as sunshine returns Thursday afternoon
SAN ANTONIO - The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until 10 a.m. Thursday for the Hill Country and the Interstate 35 corridor. For Bexar County and some nearby counties, we have been downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory that runs until 8 a.m. with patches of freezing rain and ice accumulation can still make for hazardous driving conditions. Please give yourself some extra time to get to work this morning and drive safely.
Rain and ice continue to cause issues in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — After three days of freezing weather conditions, rain and ice continue to be an issue Thursday morning in Bexar County, weighing down power lines and leaving significant damage. People living in parts of the north side and Stone Oak are dealing with downed trees blocking driveways...
KSAT 12
Stone Oak neighborhoods without power nearly 12 hours
SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews worked all morning and into the afternoon Wednesday to restore power to homes on the North Side. The utility said most outages were due to ice-covered tree limbs leaning on power lines or ice weighing down lines. Lineman crews KSAT spoke with said...
Next 24 hours: Ice and rain will continue to impact Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — Get ready San Antonians for another round of winter weather. Many teachers, staff and students will enjoy the ice day on Wednesday with many San Antonio schools closed. Over the next 24 hours, San Antonians will see rounds of rainfall and even a wintry mix of...
Winter storm warning extended to Feb. 2 in Central Texas; Southside Community Center offering shelter to those in need
Hays County is under a winter storm warning Jan. 30-Feb. 2, much like in February 2021. Shelter is available at the Southside Community Center. (Community Impact staff) The National Weather Service has extended its winter storm warning through 6 a.m. Feb. 2; initially, the warning had been in effect through noon Feb. 1. San Antonio, Hays County, Austin, Georgetown, Fredericksburg and other Hill Country cities are all affected by the warning.
Comments / 0