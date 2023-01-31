ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

seguintoday.com

Area schools cancel classes for second day in a row – Seguin ISD looks to resume with intercession schedule for the remainder of the week

(Seguin) – The wintery mix weather has given students and staff another day off. Classes have been cancelled for area school districts including Seguin, Navarro, and Marion ISDs. Other schools such as St. James Catholic School and Lifegate Christian School have also chosen to shut down for the day. Meanwhile, district officials continue to keep an eye on the forecast for the remainder of this week.
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Schools closed today due to wet, cold weather

(Seguin) — The frigid temperatures and wet conditions this morning have led to the closure of schools in Guadalupe County. All public and private schools across the county are closed today. That closure list includes schools in the Seguin, Navarro, Marion, and Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City school districts. It also includes schools in neighboring districts, like New Braunfels, Comal and San Marcos, as well as private schools, like St. James Catholic School, St. John’s Lutheran Day School and many others.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Comal County offering free brush drop off

The Central Texas region is experiencing millions of dollars of damage from ice and fallen trees, such as this one in Austin, following the winter storm. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Due to the recent winter weather event that swept through the state, Comal County has established a temporary, no-fee drop-off site...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Few spotty showers in San Antonio as sunshine returns Thursday afternoon

SAN ANTONIO - The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until 10 a.m. Thursday for the Hill Country and the Interstate 35 corridor. For Bexar County and some nearby counties, we have been downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory that runs until 8 a.m. with patches of freezing rain and ice accumulation can still make for hazardous driving conditions. Please give yourself some extra time to get to work this morning and drive safely.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Stone Oak neighborhoods without power nearly 12 hours

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews worked all morning and into the afternoon Wednesday to restore power to homes on the North Side. The utility said most outages were due to ice-covered tree limbs leaning on power lines or ice weighing down lines. Lineman crews KSAT spoke with said...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Winter storm warning extended to Feb. 2 in Central Texas; Southside Community Center offering shelter to those in need

Hays County is under a winter storm warning Jan. 30-Feb. 2, much like in February 2021. Shelter is available at the Southside Community Center. (Community Impact staff) The National Weather Service has extended its winter storm warning through 6 a.m. Feb. 2; initially, the warning had been in effect through noon Feb. 1. San Antonio, Hays County, Austin, Georgetown, Fredericksburg and other Hill Country cities are all affected by the warning.
HAYS COUNTY, TX

