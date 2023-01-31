ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

West Virginia’s only Bed Bath & Beyond is closing

By Sam Kirk
 5 days ago

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that it is planning to close an additional 87 stores, and according to a newly released list, the Morgantown area store will be among them.

The home goods chain said it defaulted on its loans, causing the additional closures. The chain was already in the process of closing many of its stores nationwide after it announced that 150 stores were closing in August 2022 and that another 40 were closing on Jan. 7 .

The closures are, in part, due to a plan turn the business around by closing stores and cutting staff to cut costs that was announced in August.

The Morgantown store is the only Bed Bath & Beyond location in West Virginia; a representative of the store told 12 News that it will be closed by April 2023.

Bed Bath & Beyond merchandise can still be purchased online. A full list of stores that are closing from the Jan. 30 announcement can be viewed here .

