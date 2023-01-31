Read full article on original website
Conjoined twins successfully separated in ‘historic’ surgeryLive Action NewsFort Worth, TX
Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated After 11 Hours Surgery 1st of Its KindAndrei TapalagaFort Worth, TX
Searching for Lydia's Fort Worth Home - 100 years laterTrisha FayeFort Worth, TX
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Weatherford Art Association:Creating Mixed Media Treasure/Junk Journals
Start the new year off right by creating a beautiful mixed media “junk journal” for 2023! Weatherford artist Sarah Fino will be demonstrating creative collage techniques and applications on “junk journals” at our February 27th Weatherford Art Association meeting. Weatherford Art Association is a non-profit 501(3-c)...
1 local school district gets an A in academic performance, 3 others get Bs
The 2021-22 Texas Academic Performance Reports (TAPR) were released last month, and all school districts serving southern Denton County passed, though one got the best grade available. TAPR pulls together a wide range of information on the performance of students in each school and district in Texas every year, such...
texasmetronews.com
Frisco ISD teacher quit after student’s online posts. Schools need to learn how to respond
A Frisco teacher quit her job late last year after claiming that her school’s leadership failed to protect her from student threats. It’s a shameful story, but sadly just one among many stories about a growing throng of educators who have had enough with kids whose bad behavior doesn’t seem to lead to any consequences. Schools have got to find solutions for this right away and keep it from devolving into the next culture war debate.
dallasexpress.com
Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes
A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
Racial slurs allegedly hurled at South Oak Cliff cheerleaders, basketball players, Dallas ISD trustee says
DALLAS — Administrators with Dallas Independent School District are working to address a racialized incident that allegedly happened during a recent sporting event. According to school district staff and witnesses, the inappropriate behavior happened during a varsity basketball game between the Woodrow Wilson Wildcats and South Oak Cliff Golden Bears on Jan. 27.
dallasexpress.com
State Shuts Down Local Teen Rehab Center
A rehabilitation center in Fort Worth was abruptly ordered to close its programs for adolescents after the Health and Human Services Commission said it created an immediate threat to the health and safety of adolescents there. HHSC Chief Policy and Regulatory Officer Jordan Dixon explained the suspension in a letter,...
Wednesday DFW Area School Closures- February 1, 2023
Freezing rain and sleet have caused havoc on the roadways and first responders are urging everyone to stay off the roads if possible. School districts are canceling class and activities for tomorrow for the safety of students and staff. We’re currently waiting on word from DeSoto ISD, Duncanville ISD, and Lancaster ISD and will update this story when we have official word.
dallasexpress.com
Former Local Attorney Jailed
A former Denton attorney has been jailed due to alleged crimes of theft and misappropriation. Rodney William Haire, a former personal injury attorney, was sent to Denton County Jail on January 12. Haire is charged with one count of alleged theft of property over $300,000 and one count of misappropriating over $300,000 in client funds, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle. Each of the charges is a first-degree felony.
H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
Local districts cancel school on Wednesday
Several school districts serving southern Denton County announced around midday Tuesday that schools will remain closed on Wednesday. All local schools and most local government facilities were closed Tuesday due to the icy road conditions. The National Weather Service has extended its Winter Storm Warning through 6 a.m. Thursday, saying road conditions are not expected to improve until late Wednesday.
Ellis County Press
‘Yellowstone’ spinoff to film in Ellis County
ELLIS COUNTY – According to Ellis County Judge Todd Little’s office, residents can expect the historic courthouse in downtown Waxahachie to be transformed into a television set for a new TV series, “1883: Bass Reeves” in February. Between Feb. 8 and 17, the courthouse will serve...
Trash collection rescheduled for southern Denton County towns
One of the delays caused by this week’s ice storm has been trash and recycling pickup, and the different collection service providers are handling the delays differently. The following is the latest information provided by each town about when their trash/recycling service providers will collect waste this week. In...
keranews.org
His passion is dancing. Now this local celebrity returns to jamming along a busy Arlington street
Right off Interstate 20 and large retail attractions, the roadway is normally busy. But Jaylan Ford made getting stuck in traffic less bleak. Ford had spent two years dancing near the Parks Mall at Arlington. The long, cement median became his impromptu stage. It didn't take long for spectators to notice Ford's head bobbing and fist pumping.
DFW Area School Closures & Delays For Monday and Tuesday
We will continue updating this article as school districts update their plans and make announcements. All Arlington ISD after-school activities, including after-school care provided at the elementary schools, are canceled for today, January 30. We will continue to monitor the weather and send updates to Arlington ISD families by email and text message as well as post here on Facebook and Twitter. For more visit: https://www.aisd.net/winter-weather.
dallasexpress.com
Highway 380 Widening Project Begins
A project to add additional lanes to US 380 in Frisco to facilitate the region’s rapid growth will continue to move forward in 2023. The widening of the highway has partially already begun at US 380 in Frisco and Denton County between Teel Parkway and Mahard Drive, with that phase of construction expected to be completed by 2025.
Portillo's announces two more locations coming to North Texas
DALLAS — One of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has grown its presence in North Texas. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago street food, announced Thursday it will be opening two more locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. One location will be in Arlington, and the other will be located in Allen.
dallasexpress.com
Party City Closes Two Texas Stores
Party City has begun shutting down locations after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 17, as reported by The Dallas Express. Party City has 826 U.S. stores, with 85 in Texas. The company has 25 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area alone. Bankruptcy law allows companies to get out of leases that are expensive or for underperforming stores, according to The Dallas Morning News.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Dallas’ New Dr. Death?
If there is anyone out there reading this who hasn’t heard of “Dr. Death,” I suggest you listen to the Podcast, watch the documentary “Dr. Death Undoctored,” watch the “American Greed” episode about the case, or heck … just Google him. You’ll likely catch me on there talking about the case and the multiple patients of his I had the privilege of representing. And, if you get hooked on the story, you’ll also likely hear me talking about the institutional issues which allowed him to keep hurting patients.
These two 'Yellowstone' stars are coming to Fort Worth on Friday
FORT WORTH, Texas — Get ready, "Yellowstone" fans: Rip is coming to town. Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on Paramount's hit Western drama series, will make an appearance at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo on Friday night. Hauser, along with "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, will be...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Groundhog Says Six More Weeks of Winter, What Does Science Say for Texas?
Thursday morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow. As folklore has it, that means six more weeks of winter. As North Texas is coming out of a major winter weather event that is the last thing people probably want to hear. Ice has covered much of the Dallas-Fort Worth area causing school closings and traffic accidents.
