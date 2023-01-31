ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aledo, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Community News

Weatherford Art Association:Creating Mixed Media Treasure/Junk Journals

Start the new year off right by creating a beautiful mixed media “junk journal” for 2023! Weatherford artist Sarah Fino will be demonstrating creative collage techniques and applications on “junk journals” at our February 27th Weatherford Art Association meeting. Weatherford Art Association is a non-profit 501(3-c)...
WEATHERFORD, TX
texasmetronews.com

Frisco ISD teacher quit after student’s online posts. Schools need to learn how to respond

A Frisco teacher quit her job late last year after claiming that her school’s leadership failed to protect her from student threats. It’s a shameful story, but sadly just one among many stories about a growing throng of educators who have had enough with kids whose bad behavior doesn’t seem to lead to any consequences. Schools have got to find solutions for this right away and keep it from devolving into the next culture war debate.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes

A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Racial slurs allegedly hurled at South Oak Cliff cheerleaders, basketball players, Dallas ISD trustee says

DALLAS — Administrators with Dallas Independent School District are working to address a racialized incident that allegedly happened during a recent sporting event. According to school district staff and witnesses, the inappropriate behavior happened during a varsity basketball game between the Woodrow Wilson Wildcats and South Oak Cliff Golden Bears on Jan. 27.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

State Shuts Down Local Teen Rehab Center

A rehabilitation center in Fort Worth was abruptly ordered to close its programs for adolescents after the Health and Human Services Commission said it created an immediate threat to the health and safety of adolescents there. HHSC Chief Policy and Regulatory Officer Jordan Dixon explained the suspension in a letter,...
FORT WORTH, TX
Focus Daily News

Wednesday DFW Area School Closures- February 1, 2023

Freezing rain and sleet have caused havoc on the roadways and first responders are urging everyone to stay off the roads if possible. School districts are canceling class and activities for tomorrow for the safety of students and staff. We’re currently waiting on word from DeSoto ISD, Duncanville ISD, and Lancaster ISD and will update this story when we have official word.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Former Local Attorney Jailed

A former Denton attorney has been jailed due to alleged crimes of theft and misappropriation. Rodney William Haire, a former personal injury attorney, was sent to Denton County Jail on January 12. Haire is charged with one count of alleged theft of property over $300,000 and one count of misappropriating over $300,000 in client funds, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle. Each of the charges is a first-degree felony.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023.  The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Local districts cancel school on Wednesday

Several school districts serving southern Denton County announced around midday Tuesday that schools will remain closed on Wednesday. All local schools and most local government facilities were closed Tuesday due to the icy road conditions. The National Weather Service has extended its Winter Storm Warning through 6 a.m. Thursday, saying road conditions are not expected to improve until late Wednesday.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Ellis County Press

‘Yellowstone’ spinoff to film in Ellis County

ELLIS COUNTY – According to Ellis County Judge Todd Little’s office, residents can expect the historic courthouse in downtown Waxahachie to be transformed into a television set for a new TV series, “1883: Bass Reeves” in February. Between Feb. 8 and 17, the courthouse will serve...
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
Focus Daily News

DFW Area School Closures & Delays For Monday and Tuesday

We will continue updating this article as school districts update their plans and make announcements. All Arlington ISD after-school activities, including after-school care provided at the elementary schools, are canceled for today, January 30. We will continue to monitor the weather and send updates to Arlington ISD families by email and text message as well as post here on Facebook and Twitter. For more visit: https://www.aisd.net/winter-weather.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Highway 380 Widening Project Begins

A project to add additional lanes to US 380 in Frisco to facilitate the region’s rapid growth will continue to move forward in 2023. The widening of the highway has partially already begun at US 380 in Frisco and Denton County between Teel Parkway and Mahard Drive, with that phase of construction expected to be completed by 2025.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Portillo's announces two more locations coming to North Texas

DALLAS — One of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has grown its presence in North Texas. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago street food, announced Thursday it will be opening two more locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. One location will be in Arlington, and the other will be located in Allen.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Party City Closes Two Texas Stores

Party City has begun shutting down locations after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 17, as reported by The Dallas Express. Party City has 826 U.S. stores, with 85 in Texas. The company has 25 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area alone. Bankruptcy law allows companies to get out of leases that are expensive or for underperforming stores, according to The Dallas Morning News.
TEXAS STATE
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Dallas’ New Dr. Death?

If there is anyone out there reading this who hasn’t heard of “Dr. Death,” I suggest you listen to the Podcast, watch the documentary “Dr. Death Undoctored,” watch the “American Greed” episode about the case, or heck … just Google him. You’ll likely catch me on there talking about the case and the multiple patients of his I had the privilege of representing. And, if you get hooked on the story, you’ll also likely hear me talking about the institutional issues which allowed him to keep hurting patients.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Groundhog Says Six More Weeks of Winter, What Does Science Say for Texas?

Thursday morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow. As folklore has it, that means six more weeks of winter. As North Texas is coming out of a major winter weather event that is the last thing people probably want to hear. Ice has covered much of the Dallas-Fort Worth area causing school closings and traffic accidents.
TEXAS STATE

