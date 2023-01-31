Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Related
brproud.com
Pedestrian hit and killed in Baton Rouge; driver in police custody
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A driver involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Saturday afternoon is now in police custody. According to Louisiana State Police, a pedestrian was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway LA 42 in East Baton Rouge. An investigation reveals that Casey Lee Cantrelle, 47 of Destrehan, was northbound on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when they struck Bret Millet, 58 of Prairieville.
WLOX
Louisiana woman identified as victim in fatal I-10 crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 23-year-old Meagan Schwaner has been identified as the victim in a two-car crash that took place on I-10 early Saturday morning. According to a press release sent out by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, officials responded to the scene of the crash around 2:40 a.m. Schwaner, the driver of a 2013 Honda Accord, was heading eastbound on I-10 in Hancock County when she collided with a trailer being pulled by a truck, also traveling eastbound.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man accused of shooting at neighbor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man is accused of shooting his neighbor on a Saturday night in January. The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers were called out to Blount Road on Jan. 21 after the victim called and said he had been shot. The victim told deputies that his neighbor, James Thomas, 48, allegedly shot at him again when he tried to call 911.
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19. A two-vehicle head-on crash on LA 19 resulted in the death of an unrestrained Louisiana woman. East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana – Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 19 south of LA 956 in East Feliciana Parish on February 2, 2023. Arieana Sanchez Whitfield, 32, of Ethel, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
stmarynow.com
JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge
If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
WDSU
LSU student who was hit by a car and killed will be laid to rest today
The funeral for a Louisiana State University student who was reportedly raped and then hit and killed by a car will be laid to rest Friday. Madison Brooks, 19, will be laid to rest in Covington at St. Peter Catholic Church at 1 p.m. Her visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Man wanted for St. Gabriel shooting, officials say
ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the St. Gabriel Police Department are searching for a suspect who they say is connected to a shooting on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Police identified the suspect as Jontae Davon Miley, of Baton Rouge. Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to a shooting in progress...
Loyola students hold vigil for Tyre Nichols at Audubon Park
NEW ORLEANS — A group of Loyola students held a candlelight vigil at Audubon Park Wednesday to honor the life of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Last month, Nichols died in the hospital three days after being brutally beaten by five Memphis police officers. The students said they held the vigil...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
'Stop the Violence' meeting set for Feb. 7 in Donaldsonville
A second "Stop the Violence" citizen committee meeting has been set for Donaldsonville City Hall Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. According to meeting organizers, local and area elected officials will be in attendance, along with school officials, and religious and community leaders. Members of the Donaldsonville Mayor's Youth Advisory Council...
fox8live.com
Officials: SU student killed in crash on interstate; Balloon release held on campus
Southern University extends condolences to the family, classmates, and friends of student Reginald Elloie, a senior from New Orleans who was majoring in business. Elloie was tragically killed in a vehicular accident Monday evening. Southern University students who are affected by this tragedy are encouraged to reach out to the...
lafourchegazette.com
Local resident has chance to become Miss Louisiana
Lafourche Parish resident, Ivy Robichaux is ready to take the stage and compete for her chance to become Miss Louisiana USA. She will be representing Grand Isle, Louisiana in the competition, which takes place on Friday February 3rd and Saturday February 4th at the Jefferson Premiering Arts Center in Metairie, LA.
GMA Dave Trips: Louisiana African-American Heritage Trail
The Louisiana African American Heritage Trail includes museums, state historic sites, churches, universities and more. Three of those are right here in Acadiana.
High school on north shore helps Zulu get ready for Mardi Gras
SLIDELL, La. — Carnival is a community effort that spans Lake Pontchartrain. At Pope John Paul II High School in Slidell, Mardi Gras Day came early. “I’ve been working on this one for the whole month. So, this one is my masterpiece," Mallory Saladino said about her Dolly Parton inspired coconut.
theadvocate.com
Community: BR Chapter of The Links honors 8 role models
The Baton Rouge Chapter of The Links honored eight Louisiana role models at its 15th annual New Orleans-style jazz brunch in December at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel. Chapter President Cheryl Hall-DeRouen welcomed guests. Edward “Ted” James and Tisha Powell Wayne were co-emcees. The theme for the event,...
theadvocate.com
Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run in Baton Rouge, State Police say
A man was arrested in a hit and run crash that left a pedestrian dead in Baton Rouge Saturday, State Police said. According to LSP spokesman Christian Reed, Casey Lee Cantrelle, 47, was headed north on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when he struck 58-year-old Prairieville resident Bret Millet as he stood in the roadway for reasons still under investigation.
beckersdental.com
Louisiana dental office abruptly closes without notice
Esthetic Associates, a dental office in Baton Rouge, La., appears to have abruptly closed without notice, CBS affiliate WAFB reported Feb. 2. The general dentist at the practice is Tyler Lasseigne, DDS. One couple, Mattie and James Woodard, who are both patients at the practice, told WAFB they were scheduled...
Jeanerette deputies are headed to New Orleans
The Jeanerette City Marshal will send 6 to 10 deputies to New Orleans between February 15th and the 21st.
WWL-TV
'She was my every day. Literally, my every day' - Easton student remembered after tragic death
NEW ORLEANS — Hundreds of classmates, friends and family gathered at Warren Easton today to honor the life of Kennedi Belton – a 15-year-old freshman who was shot and killed last weekend. “She was my every day. Literally, my every day,” Kennedi’s mother Tiffany Brooks said. “The fact...
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Boating Crash that Killed One and Injured Four
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Boating Crash that Killed One and Injured Four. Louisiana – According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), on January 27 in St. Charles Parish, a Hahnville, Louisiana resident was convicted of vehicular homicide and four counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and sentenced to eight years in prison.
wbrz.com
Multiple crashes gumming up afternoon commute throughout Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - The afternoon in commute in Baton Rouge has slowed to a crawl Wednesday thanks to multiple crashes on I-10 and I-12. One of those crashes was reported on I-12 East at O'Neal Lane and has effectively backed up traffic well past the 10/12 split. Delays on I-10 East start in Port Allen, before the Mississippi River Bridge.
WWL
New Orleans, LA
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 1