Indiana Daily Student
IU to host first Bollywood Dance Collegiate Competition
The Bloomington Ki Badtameezi, or BKB, is partnering with the IMU Union Board and the Office of International Services to host IU’s first Bollywood Dance Collegiate Competition. “I feel like IU being the big university it is, hosting an event like this will be huge in spreading awareness of...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Local, professional actors deliver energetic and mesmerizing rendition of ‘Deathtrap’
SPOILER ALERT: This column contains potential spoilers about the play “Deathtrap.”. Muted stage lights open on the construction of a quaint, yet sophisticated interior of a wooden home. In one corner, a mini bar sits with bottles of amber-colored liquid. The other end of the set displays a fireplace, while the room is quiet enough you could hear a pin drop.
Indiana Daily Student
The buzz in Bloomington: Indiana fans ready for No. 1 Purdue in highly-anticipated matchup
It’s no normal Saturday morning in Bloomington. With a matchup against the No. 1 team in the country and archrival on the deck in just a few hours at 4 p.m., hundreds of Indiana students eagerly headed to Assembly Hall to wait in a line for general admission entry to the game. And, with both teams ranked in the AP top-25 for the first time in the rivalry showdown since 2016, there’s a lot to be excited about.
Indiana Daily Student
IU Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology to open in fall 2023
The IU Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology is now set to open in October 2023. It will contain over five million artifacts in five exhibits, ranging from collections of jewelry and textiles from around the world to underwater archaeology. Combining collections from the Glenn A. Black Laboratory of Archaeology and...
Indiana Daily Student
'Athletic' Indiana softball squad ready for historic season
Indiana softball boasted its athleticism during the annual media day at Andy Mohr Field on Thursday ahead of the 2023 season, which begins next Friday, February 10, in Clearwater, Florida. Head coach Shonda Stanton, senior Cora Bassett and juniors Brooke Benson, Macy Montgomery and Brianna Copeland spoke to the media,...
Indiana Daily Student
Mackenzie Holmes makes top 10 cut for Lisa Leslie Award
No. 4 Indiana women’s basketball star senior forward Mackenzie Holmes was named the top 10 finalists for the Lisa Leslie Award, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced on Friday afternoon. The Lisa Leslie Award is given to the best center in women’s college basketball.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s tennis’ back on track with a win on the road against Cornell
Indiana women’s tennis won against Cornell University 4-3 on Friday afternoon in Ithaca, New York. The Hoosiers started the doubles match at No. 3 with redshirt junior Alexandra Staiculescu and redshirt junior Xiaowei "Rose" Hu losing 6-1. At No. 2, Indiana’s redshirt junior Mila Mejic and graduate student Lauren...
Indiana Daily Student
IU students and staff rally for peaceful protest march for LBTQ+ community
IU students and faculty gathered on Feb. 2 at Showalter Fountain for the No Hate in Bloomington IU Peaceful Protest. The march around campus aimed to spread awareness of homophobia and transphobia at IU. This was followed by a meeting at the Whittenberger Auditorium. IU student Declan Farley organized the...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: For Indiana men’s basketball fans, this is why you hurt
Hearing the news that the goal you’ve worked toward all your life is finally yours. Discovering that someone you love with your whole heart feels the same way about you. Watching your school’s point guard throw down a one-handed jam to seal a rivalry victory over the No. 1 team in the nation.
Indiana Daily Student
Jackson-Davis' complete effort overpowers Edey and No. 1 Purdue, increases NPOY stock
Purdue junior center Zach Edey has gotten the best of some of the country’s most talented giants. From Gonzaga University senior Drew Timme to Duke University freshmen Kyle Filipowski and Dereck Lively to Michigan junior Hunter Dickson, Edey has seen and handled his fair share of talent while leading the country’s No. 1 team to victory.
Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: The problem with Bloomington apartments and rising rent
For a few years now, Bloomington has been dealing with a huge issue, and that’s the apartment and up-zoning situation. The city claims that their method of solving this problem is to up-zone, which means they are changing the residential zoning by increasing its density. This allows for the construction of larger apartment complexes.
Indiana Daily Student
Behind freshmen and ‘sixth man,’ No. 21 Indiana men’s basketball derails No. 1 Purdue
The marquee matchup started down low. Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis against junior center Zach Edey, two National Player of the Year candidates battling on the big stage. But for No. 21 Indiana men’s basketball to upset its rival, No. 1 Purdue 79-74 on Saturday, it took the rest of Indiana’s...
Indiana Daily Student
In toughest test of season, No.18 Indiana hosts No.1 Penn State
No. 18 Indiana wrestling has continued to defy expectations this season as they boast a 7-2 dual record, including three ranked wins on the year. Indiana will be tasked with the biggest test in the nation on Sunday, though, at Wilkinson Hall against No. 1 Penn State. Penn State is...
