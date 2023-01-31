ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

IU to host first Bollywood Dance Collegiate Competition

The Bloomington Ki Badtameezi, or BKB, is partnering with the IMU Union Board and the Office of International Services to host IU’s first Bollywood Dance Collegiate Competition. “I feel like IU being the big university it is, hosting an event like this will be huge in spreading awareness of...
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: Local, professional actors deliver energetic and mesmerizing rendition of ‘Deathtrap’

SPOILER ALERT: This column contains potential spoilers about the play “Deathtrap.”. Muted stage lights open on the construction of a quaint, yet sophisticated interior of a wooden home. In one corner, a mini bar sits with bottles of amber-colored liquid. The other end of the set displays a fireplace, while the room is quiet enough you could hear a pin drop.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

The buzz in Bloomington: Indiana fans ready for No. 1 Purdue in highly-anticipated matchup

It’s no normal Saturday morning in Bloomington. With a matchup against the No. 1 team in the country and archrival on the deck in just a few hours at 4 p.m., hundreds of Indiana students eagerly headed to Assembly Hall to wait in a line for general admission entry to the game. And, with both teams ranked in the AP top-25 for the first time in the rivalry showdown since 2016, there’s a lot to be excited about.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

IU Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology to open in fall 2023

The IU Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology is now set to open in October 2023. It will contain over five million artifacts in five exhibits, ranging from collections of jewelry and textiles from around the world to underwater archaeology. Combining collections from the Glenn A. Black Laboratory of Archaeology and...
Indiana Daily Student

'Athletic' Indiana softball squad ready for historic season

Indiana softball boasted its athleticism during the annual media day at Andy Mohr Field on Thursday ahead of the 2023 season, which begins next Friday, February 10, in Clearwater, Florida. Head coach Shonda Stanton, senior Cora Bassett and juniors Brooke Benson, Macy Montgomery and Brianna Copeland spoke to the media,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Mackenzie Holmes makes top 10 cut for Lisa Leslie Award

No. 4 Indiana women’s basketball star senior forward Mackenzie Holmes was named the top 10 finalists for the Lisa Leslie Award, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced on Friday afternoon. The Lisa Leslie Award is given to the best center in women’s college basketball.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: For Indiana men’s basketball fans, this is why you hurt

Hearing the news that the goal you’ve worked toward all your life is finally yours. Discovering that someone you love with your whole heart feels the same way about you. Watching your school’s point guard throw down a one-handed jam to seal a rivalry victory over the No. 1 team in the nation.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: The problem with Bloomington apartments and rising rent  

For a few years now, Bloomington has been dealing with a huge issue, and that’s the apartment and up-zoning situation. The city claims that their method of solving this problem is to up-zone, which means they are changing the residential zoning by increasing its density. This allows for the construction of larger apartment complexes.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

In toughest test of season, No.18 Indiana hosts No.1 Penn State

No. 18 Indiana wrestling has continued to defy expectations this season as they boast a 7-2 dual record, including three ranked wins on the year. Indiana will be tasked with the biggest test in the nation on Sunday, though, at Wilkinson Hall against No. 1 Penn State. Penn State is...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

