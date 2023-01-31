ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

Burst Water Pipe Closes Boston Medical Center Emergency Room

The emergency room at Boston Medical Center is closed until Tuesday after a pipe burst on Saturday night. Water flooded the building and patients couldn’t walk inside for hours as temperatures plunged below zero. Meanwhile, patients already inside were moved to other parts of the hospital. The dangerously cold...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Prepares for Dangerously Low Temperatures

Record-setting cold temperatures are moving in to Massachusetts. "We're New Englanders," said Winthrop resident Belinda Borelli. "We're tough, we're gonna make it, I think everything's going to be OK." It'll be a quick burst of the big chill, but enough to cancel classes for Boston Public Schools on Friday. "I'm...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Delays at Logan Airport Due to Extreme Cold in Boston

Airlines are experiencing delays due to the extreme weather conditions in Boston at Logan international Airport. According to Massport, Delta is dealing with frozen fuel lines and experiencing some delays. “Delta apologizes to our customers who may be experiencing delays in Boston this morning due to extremely low temperatures in...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

These Mass. Hospitals Were Ranked Among the Nation's Best

A new compilation of the best 250 hospitals in the U.S., compiled by an online healthcare resource site, includes three hospitals in Massachusetts as being among some of the best nationwide. Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington ranked among the top 50 best hospitals in the country, according to...
BURLINGTON, MA
NECN

What Has Led to Teacher Strikes in 3 Mass. Communities This School Year?

The teacher strike taking place in Woburn is the third since last fall in Massachusetts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill walked off the job in October, demanding better pay and smaller classes. "There's a lot of struggles that came to light since the COVID pandemic," said Deb Gesualdo, president of...
WOBURN, MA
NECN

Authorities Respond to Water Main Break in Boston

Boston Water and Sewer Commission are repaired a water main break in Boston on Saturday morning. The water main break happened at East 8th and D Street, according to the commission on Twitter. Authorities said there are no service interruptions.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Cold Emergency in Boston as Frigid Air Lays a Freeze Across New England

Boston is bracing through the start of a brutally cold snap of weather, as arctic air sweeps into New England — sending temperatures into potentially hazardous territory. Doctors say people should not underestimate how dangerous this cold snap will be. The good news is it’s not a long duration...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Jeremiah Program Supports Single Moms Through College

For many single moms, the dream of going to college is incredibly difficult to achieve, Balancing child care and school and work can seem like a monumental task. “My goal always during high school was to go to college,” said Erika Rodriguez, but that goal was easier said than done.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Mom Charged With Killing Her Kids Was Overmedicated, Attorney Says

A judge is allowing Lindsay Clancy, the mother from Duxbury, Massachusetts, accused of killing her three kids, to speak to a forensic psychologist ahead of her upcoming arraignment in the children's deaths last month. The judge granted the defense's motion at a hearing in Plymouth District Court Friday, hours after...
DUXBURY, MA
NECN

Man at NYC Airport Is 2nd Arrest in Deadly Methuen Shooting

A man waiting for a flight at a New York City airport is the second person to be arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in Methuen, Massachusetts, this weekend, officials said. Kelvin Francisco-Perez, a 22-year-old from Lawrence, was taken into custody at JFK International Airport Wednesday, according to...
METHUEN, MA
NECN

How the Weekend's Cold Weather Is Affecting Travel Around Boston

This weekend's extreme cold snap may affect travel, for those who do end up venturing outside. The cold weather — wind chills are expected around -30 degrees — will prevent some planned construction work from taking place around Boston, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said. But it warned people with flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday to plan for delays.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

PHOTOS: Boston Bundles Up as Temperatures Plunge

Think it's cold now? Well get ready, because it's only going to get worse. Temperatures are already plunging Friday in the Boston area, and the winds are starting to increase. The city is expected to see some of the coldest temperatures in the last five years over the next two days, before things warm up again on Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

21-Year-Old Mass. Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on Maine Turnpike Bridge

A Massachusetts driver died Friday night after crashing his pickup truck on the Maine Turnpike over the Saco River, officials said. Nathan Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Halifax, Mass., was thrown from his Ford pickup truck after it hit a guard rail on the highway driving south over the Saco River bridge, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.
HALIFAX, MA
NECN

PHOTOS: Dog Rescued After 20 Minutes in Icy Wareham Pond Amid Brutal Cold

A dog that had fallen into the water in Wareham, Massachusetts, was rescued on Saturday morning, despite record-low temperatures across the region. Wareham first responders were called to the pond where the dog, named Dakota, had fallen in at around 7:19 a.m., firefighters said. The dog was spotted struggling in the water around 150 feet from shore.
WAREHAM, MA

