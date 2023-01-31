Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
NECN
Arctic Air Wreaks Havoc on Pipes, Sprinkler Systems at Several Boston Buildings, Including Hospitals
The Arctic air that descended on the Northeast on Saturday brought dangerously cold sub-zero temperatures and wind chills to the region, which wreaked havoc on pipes and sprinkler systems at several major places in Boston, including hospitals, theaters and shopping centers. At the Prudential Center, cleaning crews were mopping up...
NECN
Burst Water Pipe Closes Boston Medical Center Emergency Room
The emergency room at Boston Medical Center is closed until Tuesday after a pipe burst on Saturday night. Water flooded the building and patients couldn’t walk inside for hours as temperatures plunged below zero. Meanwhile, patients already inside were moved to other parts of the hospital. The dangerously cold...
NECN
Wang Theatre in Boston Evacuated as Record-Low Temps Cause Sprinkler System to Break
Hundreds of people who expected to catch a show at the Wang Theatre in Boston on Saturday night were in for an unexpected (and unpleasant) night when the record-low temperatures caused the venue's sprinkler system to break, sending everyone out into the bitter cold. The theater was evacuated shortly before...
NECN
Boston Prepares for Dangerously Low Temperatures
Record-setting cold temperatures are moving in to Massachusetts. "We're New Englanders," said Winthrop resident Belinda Borelli. "We're tough, we're gonna make it, I think everything's going to be OK." It'll be a quick burst of the big chill, but enough to cancel classes for Boston Public Schools on Friday. "I'm...
NECN
Delays at Logan Airport Due to Extreme Cold in Boston
Airlines are experiencing delays due to the extreme weather conditions in Boston at Logan international Airport. According to Massport, Delta is dealing with frozen fuel lines and experiencing some delays. “Delta apologizes to our customers who may be experiencing delays in Boston this morning due to extremely low temperatures in...
NECN
These Mass. Hospitals Were Ranked Among the Nation's Best
A new compilation of the best 250 hospitals in the U.S., compiled by an online healthcare resource site, includes three hospitals in Massachusetts as being among some of the best nationwide. Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington ranked among the top 50 best hospitals in the country, according to...
NECN
What Has Led to Teacher Strikes in 3 Mass. Communities This School Year?
The teacher strike taking place in Woburn is the third since last fall in Massachusetts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill walked off the job in October, demanding better pay and smaller classes. "There's a lot of struggles that came to light since the COVID pandemic," said Deb Gesualdo, president of...
NECN
Authorities Respond to Water Main Break in Boston
Boston Water and Sewer Commission are repaired a water main break in Boston on Saturday morning. The water main break happened at East 8th and D Street, according to the commission on Twitter. Authorities said there are no service interruptions.
NECN
Cold Weather Emergency: Boston Closes Schools Ahead of Bitter 2-Day Blast
A quick but very cold blast is moving in. East Boston resident Leigh Williams and her dog Sherwin are ready. "He doesn't like the cold, so it will be a lot faster. Get the business done and get back inside," she said. The Arctic cold front is expected to bring...
NECN
Alewife MBTA Station Closed Due to Car Hanging From Parking Garage; Girl Hurt By Falling Glass
An MBTA station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, was temporarily closed Saturday after a car crashed into the top floor of the parking garage, sending a concrete barrier and debris onto the station below and leaving a vehicle dangling from above the facility. Two people were hospitalized following the incident, officials said.
NECN
Cold Emergency in Boston as Frigid Air Lays a Freeze Across New England
Boston is bracing through the start of a brutally cold snap of weather, as arctic air sweeps into New England — sending temperatures into potentially hazardous territory. Doctors say people should not underestimate how dangerous this cold snap will be. The good news is it’s not a long duration...
NECN
Jeremiah Program Supports Single Moms Through College
For many single moms, the dream of going to college is incredibly difficult to achieve, Balancing child care and school and work can seem like a monumental task. “My goal always during high school was to go to college,” said Erika Rodriguez, but that goal was easier said than done.
NECN
Mom Charged With Killing Her Kids Was Overmedicated, Attorney Says
A judge is allowing Lindsay Clancy, the mother from Duxbury, Massachusetts, accused of killing her three kids, to speak to a forensic psychologist ahead of her upcoming arraignment in the children's deaths last month. The judge granted the defense's motion at a hearing in Plymouth District Court Friday, hours after...
NECN
Man at NYC Airport Is 2nd Arrest in Deadly Methuen Shooting
A man waiting for a flight at a New York City airport is the second person to be arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in Methuen, Massachusetts, this weekend, officials said. Kelvin Francisco-Perez, a 22-year-old from Lawrence, was taken into custody at JFK International Airport Wednesday, according to...
NECN
Duxbury Tragedy Leads Business Owners to Raise Awareness for Maternal Mental Health
Two Massachusetts business owners are making it their mission to bring awareness to maternal mental health after the tragedy in Duxbury. Patrick Clancy's heartfelt message showing support and love for his wife after she was accused of killing their children brought the women to tears. "He is a symbol of...
NECN
How the Weekend's Cold Weather Is Affecting Travel Around Boston
This weekend's extreme cold snap may affect travel, for those who do end up venturing outside. The cold weather — wind chills are expected around -30 degrees — will prevent some planned construction work from taking place around Boston, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said. But it warned people with flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday to plan for delays.
NECN
PHOTOS: Boston Bundles Up as Temperatures Plunge
Think it's cold now? Well get ready, because it's only going to get worse. Temperatures are already plunging Friday in the Boston area, and the winds are starting to increase. The city is expected to see some of the coldest temperatures in the last five years over the next two days, before things warm up again on Sunday.
NECN
21-Year-Old Mass. Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on Maine Turnpike Bridge
A Massachusetts driver died Friday night after crashing his pickup truck on the Maine Turnpike over the Saco River, officials said. Nathan Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Halifax, Mass., was thrown from his Ford pickup truck after it hit a guard rail on the highway driving south over the Saco River bridge, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.
NECN
PHOTOS: Dog Rescued After 20 Minutes in Icy Wareham Pond Amid Brutal Cold
A dog that had fallen into the water in Wareham, Massachusetts, was rescued on Saturday morning, despite record-low temperatures across the region. Wareham first responders were called to the pond where the dog, named Dakota, had fallen in at around 7:19 a.m., firefighters said. The dog was spotted struggling in the water around 150 feet from shore.
NECN
12-Year-Old Girl Seriously Injured in Pedestrian Accident in Concord, Mass.
A 12-year-old girl was seriously injured in a pedestrian accident in Concord, Massachusetts, on Friday morning. Concord police and fire said they received a call around 7:30 a.m. for a pedestrian crash in the area of 68 Commonwealth Avenue by Bradford Street. A 12-year-old girl had been crossing the street...
Comments / 0