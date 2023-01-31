Family finds piece of missing man’s clothes in woods before body found, Oregon cops say

A family found their missing relative’s clothing in a forest, and it led them to his remains two months after he vanished, authorities in Washington said.

The family of 31-year-old Kyle Kirchem had been searching for the missing man since he was last seen on Nov. 20, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Jan. 30 news release.

Deputies said he had been suffering a mental health crisis when he left his home and his phone behind, deputies said.

Kirchem’s car was found on Nov. 23 off Highway 224 in the Mt. Hood National Forest, deputies said. The airbags in his car had not been deployed, and authorities didn’t see any signs of injuries.

For months, his family searched the area without finding him, according to a “Find Kyle” Facebook group .

Then his family found a piece of his clothing on Jan. 29 near the Rainbow Campground, deputies said.

After they told authorities about the piece of clothing, search and rescue members rejoined the effort to find Kirchem. That’s when family members found his remains in a creek.

His family said his body was discovered less than a mile from where his car was found, according to a Facebook page created for the missing man.

They said he had been walking toward Estacada along the river.

“Our hearts are broken. We love Kyle so much and miss him dearly. Please be respectful of our family and friends during this time,” his family wrote.

Estacada is about 30 miles southeast of Portland.

