Clackamas County, OR

Family finds piece of missing man’s clothes in woods before body found, Oregon cops say

By Helena Wegner
The News Tribune
 5 days ago

A family found their missing relative’s clothing in a forest, and it led them to his remains two months after he vanished, authorities in Washington said.

The family of 31-year-old Kyle Kirchem had been searching for the missing man since he was last seen on Nov. 20, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Jan. 30 news release.

Deputies said he had been suffering a mental health crisis when he left his home and his phone behind, deputies said.

Kirchem’s car was found on Nov. 23 off Highway 224 in the Mt. Hood National Forest, deputies said. The airbags in his car had not been deployed, and authorities didn’t see any signs of injuries.

For months, his family searched the area without finding him, according to a “Find Kyle” Facebook group .

Then his family found a piece of his clothing on Jan. 29 near the Rainbow Campground, deputies said.

After they told authorities about the piece of clothing, search and rescue members rejoined the effort to find Kirchem. That’s when family members found his remains in a creek.

His family said his body was discovered less than a mile from where his car was found, according to a Facebook page created for the missing man.

They said he had been walking toward Estacada along the river.

“Our hearts are broken. We love Kyle so much and miss him dearly. Please be respectful of our family and friends during this time,” his family wrote.

Estacada is about 30 miles southeast of Portland.

The Oregonian

Off-duty security guard receives 5-year sentence for fatal shooting after gang brawl erupts during Portland birthday celebration

An Oregon man whose birthday party ended in bloodshed was sentenced Friday to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide in a 2019 killing. Willie K. Mitchell was marking his 23rd birthday at downtown Portland’s Shake Bar on April 18, 2019, when he, his brother and friends became embroiled in a gang brawl between the Hoovers and Bloods outside the Old Town nightclub, The Oregonian/OregonLive previously reported.
PORTLAND, OR
