FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTBS
Vehicle destroyed during fire in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fire occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday night on Oxford Circle in the Green Acres subdivision of Bossier City. The Bossier City Fire Department said a vehicle was destroyed. No word yet on any injuries and the cause of the fire.
KSLA
Dogwood subdivision under boil advisory
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Due to a water main break, the subdivision of Dogwood is under a boil advisory. On Feb. 4, the Dogwood subdivision in Bossier Parish, which is outside of the city limits of Bossier City, is currently under a boil advisory due to a water main break that happened Feb. 3. The break happened on Pine Haven, just south of Dogwood.
KSLA
Elderly woman hit by truck on Airline Drive
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 4 at 7:15 p.m., an elderly woman was hit by a car while standing in the road on Airline Drive. According to Bossier City Police Department (BCPD), a 67-year-old woman was standing in the middle of both northbound lanes for an unknown reason when she was hit by a Chevrolet pick-up truck driven by a 73-year-old man.
ktalnews.com
Missing Shreveport woman found safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A missing Shreveport woman was found safe. Davenport was missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. According to SPD, Diamond Davenport has been located and is safe.
KSLA
Pedestrian struck by car on Lakeshore Drive, taken to hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 2 at 8:45 p.m., a man crossing the street was hit by a car on Lakeshore Drive west of Jewella Avenue. The man sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to Oschner LSU Health. The driver remained at the scene of the incident.
KTBS
Night vision drone catches suspect involved in crash
SHREVEPORT, La. - According to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, early morning on January 26, a traffic crash caused a disruption on I-49. The suspect involved ran into a wooded area. Caddo deputies deployed a drone with night vision to go after the suspect and was able to successfully track him...
KSLA
Home catches fire near Youree Drive, second house damaged by heat
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department battled flames on a street near Youree Drive, leaving a home heavily damaged. On Feb. 3, at 1:27 a.m., SFD responded to a fire emergency on the 200 block of Leo Avenue, between Grover Place and Youree Drive. The home was heavily...
Shreveport Pedestrian Seriously Injured When Struck by Vehicle
Shreveport Police and Shreveport Fire Department, were on scene of a vehicle/pedestrian accident, which left a male seriously injured. This crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. in the 5700 block Lakeshore Drive near the corner of Jewella Avenue. When first responders arrived on scene they located a male lying on the...
ktalnews.com
LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport. The shooting occurred on Fullerton Street near North Hearne Avenue, within the city limits of Shreveport, at the request of the Shreveport Police Department. One subject was shot and has been pronounced deceased. No officers were injured during the incident.
bossierpress.com
Bossier parish police jury discuss athletic fields at South Bossier Park
Groundbreaking has been scheduled Monday, Feb. 6 for four additional athletic. fields at South Bossier Park, signaling the start of future expansion plans to keep. up with usage at what has become one of the parish’s most popular recreational. facilities. Director of Parks and Recreation Warren Saucier told police...
ktalnews.com
Bossier police searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is looking for a suspect last seen in the area a few days ago. Officials say the suspect, James E. Moore, is wanted in connection with a theft at 2470 Barksdale Blvd. on Jan. 26. He was last seen with a backpack of money.
KSLA
Webster parish hosts police training session for multiple law enforcement agencies
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Law enforcement officers from 28 various agencies gathered in Minden on Feb. 2 for an all-day training session. At a time when use of force and race and policing is a major issue, more than 150 officers and deputies came out for the free 8-hour session. Planning for the session began in October of 2022 and was finally put to the test Feb. of this year (2023). They focused on topics that included bias-based diversity and situational awareness. Also, a part of the day’s training was de-escalation and proper use of force.
These Caddo Parish waterways are in danger of flooding by Friday
Offenders held at the Caddo Correctional Center and Caddo Parish Public Works employees are filling sandbags at 1701 Monty Street, while Shreveport City employees are filling sandbags at 1935 Claiborne Avenue as officials in Northwest Louisiana expect many area waterways to crest above flood stage by Friday, Feb. 3.
KSLA
Overton Brooks VA Medical Center helps veterans get off streets, into own home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As part of the Veterans Affair (VA) nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless Veterans in 2022, Overton Brooks VA Medical Center (OBVAMC) has provided 274 permanent housing placements to homeless Veterans. Permanent housing placements provided by VA staff and community partners included apartments and houses that...
KTBS
Mardi Gras stretches from Shreveport to Bossier City with the Bakowski Bridge of Lights
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Bakowski Bridge of Lights is covered in purple, gold, and green these days in celebration of Mardi Gras. The lights will remain in Mardi Gras mode through Fat Tuesday. Besides being festive, this is also helping support youth educational programs. Sponsors from Cosse & Silmon Orthodontics...
ktalnews.com
Missing Shreveport runaway has been located
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department thanks the public for assisting with search efforts for a 17-year-old runaway. The teen was last seen on Jan. 26 at their home on Amelia Ave. Police asked the public for help to locate him on Tuesday. Officials say he was...
ktalnews.com
Two arrested, charged in Shreveport drive-by shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police arrested two men in connection to a drive-by shooting late Wednesday in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. Around 9:40 p.m., officers arrived at the home on the 1700 block of Avocado Dr. to find a suspect fired at the victim and their family from a vehicle. The gunfire also struck multiple parked cars as the suspect’s vehicle drove by.
caddoda.com
From the Desk of the DA: January 2023 Report
January 2023 witnessed a great advance for families and youth in Shreveport, with a ribbon-cutting for a project called The Harbor. A plan in the works for almost eight years, it will provide a one-stop shop for parents and students seeking help in the myriad areas challenging families today. Repurposing...
Sinkhole in Longview causing traffic to be rerouted
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole in Longview is causing traffic to be rerouted. According to officials, the sinkhole is in the 500 block of South High St between Nelson and Marion in Longview. Longview officials are asking drivers to take an alternate route at this time. KETK will update this post as more information […]
KTBS
One man injured in Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man faces non- life threatening injuries after a shooting on St. Vincent and Oakdale in Shreveport around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. The victim was driven to Ochsner LSU Health. The driver was stopped and taken to the Shreveport Police station for questioning. No information has been...
