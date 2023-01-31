ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Vehicle destroyed during fire in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fire occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday night on Oxford Circle in the Green Acres subdivision of Bossier City. The Bossier City Fire Department said a vehicle was destroyed. No word yet on any injuries and the cause of the fire.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Dogwood subdivision under boil advisory

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Due to a water main break, the subdivision of Dogwood is under a boil advisory. On Feb. 4, the Dogwood subdivision in Bossier Parish, which is outside of the city limits of Bossier City, is currently under a boil advisory due to a water main break that happened Feb. 3. The break happened on Pine Haven, just south of Dogwood.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Elderly woman hit by truck on Airline Drive

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 4 at 7:15 p.m., an elderly woman was hit by a car while standing in the road on Airline Drive. According to Bossier City Police Department (BCPD), a 67-year-old woman was standing in the middle of both northbound lanes for an unknown reason when she was hit by a Chevrolet pick-up truck driven by a 73-year-old man.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Missing Shreveport woman found safe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A missing Shreveport woman was found safe. Davenport was missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. According to SPD, Diamond Davenport has been located and is safe.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Night vision drone catches suspect involved in crash

SHREVEPORT, La. - According to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, early morning on January 26, a traffic crash caused a disruption on I-49. The suspect involved ran into a wooded area. Caddo deputies deployed a drone with night vision to go after the suspect and was able to successfully track him...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Home catches fire near Youree Drive, second house damaged by heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department battled flames on a street near Youree Drive, leaving a home heavily damaged. On Feb. 3, at 1:27 a.m., SFD responded to a fire emergency on the 200 block of Leo Avenue, between Grover Place and Youree Drive. The home was heavily...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport. The shooting occurred on Fullerton Street near North Hearne Avenue, within the city limits of Shreveport, at the request of the Shreveport Police Department. One subject was shot and has been pronounced deceased. No officers were injured during the incident.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Bossier parish police jury discuss athletic fields at South Bossier Park

Groundbreaking has been scheduled Monday, Feb. 6 for four additional athletic. fields at South Bossier Park, signaling the start of future expansion plans to keep. up with usage at what has become one of the parish’s most popular recreational. facilities. Director of Parks and Recreation Warren Saucier told police...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier police searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is looking for a suspect last seen in the area a few days ago. Officials say the suspect, James E. Moore, is wanted in connection with a theft at 2470 Barksdale Blvd. on Jan. 26. He was last seen with a backpack of money.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Webster parish hosts police training session for multiple law enforcement agencies

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Law enforcement officers from 28 various agencies gathered in Minden on Feb. 2 for an all-day training session. At a time when use of force and race and policing is a major issue, more than 150 officers and deputies came out for the free 8-hour session. Planning for the session began in October of 2022 and was finally put to the test Feb. of this year (2023). They focused on topics that included bias-based diversity and situational awareness. Also, a part of the day’s training was de-escalation and proper use of force.
MINDEN, LA
WGNO

These Caddo Parish waterways are in danger of flooding by Friday

Offenders held at the Caddo Correctional Center and Caddo Parish Public Works employees are filling sandbags at 1701 Monty Street, while Shreveport City employees are filling sandbags at 1935 Claiborne Avenue as officials in Northwest Louisiana expect many area waterways to crest above flood stage by Friday, Feb. 3.
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Missing Shreveport runaway has been located

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department thanks the public for assisting with search efforts for a 17-year-old runaway. The teen was last seen on Jan. 26 at their home on Amelia Ave. Police asked the public for help to locate him on Tuesday. Officials say he was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Two arrested, charged in Shreveport drive-by shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police arrested two men in connection to a drive-by shooting late Wednesday in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. Around 9:40 p.m., officers arrived at the home on the 1700 block of Avocado Dr. to find a suspect fired at the victim and their family from a vehicle. The gunfire also struck multiple parked cars as the suspect’s vehicle drove by.
SHREVEPORT, LA
caddoda.com

From the Desk of the DA: January 2023 Report

January 2023 witnessed a great advance for families and youth in Shreveport, with a ribbon-cutting for a project called The Harbor. A plan in the works for almost eight years, it will provide a one-stop shop for parents and students seeking help in the myriad areas challenging families today. Repurposing...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Sinkhole in Longview causing traffic to be rerouted

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole in Longview is causing traffic to be rerouted. According to officials, the sinkhole is in the 500 block of South High St between Nelson and Marion in Longview. Longview officials are asking drivers to take an alternate route at this time. KETK will update this post as more information […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KTBS

One man injured in Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man faces non- life threatening injuries after a shooting on St. Vincent and Oakdale in Shreveport around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. The victim was driven to Ochsner LSU Health. The driver was stopped and taken to the Shreveport Police station for questioning. No information has been...
SHREVEPORT, LA

