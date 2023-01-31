ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Craig Daily Press

Local leaders address pressing issues in the 2023 State of the Community

Community members gathered Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Pavilion for the 2023 State of the Community where public officials and leaders of local industries offered updates on the triumphs and challenges facing Moffat County. Hosted by the Craig Chamber of Commerce, the State of the Community focused on many topics...
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
Craig Daily Press

Letter: Pickleball is a very popular sport in Moffat County

Pickleball is a growing, fitness-aware and fun sport that is very popular here in Craig. The local group is fortunate to have an indoor facility with three courts at the Boys and Girls Clubs. Outdoors in mild seasons, we can use City Park tennis courts, which are lighted for evening play.
Craig Daily Press

Snowmobile Club hosts poker run Saturday to raise money for local scholarships

The Northwest Colorado Snowmobile Club is hosting a poker run on Saturday, Feb. 4, to raise money for a local scholarship fund. The poker run will take place at the Freeman Reservoir Trailhead parking lot, with registration held between 9:30 a.m. and noon. Card stations will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and participation costs $10 per hand or $40 for five hands. There will be cash prizes for the top three players, plus prizes donated from local businesses.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
Craig Daily Press

Health: What’s in a number? Blood pressure explained

Recently updated blood pressure guidelines have a lot of people looking at their numbers. But what exactly do those numbers mean? Below, Dr. Will Baker, a cardiologist with UCHealth Heart and Vascular Clinics in Steamboat Springs and Craig, outlines what you need to know about blood pressure. The basics. A...
CRAIG, CO

