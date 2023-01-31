Read full article on original website
Local leaders address pressing issues in the 2023 State of the Community
Community members gathered Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Pavilion for the 2023 State of the Community where public officials and leaders of local industries offered updates on the triumphs and challenges facing Moffat County. Hosted by the Craig Chamber of Commerce, the State of the Community focused on many topics...
Letter: Pickleball players should pay their own way without public support
I have read the letter concerning pickleball in the Craig Press that was published on Wednesday, Feb. 1. While I have zero confidence that pickleball has any ability to drive Moffat County’s economy, I am not one to rain on another’s parade. The people who truly believe that...
Letter: Pickleball is a very popular sport in Moffat County
Pickleball is a growing, fitness-aware and fun sport that is very popular here in Craig. The local group is fortunate to have an indoor facility with three courts at the Boys and Girls Clubs. Outdoors in mild seasons, we can use City Park tennis courts, which are lighted for evening play.
Snowmobile Club hosts poker run Saturday to raise money for local scholarships
The Northwest Colorado Snowmobile Club is hosting a poker run on Saturday, Feb. 4, to raise money for a local scholarship fund. The poker run will take place at the Freeman Reservoir Trailhead parking lot, with registration held between 9:30 a.m. and noon. Card stations will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and participation costs $10 per hand or $40 for five hands. There will be cash prizes for the top three players, plus prizes donated from local businesses.
Health: What’s in a number? Blood pressure explained
Recently updated blood pressure guidelines have a lot of people looking at their numbers. But what exactly do those numbers mean? Below, Dr. Will Baker, a cardiologist with UCHealth Heart and Vascular Clinics in Steamboat Springs and Craig, outlines what you need to know about blood pressure. The basics. A...
