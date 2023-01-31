The Northwest Colorado Snowmobile Club is hosting a poker run on Saturday, Feb. 4, to raise money for a local scholarship fund. The poker run will take place at the Freeman Reservoir Trailhead parking lot, with registration held between 9:30 a.m. and noon. Card stations will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and participation costs $10 per hand or $40 for five hands. There will be cash prizes for the top three players, plus prizes donated from local businesses.

MOFFAT COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO