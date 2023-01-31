Read full article on original website
San Jose police officer shot by suspect in standoff
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose police officer was shot during a standoff Friday night, according to the San Jose Police Department. At around 10:30 p.m., two officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of King and Story Roads. The suspect exited his car and began to shoot at the two officers, […]
KSBW.com
No major injuries in officer involved shooting in Santa Cruz Friday Morning
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Police Department reported there was an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning. They say neither the officers nor the suspect were seriously injured or wounded by a gunshot. It happened on the 300 block of Lee Street at 6 a.m. Santa Cruz police arrested...
KSBW.com
Body found at Fanshell beach identified as missing diver by Sheriff's office
DEL MONTE FOREST, Calif. — The Monterey County sheriff's department has identified a body found at Fanshell Beach. The body has been identified as Zachary Nelson, a 27‐year‐old resident of Newark, CA. Nelson went missing on January 28th while diving in the Pebble Beach area. His body...
Vehicle filmed spinning donuts on top of Botts dots in San Lorenzo
A vehicle was filmed spinning donuts on top of dots installed on roadways in San Lorenzo on Friday. The dots had been installed to prevent sideshow activity on Wednesday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
Helicopter video: Watch 100 mph-plus pursuit on I-80 in East Bay
OAKLAND -- Two suspects trying to evade capture raced down I-80 and onto the streets of Oakland at speeds of over 100 mph before being arrested while attempting to flee on foot.Watch the video According to the CHP, the pursuit began around 1 p.m. Tuesday in Napa County. Once the two suspects approached the crowded East Bay freeway, ground patrol vehicles broke off pursuit and turned it over the CHP air crews.Weaving between lanes, the suspects reached speeds in excess of 120 mph as they raced on the shoulder of the freeway passed the Berkeley exits.They crossed over onto city streets near the Oakland / Emeryville border and raced onto Mandela Parkway. Then on 30th near Adeline, the two suspects parked the vehicle and began walking, not seemingly aware of the CHP aircraft overhead.The air crew directed ground units to 28th where the pair was taken into custody without incident.
3 arrested in connection to series of Oakland robberies, ghost gun recovered
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in connection with three robberies that happened in Oakland in January, the Oakland Police Department said in a press release. Officers also recovered a ghost gun while investigating the robberies. The first robbery happened just after 11:00 a.m. on Jan. 17 on the 4400 block of Foothill […]
Antioch burglary suspects who tried to carjack drivers on Hwy 4 arrested
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two burglary suspects who led officers on a pursuit Wednesday before crashing into a guardrail on Highway 4 have been arrested, according to the Antioch Police Department. Antioch PD Dispatch Center officers received a call on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from a resident of Durness Court reporting a burglary-in-progress at an occupied […]
Street operation in Mission shut down by SFFD after police discover products were stolen
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An illegal retail operation in the Mission District was shut down by police, the San Francisco Police Department (SFFD) said Thursday on Twitter. Three arrests were made, and two truckloads of stolen property were recovered. Two of the arrested suspects admitted the items (pictured below) were stolen. The operation had been […]
Antioch police nab burglary suspects after chase across Hwy 4, BART tracks
ANTIOCH -- Two men led Antioch police on a wild chase Wednesday involving an alleged burglary, a smashed-up police vehicle, a helicopter and the suspects running across BART tracks in the middle of Highway 4.At 3:08 p.m. Wednesday, Antioch police received a call from a resident on Durness Court, reporting a burglary in progress of a residence possibly occupied by an elderly woman.While officers responded, a Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office air unit was over the scene within minutes.The air unit advised that the back door was shattered and a vehicle was backed into the driveway. When officers arrived, Donley...
Suspects arrested in East Bay strong arm robbery crime spree
OAKLAND -- Three male suspects have been arrested in connection with multiple robberies committed in January in Oakland and in other East Bay communities.The identities of the suspects were not released, but Oakland police said they were arrested on Jan. 31 after a diligent investigation. On Thursday, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged two of the suspects in the crime spree. The third suspect was not charged. Investigators said the men were charged in the following robberies.The first robbery occurred on January 17 just after 11:00 a.m. in the 4400 block of Foothill Boulevard. As the victim entered a...
SWAT arrests 4 after Brentwood Christmas Eve shooting
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Four people were arrested by SWAT teams in connection to a Christmas Eve shooting to left multiple homes with bullet holes. Two gunmen sprayed one house with bullets on Havenwood Court on December 24, 2022. “Several (non-targeted) vehicles and residences were hit with stray bullets as a result of the shooting. […]
Driver injured in shooting on Dumbarton Bridge
FREMONT-- A driver was injured Wednesday afternoon in a car-to-car shooting on the Dumbarton Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. The shooting was reported about 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound direction of the span, west of Thornton Avenue, the CHP said. The driver was hospitalized with minor injuries and is expected to recover. A CHP spokesperson said it wasn't known if he was hit by gunfire. No suspects have been arrested. No other information was available from the CHP about the shooting.
Aunt of victim in SF police shooting denied stage time at Tyre Nichols event
The aunt of a man shot by San Francisco police confronted local leaders at an event to honor Tyre Nichols at San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday.
Female suspects accused of stealing $7K worth of merch arrested in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Three female suspects who stole merchandise valued at $7,000 from a business in Vallejo have been arrested, Vallejo PD announced in a social media post. The department received a call for service on Jan. 29 on a report of three female suspects stealing a “massive” amount of merchandise from a business […]
Man found dead in parked car in San Francisco; investigation underway
A man was found fatally shot in a parked car in the Little Hollywood area of San Francisco on Tuesday morning. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of his death. San Francisco Police Department officers were called just after 7:20 a.m. to the 100 block of Hester Avenue, just across Highway 101 from Bay View Park, on reports of a possible shooting victim. Police found the man seated in a car with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a department statement. Officers summoned paramedics but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin. Events leading up to the man's death are under investigation, and no further details have been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444.
KTVU FOX 2
28-year-old mother celebrating good grades killed on Castro Valley freeway ID'd
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A young mother who was out celebrating her good grades but ended up getting out of a Chevrolet Malibu on the freeway and then was fatally struck by an oncoming Honda CRV has been identified. The Alameda County Coroner said Amber Reaves, 28, of Turlock, is...
Two fatal crashes reported in San Jose Wednesday morning
Two people died on separate collisions on San Jose roadways Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz police release data on 2022 catalytic converter thefts
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Police Department has released numbers of catalytic converter thefts and the types of vehicles thieves are stealing converters from. According to police, between 2022-23, the top two vehicle models experiencing catalytic converter thefts were Honda Accord (years 2001-2007) and Toyota Prius (years 2001-2010).
KSBW.com
Off-duty Capitola officer and neighbor rescue woman from burning home in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — An off-duty Capitola Police officer and a civilian saved an older woman from a burning home in Watsonville Thursday morning, police reported. According to Watsonville police, the house fire was on Blanca Lane when off-duty officer Armando Sanchez and his neighbor, Miguel Hernandez, rushed to aid the woman occupant by knocking down the door and carrying her to safety.
Missing kayaker found dead in Tomales Bay
DILLON BEACH, Marin County -- A kayaker who went missing last week after entering Tomales Bay in Marin County has been found dead by a search crew, authorities said Thursday.The Marin County Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Clinton Yoshio Koga of Brentwood was found Wednesday about 100 yards offshore from Lawson's Landing campground at the mouth of Tomales Bay. Koga had gone missing on January 27 after last being seen at around 6:10 p.m. heading out from the campground to retrieve a crabbing cage following a day fishing with his friends.His friends searched the bay for him and contacted the sheriff's...
