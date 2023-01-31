Lil Wayne Plots ‘Welcome to Tha Carter’ 2023 Tour Dates

Lil Wayne will hit the road this spring with a 28-city North American tour dubbed the “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour.”

The trek will launch April 4 at the Fillmore in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Wayne will criss-cross the U.S. and Canada over the next month-and-a-half. The run will finally wrap May 13 at the Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale this Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com . Full information is available on Lil Wayne’s website .

The Welcome to Tha Carter Tour announcement comes as Lil Wayne prepares to receive a special honor from the Recording Academy’s annual Black Music collective event, taking place Feb. 2, three days before the 2023 Grammys. Wayne — a four-time Grammy winner — will receive the Global Impact Award, along with two of his celebrated peers, Missy Elliott and Dr. Dre.

Lil Wayne could add a couple more Grammys to his collection as well this year, thanks to his verse on DJ Khaled’s “God Did.” The song was nominated for three awards , including Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song.

Lil Wayne 2023 Tour Dates

April 4 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

April 6 — Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena*

April 7 — Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena*

April 8 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

April 9 — Chicago, IL @ Radius

April 11 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

April 12 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

April 13 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

April 16 — New York, NY @ Apollo Theater

April 17 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

April 18 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

April 20 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

April 21 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

April 22 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

April 24 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

April 26 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

April 27 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

April 28 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

April 30 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

May 2 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

May 3 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

May 4 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

May 6 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

May 7 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

May 9 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

May 10 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA

May 12 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

May 13 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern