Lil Wayne Plots ‘Welcome to Tha Carter’ 2023 Tour Dates
Lil Wayne will hit the road this spring with a 28-city North American tour dubbed the “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour.”
The trek will launch April 4 at the Fillmore in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Wayne will criss-cross the U.S. and Canada over the next month-and-a-half. The run will finally wrap May 13 at the Wiltern in Los Angeles.
Tickets for all shows will go on sale this Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com . Full information is available on Lil Wayne’s website .
The Welcome to Tha Carter Tour announcement comes as Lil Wayne prepares to receive a special honor from the Recording Academy’s annual Black Music collective event, taking place Feb. 2, three days before the 2023 Grammys. Wayne — a four-time Grammy winner — will receive the Global Impact Award, along with two of his celebrated peers, Missy Elliott and Dr. Dre.
Lil Wayne could add a couple more Grammys to his collection as well this year, thanks to his verse on DJ Khaled’s “God Did.” The song was nominated for three awards , including Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song.
Lil Wayne 2023 Tour Dates
April 4 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
April 6 — Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena*
April 7 — Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena*
April 8 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
April 9 — Chicago, IL @ Radius
April 11 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
April 12 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
April 13 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
April 16 — New York, NY @ Apollo Theater
April 17 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
April 18 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
April 20 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
April 21 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
April 22 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
April 24 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
April 26 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
April 27 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
April 28 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
April 30 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
May 2 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
May 3 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
May 4 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
May 6 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
May 7 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
May 9 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
May 10 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA
May 12 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
May 13 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
