NYPD: 8 suspects arrested in drug raid at Staten Island apartment; loaded gun allegedly hidden in pillowcase

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baseball Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
New York To Put Ban On 'Dangerous' People From Using NYC SubwaysAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Off-duty NYPD officer arrested for drunken driving, menacing: police
BROOKLYN, NY. (PIX11) – An off-duty NYPD officer was arrested Saturday after he allegedly crashed his vehicle while drunk and then fired his weapon, police said. Efrain Alejandro, 29, was driving his personal vehicle when he crashed into an unoccupied vehicle parked in the 200 block of Vernon Avenue in Brooklyn, according to the NYPD. […]
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Efrain Alejandro, 29, Arrested
On Saturday, February 04, 2023, at 1214 hours, the following 29-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 79th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Efrain Alejandro. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault;. menacing;. operating motor vehicle BAC .08. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
NYPD hunting suspect who critically wounded off-duty cop during attempted robbery in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A citywide manhunt is underway to capture a suspect accused of seriously wounding a young, off-duty New York City cop during an attempted robbery on Saturday night, authorities said. As officials gathered in Brookdale Hospital, where the officer was said to be fighting for his life,...
Shatiek Johnson, killer of NYPD cop Gerard Carter, must never be free again | Our Opinion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y – You couldn’t find two more starkly different people. NYPD Police Officer Gerard Carter, born in West Brighton and raised in Mariners Harbor, was the son of a cop. Carter played football for the Port Richmond Red Raiders and was married and had a son.
NYPD arrests man accused of beating 90-year-old Ray’s Candy Store owner in Manhattan
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A man who police say senselessly beat a 90-year-old male in front of a popular Manhattan candy store has been apprehended. Luis Peroza allegedly attacked the 90-year-old owner of Ray’s Candy Store in front of the longtime East Village-based establishment around 3 a.m. on Jan. 31, according to a spokesman for DCPI.
Police investigating apparent murder suicide involving retired NYPD officer in Brooklyn
Recently retired NYPD Officer Petlyn Job was found dead in her home, along with her longtime boyfriend Alex Delone.
‘I’m a good guy,’ man who allegedly opened fire in smoke shop on Staten Island says in bizarre court appearance
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The alleged gunman in an attempted commercial robbery-turned shots fired incident made a bizarre appearance Monday in Criminal Court, St. George. James Christian, 51, of the 100 block of Richmond Terrace in St. George, is facing a litany of charges that includes two counts of attempted murder, assault with intent to cause serious physical injury and attempted robbery in connection with a Jan. 22 stickup inside a Great Kills convenience store and smoke shop.
bronx.com
NYPD Firefighter, Jose Valdez, 37, Arrested
On Friday, February 03, 2023, at 2144 hours, the following 37-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 45th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Jose Valdez. NYPD Firefighter. Charges:. DWI;. DWAI by alcohol;. refusal to take breath test;. operator leaves scene with...
Woman found dead with man in possible murder-suicide was former Brooklyn cop: reports
A woman who was found dead alongside a man from a possible murder-suicide in an East Flatbush home on Friday was a former NYPD officer, multiple outlets reported.
bkreader.com
Retired NYPD Officer, Boyfriend Found Dead in Brooklyn Home
A retired NYPD officer and her boyfriend were found dead with gunshot wounds to their head in a home in Brooklyn Friday, police said. Retired NYPD officer Petlyn Job and her boyfriend, Alex Delone, were both found dead inside Job’s home on Beverley Road in […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
Retired NYPD officer fatally shoots boyfriend, kills self in apparent murder-suicide in NYC, report says
A retired NYPD officer shot and killed her boyfriend before fatally shooting herself in an apparent murder-suicide Friday afternoon in Brooklyn, according to the New York Post. A 49-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were both found unconscious with gunshot wounds in bed around 1:52 p.m. inside a home on...
theobserver.com
KPD: First she wanted a restraining order v. abusive boyfriend … then she changed her mind and wanted same man to care for their 6-month-old
On Jan. 23 at 10:54 p.m., Officers Michael Ore, Bismark Karikari and Janitza Aquino were dispatched to a domestic violence call outside the General Kearny Apartments on Belgrove Drive. A 45-year-old Bronx woman told police her 60-year-old Kearny boyfriend threatened to smash her head against a wall during a verbal argument.
Girl, 12, reported missing on Staten Island, NYPD says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s help to locate a 12-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Elm Park. Ariyah Garcia-Smith most recently was seen on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. leaving her home in the vicinity of Wright Avenue and Richmond Terrace, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Woman, man found with fatal gunshot wounds to their heads in Brooklyn
Police found a man and a woman dead with gunshot wounds to their heads in an East Flatbush home on Friday. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious woman at a house on Beverley Road near East 48th Street.
Hollow-Point Bullets, Handgun Seized From Six In Linden Traffic Stop: Police
A traffic stop led charges for six, as well as the seizure of multiple handguns and hollow-point bullets in Linden, authorities said. Officers stopped a vehicle on the 1000 block of Summit Terrace and saw a handgun “laying on the floorboard” around 11:10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, a release said. A second handgun was also found.
Drunk off-duty NYPD sergeant arrested after crashing car in Brooklyn
An off-duty NYPD sergeant was arrested early Friday morning after drunkenly crashing his car into a parked vehicle in Brooklyn, according to police.
NYC straphanger slashed in random afternoon attack: cops
A straphanger was repeatedly slashed in a random mid-afternoon attack inside a Midtown train station this week, cops said. The victim, a 37-year-old male, was standing on the southbound platform at the Fifth Avenue/53rd Street station around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday when the stranger approached him and slashed him several times with a pocket knife, police said. The victim refused medical attention for small cuts on his head and right leg, authorities said. The male suspect fled into the street. It’s unclear if he said anything during the attack. A photo released late Thursday shows the bearded assailant wearing a black vest over a bright yellow hoodie. He was still being sought Friday.
NYPD: Man, woman found dead inside East Flatbush home
Friends and family of the victims say they were involved in a relationship but do not know what led up to the shooting.
Man slashed multiple times inside Midtown subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are searching for a subway slashing suspect who attacked a 37-year-old man inside a subway station in Midtown on Tuesday. Police said the attack occurred at around 3:30 pm on Tuesday when an unknown suspect approached the victim on the platform inside the 5th Avenue and 53rd Street subway station. The man was found by police with several lacerations on his body, head and leg. Police said the weapon used appeared to be a pocket knife. The victim refused medical treatment. The suspect fled the scene. No arrests have been made, The post Man slashed multiple times inside Midtown subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Car crashes into pole, catches fire on Manor Road: Driver fled scene before FDNY arrived
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A vehicle fire prompted a large FDNY presence Sunday morning in Castleton Corners. According to witnesses, a white four-door sedan caught fire after it struck a pole on Manor Road, by Utter Avenue.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 4