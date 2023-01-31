NYPD: 8 suspects arrested in drug raid at Staten Island apartment; loaded gun allegedly hidden in pillowcase

A straphanger was repeatedly slashed in a random mid-afternoon attack inside a Midtown train station this week, cops said. The victim, a 37-year-old male, was standing on the southbound platform at the Fifth Avenue/53rd Street station around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday when the stranger approached him and slashed him several times with a pocket knife, police said. The victim refused medical attention for small cuts on his head and right leg, authorities said. The male suspect fled into the street. It’s unclear if he said anything during the attack. A photo released late Thursday shows the bearded assailant wearing a black vest over a bright yellow hoodie. He was still being sought Friday.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO