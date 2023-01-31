WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Friday! Your First Alert Forecast is decidedly wintry in the Cape Fear Region, and will be for the next couple of days. Rain will gradually taper and exit after tallying several tenths of an inch for all of the Cape Fear Region. All the while, temperatures will continue to struggle amid continued northerly breezes. Even as many of the rainclouds break up Friday afternoon, highs will only reach the 40s to around 50, at best.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO