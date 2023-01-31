ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is possible...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Plastic Ocean Project announces new headquarters, seeks to expand operations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington-based Plastic Ocean Project announced that they have moved to the MARBIONC facility, located within UNCW’s CREST Research Park, to expand their efforts of solving the plastic pollution problem. “According to the United Nations Environment Program, plastic pollution is second to climate change. Now, more...
WILMINGTON, NC
Science or superstition: Does exposure to fentanyl pose risks of overdose?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There’s no question that the powerful opioid known as Fentanyl comes with serious health risks that can kill someone who ingests it, but over the past several years, law enforcement agencies have promoted the idea that simply touching the drug can lead to overdoses—an idea that experts say isn’t true.
WILMINGTON, NC
FAA: Flights to and from Wilmington International Airport resuming

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Flights to and from Wilmington International Airport are resuming, the Federal Aviation Administration announced shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Flights also are resuming at the Myrtle Beach International and Charleston International airports after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was downed off the coast of Myrtle Beach shortly after 2:30 p.m.
WILMINGTON, NC
Wilmington Fire Department put out structure fire on N 21st St

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department combatted a structure fire at N 21st St on Friday at around 6 p.m. According to fire officials, residents were home when the fire broke out and firefighters were able to contain and put out the fire. Red Cross was called to...
WILMINGTON, NC
First Alert Forecast: incoming milder temps, brief rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! After a chilly Saturday with highs only making it into the lower 40s, expect 50s and 60s to make a quick comeback for Sunday following another cold start in the 30s. Clouds will increase into Sunday as a weak upper-level disturbance presents shower chances primarily, but not exclusively in the afternoon.
WILMINGTON, NC
CAM to host USCT Living History Weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum will host the USCT Living History Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 18, and Sunday, Feb. 19. “The museum invites the community to commemorate the Battle of Forks Road with a weekend of Living History on CAM’s grounds with USCT reenactors, family activities, film screenings, illustrated lectures, and more,” the CAM stated in a news release. “On Saturday, February 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. all are invited to learn about the lives of the United States Colored Troops with reenactors from the 35th USCT and Battery B on the museum grounds.”
WILMINGTON, NC
Day 9: Search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for the missing 23-year-old boater last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area continued Saturday. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Friday that air resources are waiting for the weather to clear, and then Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office will put its helicopter in the air and SCDNR will fly its fixed-wing aircraft.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
First Alert Forecast: wintry blast to linger through the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Friday! Your First Alert Forecast is decidedly wintry in the Cape Fear Region, and will be for the next couple of days. Rain will gradually taper and exit after tallying several tenths of an inch for all of the Cape Fear Region. All the while, temperatures will continue to struggle amid continued northerly breezes. Even as many of the rainclouds break up Friday afternoon, highs will only reach the 40s to around 50, at best.
WILMINGTON, NC
CFCC hosts successful suicide prevention workshop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College and the Feminist Alliance Club hosted a suicide prevention workshop at Union Station Saturday afternoon. The North Carolina chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) presented the workshop for about 50 people who wanted to learn more about suicide and how they can prevent it.
WILMINGTON, NC
Trinity United Methodist Church opens doors for the unsheltered

Across Wilmington and the country today, people headed out the door this morning in red. N.C. schools see slightly lower teacher attrition rate from 2021 to 2022. Over the last year, according to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, the state saw an average attrition rate of nearly 8%. Updated:...
WILMINGTON, NC
CAM announces five new Board of Trustees members

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum announced five people joining its board of trustees in a release on Friday, Feb. 3. “We are thrilled about the talent, experiences, and deep relationships to the community these new Board members will bring to the museum. We are excited that they are joining our leadership team,” said CAM Deputy Director Heather Wilson.
WILMINGTON, NC

