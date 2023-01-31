ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, IL

Vera Liddell allegedly stole $1.5M in chicken wings from Illinois schools

By Ben Kesslen
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

This is not the way to get ready for the Super Bowl.

The food service director of an impoverished Illinois school district was charged with stealing $1.5 million of food — most of which was chicken wings.

Vera Liddell, 66, alleging began stealing from the Harvey School District during the heigh of COVID-19, local TV station WGN station reported .

The station reported that Liddell ordered more than 11,000 cases of chicken wings for the district with school funds, but took all the poultry for herself.

“The food was never brought to the school or provided to the students,” court records claimed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WR6Nb_0kXYekp000

Prosecutors alleged she started stealing while students were learning remotely but the district was still providing meals available for pickup.

It’s unclear what happened to the tens of thousands of pounds of chicken wings. Local news did not report the day of her arrest.

The alleged scheme was apparently uncovered when the district manager conducted a routine audit in January 2022 and founds food costs were $300,000 over budget just halfway through the school year, according to CBS News .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HcMiQ_0kXYekp000
It’s unclear what happened to the tens of thousands of pounds of chicken wings that Liddell allegedly stole.
Getty Images/EyeEm

The auditor “discovered individual invoices signed by Liddell for massive quantities of chicken wings, an item that was never served to students because they contain bones,” prosecutors said.

The food service provider employees all knew Liddell by name “due to the massive amount of chicken wings she would purchase,” prosecutors said, according to WGN.

Liddell is currently being held in Cook County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

The district told CBS it could not comment due to the ongoing investigation.

Comments / 209

Mz T
4d ago

She was desperate to order bone in wings; knowing the school only orders boneless wings 🤦 any dummy know they'll be caught for doing that. I assume she didn't care🤷

Reply(4)
28
William Pennucci
4d ago

Doesn't surprise me,there are others doing the same thing.They can't keep their hand out of the cookie jar.She should get 20 years but will probably get a plea for 6 months,get out and work another school.

Reply(6)
16
Earned my Retirement
4d ago

These type of food contracts have set menu items. The contractor can not sell or bill for items not on the approved menu. No doubt the contractor will be facing charges also.

Reply(1)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Ex-school official allegedly embezzled $1.5 million worth of chicken wings

A former official in a school district in the Chicago suburb of Harvey is accused in a bizarre scheme involving more than $1 million worth of stolen chicken wings, CBS Chicago reports.Vera Liddell is the former director of food services at Harvey School District 152.The Cook County State's Attorney's office alleges that Liddell launched an embezzlement scheme that resulted in the theft of wings that cost more than $1.5 million in taxpayer money.The alleged scheme began during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools were closed on state order and replaced by virtual learning. Despite the fact that children...
New York Post

Memphis cop Demetrius Haley, who was charged in Tyre Nichols’ death, previously beat up inmate, ex-prisoner alleges

One of the five former Memphis police officers accused of murdering Tyre Nichols allegedly beat up an inmate nearly eight years ago, according to his victim, who told The Post on Saturday, “That could have been me.” “I could be dead. As it is, my body still hurts from the beating. It’s gonna hurt for life,” Cordarlrius Sledge told The Post. Sledge, 34. alleged in a 2016 lawsuit that ex-Memphis cop Demetrius Haley, 30, who then worked as a correction officer, took part in the May 16, 2015 beatdown inside the Shelby County Division of Corrections. Sledge, who was serving a three-year sentence for aggravated assault,...
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Virginia boy who shot teacher Abigail Zwerner told another he wanted to set her on fire: report

A 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly told another educator he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die, according to a report. Last month, the troubled boy nearly made good on his apparent murderous impulses, shooting first grader teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News., Va., officials have said. Zwerner survived. Zwerner and other Richneck teachers said they had shared their fears about the child’s grave behavior with administrators, only to have their concerns downplayed or ignored, The Washington Post reported. Zwerner had asked for support with the boy, and expressed concerns about his...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Whiskey Riff

AutoZone Customer Starts Fist Fight With Employee, And It Goes Terribly For Her

If there’s one thing we can continue to count on in 2023, it’s videos of people losing their minds and beating the hell out of each other. We can’t even keep up with it, but man, is it both entertaining, and let’s be honest, pretty depressing… The fuses on folks are shorter than ever these days which leads to plenty of stuff like this… two ladies throwing haymakers behind the counter at AutoZone. WATCH NEXT: Wildest Concert Moments: Cody Jinks […] The post AutoZone Customer Starts Fist Fight With Employee, And It Goes Terribly For Her first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
NBC News

At least 50 children found cleaning Midwest slaughterhouses

A recent Department of Labor investigation found at least 50 children working overnight shifts cleaning slaughterhouses across the Midwest. NBC’s Julia Ainsley has more on how the federal government is now looking into whether any of the children were victims of human trafficking. Jan. 20, 2023.
CBS News

Deputy resigns after woman, 2 sons found frozen to death in field

A sheriff's deputy sent to search for a Detroit-area mother and her two young sons whose bodies later were found frozen in a field has resigned.The Oakland County sheriff's office said the deputy stepped down Jan. 22, The Detroit News reported Monday. The deputy's name was not released.The bodies of Monica Cannady, 35, Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were found Jan. 15 in Pontiac after Cannady's 10-year-old daughter went to a home near the field and told someone that her "family was dead in a field," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said earlier this month.They were not dressed properly for...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
New York Post

NYPD captain accused of raping subordinate at Yankee Stadium fired

An NYPD captain who was accused in a lawsuit of raping a subordinate “nearly every game day” for a year at Yankee Stadium has been fired, according to internal documents obtained by The Post this week. Former Capt. Jeffrey Brienza, 49, was canned in October after he pleaded guilty to six administrative charges, including discrimination, fraternization, violation of patrol rules and unauthorized searches through department databases, the records show. Brienza was accused in a December 2021 lawsuit of repeatedly raping a since-retired cop while the two were assigned to the cushy Yankee Stadium detail. Gillian Roberts said the alleged abuse by Brienza, then her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Al Sharpton calls black cops involved in Tyre Nichols killing ‘disgrace to our race’

Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Saturday accused the five black Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death of being a “disgrace to our race.” “Do you think cause you were black we wouldn’t say nothing?” fumed Sharpton while speaking at a rally to more than 100 people at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem. “Did you think that you’d hide behind your blackness?” “I want to say loud and clear that we will fight black cops, white cops, any color cops that commit crimes against us, ” he added. “Your blackness ain’t gonna stop us from fighting you. These five...
MEMPHIS, TN
iheart.com

99-Year-Old Bedridden Woman Faces Charges For Not Showing Up For Jury Duty

A 99-year-old bedridden woman is facing criminal charges after she failed to appear for jury duty. Marion Lenko recently received a jury summons at her senior care facility. In December, a summons was sent to her son-in-law Edward Ritchuk, who lives in a suburb of Montreal, Canada, ordering Lenko to appear in January.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot ripped for dancing at parade as crime surges

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been slammed for cheerfully dancing in the streets during a Lunar New Year parade, as violent crime surges and major retailers abandon the Windy City’s main drag. Lightfoot, who is seeking re-election next month, was captured on video busting moves while surrounded by a drumline at Sunday’s parade. Her carefree dancing prompted one Chicago news outlet to blast her as “detached from reality.” “Since @chicagosmayor’s term began, Chicago has suffered 2,278 homicides and over 9,000 shot. Since January 1, the city has endured 41 homicides and 194 shot,” the Chicago Contrarian outlet said in a tweet. “Yet here Lightfoot...
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
181K+
Followers
77K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy