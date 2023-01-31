The Rainbow House Inc: Local business owners launch “first permanent resource center” for LGBTQIA+ community in Solvang

6PM SHOW

SOLVANG, Calif. - Matt and Kiel Cavalli are on a mission to bring people together in Solvang.

"Disability in this area is so important for the LGBTQIA plus community my husband and I have four beautiful, adopt her children and we want them to grow up in a place that is safe," said co-owner Matt Cavalli of ONEderChild, a children's gift shop in Solvang.

Matt and Kiel run the gift shop together.

The shop features merchandise like dolls to help create a sense of inclusivity in the community.

Now the couple is launching what they describe as the “first permanent resource center” for the LGBTQIA+ community in Solvang.

It’s called The Rainbow House Inc.

"I’m beyond excited. The importance of the project goes beyond just who we are and who we are within the community but this is really something that we will see impacting our kids impacting even the youth behind them and I really feel like we can create some sustainable change within the area for just acceptance," said co-owner Kiel Cavalli of the Rainbow House Inc.

Some of the services The Rainbow House will be providing include counseling, testing and safe spaces.

"The goal for us is to provide resources that would educate the community whether it’s the LGBTQ I a plus community or our lives within the community. Our hope is that we are able to provide those skills … or even pieces of education that would allow the youth of the area to step out with confidence," Kiel.

The organization is having its first donor matching campaign to raise $10,000 by Jan. 31.

The campaign would result in a donor match of another $10K for a total of $20k.

"Someone offered us $10,000. And it would be provided by a match," said Kiel.

The funds will be used to kick off the organization's a series of workshops.

The workshops will address topics including: Intro to Sexuality and Gender, A beginners guide to the difference between sexuality and gender identity, Creating Safer Spaces in Schools for LGBTQIA+ Youth, Every child deserves to feel safe at school.

"My hope is to feel included to feel safe to feel seen to feel welcomed," said Matt.

"My hope is that my kids could see us walking down the streets of Solvang holding hands," said Kiel.

The owners also plan to address how to decrease bullying and provide resources for LGBTQIA+ youths in the community, Being a LGBTQIA+ Friendly Business Owner, Creating a welcoming and safe environment for employees and tourists of the LGBTQ+ community, and Understanding Vocabulary and Terminology.

If you would like to help contribute to The Rainbow House, log onto:

https://givebutter.com/TheRainbowhouseincMATCH

The post The Rainbow House Inc: Local business owners launch “first permanent resource center” for LGBTQIA+ community in Solvang appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .