Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Unveils Sweet Helmet For NHL All-Star Game
Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark is having a career year in 2023, and he’s celebrating in style. Ullmark, who is in his eighth NHL season, leads the league in just about every goaltending category. The 29-year-old ranks first in wins (26), goals against average (1.90) and save percentage (.937), being selected to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game as a reward for his tremendous season.
Bruins’ David Pastrnak Goes Full ‘Happy Gilmore’ At NHL All-Star Skills Challenge
Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak quite literally channeled his inner “Happy Gilmore” during the NHL All-Star Weekend’s Breakaway Challenge on Friday night. Pastrnak dressed up as the character Adam Sandler made famous from the 1990s movie as he sported a retro Bruins jersey that had the name Gilmore on the back of it.
Bruins’ David Pastrnak Seals Atlantic All-Star Win With Slick Goals
It’s only right that the 2023 NHL All-Star Game has some Boston Bruins flair. Entering the break with an NHL-best record of 39-7-5, the Bruins had three representatives in the event — head coach Jim Montgomery, goaltender Linus Ullmark and forward David Pastrnak. While Pastrnak stole the show...
David Pastrnak Explains Decision To Do ‘Happy Gilmore’ At Skills Competition
David Pastrnak put on a show at the NHL All-Star Game Skills Competition when he went full “Happy Gilmore” during his turn in the breakaway challenge. The Boston Bruins forward took the ice in a “Gilmore” Bruins jersey — exactly like the one Adam Sandler donned in the movie — and even had a little help from Linus Ullmark, who was Pastrnak’s caddie.
Bruins Fans Will Love This Compliment From Penguins’ Sidney Crosby
Even one of the greatest NHL players of all time is thoroughly impressed by what the Bruins have done thus far this season. Boston entered the All-Star break with a league-best 83 points, seven more than the next-highest team (Carolina Hurricanes) on the totem pole. The Bruins managed to separate themselves in a very talented and competitive Eastern Conference, where six teams currently have between 60 and 76 points on the campaign.
NBA Rumors: Celtics Kicking Tires On Nerlens Noel Before Deadline
With one of the best records in the entire NBA and their eyes clearly on a championship, the Boston Celtics certainly could be among the league’s buyers before the trade deadline Thursday. Among those the Celtics reportedly have been kicking the tires on: Detroit Pistons big man Nerlens Noel.
Where's the Value in the NHL Norris Trophy Race?
Plenty of talented NHL defensemen are in the running for the Norris trophy, but where is the value amongst the group?. Modern-day NHL defensemen are much different than those of the 1980s and 90s. It’s not that physicality isn’t important now, but voters have gravitated toward puck-moving defensemen that can control a game and put up big point totals.
PHF, Boston Pride Have Seen Tremendous Growth In Last Three Years
The Boston Pride and the PHF have grown a lot since its inaugural year, and they continue to do so in 2023 with Pride games airing on NESN and NESN+. PHF games also have aired on Twitch, ESPN+, ESPN2 and NBC, showcasing just how far the PHF has come in a short time.
Capitals Sign Dylan Strome to Contract Extension
The Washington Capitals have signed Dylan Strome to a contract extension, the Capitals’ official website reports. The extension is for five years and $25 million. This is Strome’s first season in Washington, and he’s been productive with 11 goals and 35 points in 52 games. Strome has been especially effective on the power play with three goals and 14 points with the man advantage. Strome could be the heir apparent to Nicklas Backstrom as a top-two center for the Caps.
Golden Knights' Mark Stone has Back Surgery, Out Indefinitely
Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights is out at least a month after undergoing back surgery, the Golden Knight’s official website reports. Stone had already missed the past eight games for the Knights due to the injury. The player and team were likely hoping that rest would allow him to return to the lineup, but that was not the case. This will be the second back surgery that Stone has had in less than a year. The good news, depending on how you look at it, is that this injury is different than the one he suffered last season. This has always been the knock on Stone. He’s a very good player when on the ice, but his best ability is certainly not availability.
Jim Montgomery Shares Message To Bruins Ahead Of All-Star Break
The Bruins enter a well-deserved 10-day break sitting atop the NHL standings with a 39-7-5 record. Boston snapped its three-game losing streak Wednesday night with a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena to close out the first half of the 2022-23 season. It was the B’s first losing streak of the year, but a little adversity only made the team stronger.
NHL All-Star Game Live Stream: Watch Tournament Online, On TV
The NHL All-Star Game is upon us and we will see some of the league’s best players from each division play for bragging rights. The tournament features 3-on-3 hockey for two 10-minute halves. The winner of each game will face one another to be crowned the All-Star Game champion.
Nets G Kyrie Irving Requests Trade from Team
Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the team. NBA reporter Shams Charania went on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday to add that the team offered Irving a contract extension with some built-in stipulations. Irving and his team were firmly against these stipulations, which likely led to this request taking place before next week’s deadline. Some see this as a leverage play for Irving as he continues to push for an extension on his current deal with Brooklyn. Regardless, the Nets have until Thursday to either reach an agreement with Irving or find a suitor in a trade for potentially the league’s biggest distraction. The Nets have seen their NBA title odds plummet since the news broke on Friday afternoon.
Celtics Go Through Mental Letdown In Surprising Loss To Suns
Celtics forward Al Horford certainly was in agreement with the assessment that Boston suffered from a mental letdown Friday night against the shorthanded Phoenix Suns at TD Garden. “Probably,” Horford told reporters, as seen on NBC Sports Boston postgame coverage. “It’s fair. The way that we played, I think that’s...
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Admits To Rib On Tkachuk Family At All-Star Game
The appeal of an All-Star game for fans is to see players from opposing teams team up, but Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery appeared to present some doubt for the Tkachuk family. Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk and Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk were named All-Stars for the Atlantic...
Sabres' Tage Thompson Suffers Upper-Body Injury
Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres has an upper-body injury, the Sabres official website reports. Thompson came into the game Wednesday versus the Carolina Hurricanes as questionable to play due to a UBI but played anyway. Thompson played just over 11 minutes of game action before being forced to leave the contest. It is unknown if Thompson has suffered a new injury or aggravated the UBI he already had. It is also unknown when Thompson will be able to return to action. What we do know is that the injury to Thompson forced him to miss the All-Star game and the festivities surrounding it this weekend.
Joe Mazzulla ‘Not Really Disappointed’ With Celtics Loss Vs. Suns
BOSTON — The tables took a complete turn for the Boston Celtics when they hosted the Phoenix Suns for the first time since their 125-99 blowout win against the Western Conference squad back on Dec. 7. On Friday, Boston opened the night with one of its coldest starts (8-for-22...
MRI on Ben Simmons's Knee Comes Back Clean
Nick Friedell of ESPN reports that Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said a recent MRI on Ben Simmons’s left knee came back clean. Simmons continues to deal with soreness in the area, forcing him to miss the Nets’ last three games. Brooklyn’s latest game was a 139-96 blowout loss to the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics on Wednesday.
This NBA Team Could Look To Pair Kyrie Irving With MVP Candidate
Once again, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is trying to force his way onto the trade block. Like he did this past offseason, Irving told the Nets he wants to be dealt before next week’s trade deadline, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday. While the Lakers are a prime...
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Earns Second Career NBA All-Star Honor
It was well worth waiting just a little bit longer for Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown. After missing out on being named a starter for the NBA All-Star Game last week, Brown found out he’ll still attend the NBA’s marquee exhibition event when he was announced Thursday as one of the reserves for the Eastern Conference.
