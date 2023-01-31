Police: 'Foul play involved' in discovery of dead body in central valley

Metro police are investigating the discovery of a dead body in an apartment complex on Sunday in the central Las Vegas valley.

According to an incident report, LVMPD officers responded to a residence in the 4000 block of Edgeford Place at approximately 10:02 a.m. for a report of a dead body.

Arriving officers located the body of an adult woman and medical personnel confirmed she was deceased.

Homicide detectives say a preliminary investigation indicated foul play was involved, though this is an ongoing investigation.

The identification of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.