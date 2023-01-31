ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hume, A Web3 Entertainment Co., Signs With CAA

By Lynette Rice
 5 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Hume , a Web3 entertainment company, has signed with Creative Artists Agency.

CAA will help Hume identify and create opportunities across a variety of areas, including licensing and merchandising, brand partnerships, live events, film, and television, and more.

“Hume is fundamentally changing the way fans interact with their favorite artists, experience their music, and benefit from their loyalty,” says CAA Agent Phil Quist.

“Together, we believe we can help usher in a new era of musical talent and artistry,” added CAA Agent Jonathan Rodrigues.

Hume, which was co-founded by a platinum producer and songwriter for artists like Selena Gomez, G-Eazy, Aloe Blacc and Demi Lovato, is defining the future of music with their community-directed metastars. As both a Web3 record label and an in-house entertainment studio, Hume remixes community-building with music creation, digital identity, and storytelling to redefine the way fans engage with virtual artists.

Angelbaby is the first in Hume’s roster of virtual music artists. He is already one of the highest-grossing and streamed Web3 artists with No. 1 hits on Audius and three No. 1 trending music NFTs on OpenSea. Angelbaby has also performed at Art Basel, Fluf Haus LA and SXSW, and opened for both Chromeo and Dillon Francis. His latest single, “All Gold Spaceship,” is the first song voted on by the Hume community for release; all 300 of the NFTs sold out within 10 seconds.

“By combining the latest technology with artful storytelling and music, we’re redefining what it means to be an artist. Our metastars are pushing the boundaries of entertainment, and how both creatives and fans can express themselves,” says Jay Stolar, Chief Artist Officer and co-founder of Hume. “Working with CAA presents an opportunity to bridge the gap between traditional media and Web3 to bring metastars into the mainstream.”

In 2022, Hume raised $11.7M from investors like TCG Crypto, Gmoney, Aloe Blacc, Cooper Turley, and Evan Bogart to launch a new platform called “ The Spot ,” which empowers fans to participate in creative decision-making. It also hosted a songwriting camp at Art Basel in partnership with the generative audio project, Blocktones, and debuted its next metastar, Clio, whose story will be closely intertwined with angelbaby’s.

