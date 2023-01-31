ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Angela
4d ago

They don’t pay for water and power. They don’t pay rent. Gee, we don’t know why taxpayers (people and businesses) are fleeing California, like rats off a sinking ship!

CBS LA

LA City Council approves tenant protections for renters behind on payment

Tenant protections, specifically targeting late rent payments and evictions, were approved by the Los Angeles City Council Friday.The council adopted an ordinance that gives renters who are behind on rent payments a one-month grace period before landlords can start the eviction process. This comes on the heels of the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration's end, which had protected renters who endured financial hardships because of the pandemic. The newly adopted ordinance allows tenants behind on rent one month to stay in their apartments, unless they owe more than one month's worth of fair market rent.The draft ordinance included an urgency clause, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Los Angeles receives $60 million from HUD to address homeless

Los Angeles received $60 million in federal funding Thursday to address homelessness as part of what officials described as a first-of-its-kind grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funding will go to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, which coordinates services for the unhoused in both the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

West Covina named top-5 safest cities in the U.S.

WEST COVINA, Calif. - A Los Angeles County city made the shortlist of the nation’s safest cities!. West Covina, according to a study from personal finance technology company MoneyGeek, listed West Covina as the No. 3 safest in the country for cities with populations over 100,000. The results of the survey was also featured on Forbes Magazine.
WEST COVINA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood police chief continues to recover

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Police Chief Mark Fronterotta continues to recover after being hospitalized last month after suffering an “intracranial hemorrhage” around Jan, 13. Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. continued to provide periodic updates on the chief’s condition noting Fronterotta made it out of the ICU...
INGLEWOOD, CA
palisadesnews.com

Renters and Landlords File Suit Against Property Transfer Tax Measure ULA

Measure is intended to fund affordable housing and tenant assistance programs through a property transfer tax. Measure ULA, the newly passed City of LA property transfer tax seems to be headed for the courts as a group of landlords, The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles, and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association have chosen to file a lawsuit against the city and Measure ULA, as reported by Globest.com.
kcrw.com

LA homeless services authority gets new chief. What to expect?

Mayor Karen Bass has picked a new head of LA’s homeless services authority. Will a new regime make a difference in reducing the city’s unhoused population?. Los Angeles’ universal basic income pilot program, BIG:LEAP, is about to wrap up after a year. How did their no-strings-attached income affect Angelenos’ lives?
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

More Than $54m in Grants Now Open for L.A. County’s Microbusinesses

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity announced the launch of their new Economic Opportunity Grant program for microbusinesses. The program will distribute more than $54 million across 6,800 grants to small and microbusinesses and nonprofit agencies, prioritizing the most COVID-impacted and highest-need communities and organizations in LA County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

Recent storms are filling up LA area reservoirs, but not just with water

After the recent storms, LA reservoirs in the San Gabriel Mountains are filling up, but not just with water — millions of cubic feet of mud and wilderness debris, too. The roughly century-old water infrastructure system was designed to handle a large influx of stormwater and other unwanted additions, but climate change is forcing LA County to adapt.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

