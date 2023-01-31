Tenant protections, specifically targeting late rent payments and evictions, were approved by the Los Angeles City Council Friday.The council adopted an ordinance that gives renters who are behind on rent payments a one-month grace period before landlords can start the eviction process. This comes on the heels of the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration's end, which had protected renters who endured financial hardships because of the pandemic. The newly adopted ordinance allows tenants behind on rent one month to stay in their apartments, unless they owe more than one month's worth of fair market rent.The draft ordinance included an urgency clause, but...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO