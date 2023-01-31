Read full article on original website
L.A. Council approves one-month grace period for tenants behind on rent
The Los Angeles City Council adopted an ordinance today providing tenants who are behind on their rent with a one-month grace period prior to their landlord beginning eviction proceedings.
NBC Los Angeles
LA Relaxes Employee Covid Vaccination Rules, Approving All Requested Exemptions
The City of LA will stop efforts to enforce part of its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees, now that the City formally ended its years-long "state of emergency" as a result of the pandemic. Exemptions requested by thousands of unvaccinated City workers will be automatically granted, according to City documents...
LA City Council approves tenant protections for renters behind on payment
Tenant protections, specifically targeting late rent payments and evictions, were approved by the Los Angeles City Council Friday.The council adopted an ordinance that gives renters who are behind on rent payments a one-month grace period before landlords can start the eviction process. This comes on the heels of the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration's end, which had protected renters who endured financial hardships because of the pandemic. The newly adopted ordinance allows tenants behind on rent one month to stay in their apartments, unless they owe more than one month's worth of fair market rent.The draft ordinance included an urgency clause, but...
orangeandbluepress.com
Tenant Protection Passed by LA City Council for Renters with Outstanding Dues
Los Angeles City Council Friday approved tenant protection targeting late rent payments and evictions. Renters with behind rent payments need not worry as the council approved a one-month grace period before they can be evicted. This comes on the heels of the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration’s end, which had...
Los Angeles receives $60 million from HUD to address homeless
Los Angeles received $60 million in federal funding Thursday to address homelessness as part of what officials described as a first-of-its-kind grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funding will go to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, which coordinates services for the unhoused in both the...
spectrumnews1.com
Low-income seniors still at high risk of homelessness despite extended eviction moratoriums and tenant protections
LOS ANGELES — Each weekend, you can find Maria Briones setting up shop on a sidewalk outside Saint Cecilia church in Los Angeles. “Every Sunday for the past 20 years, I have been here,” she said. City of LA's eviction moratorium ended Jan. 31, but the County of...
foxla.com
LA Metro, OCTA, San Bernardino Co. Transit offer free rides Saturday
LOS ANGELES - LA Metro and other transit agencies in Southern California will offer free rides Saturday to mark Transit Equity Day, honoring civil rights icon Rosa Parks. The commemoration began in 2018 to mark Parks' birthday — Feb. 4, 1913. Parks was thrust into the national spotlight in...
Where In L.A. Is Mayor Bass’s Homelessness Initiative Headed Next?
The new mayor launched the Inside Safe initiative quickly upon her inauguration. But with some encampments cleared, questions swirl about where it’s headed next The post Where In L.A. Is Mayor Bass’s Homelessness Initiative Headed Next? appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
foxla.com
West Covina named top-5 safest cities in the U.S.
WEST COVINA, Calif. - A Los Angeles County city made the shortlist of the nation’s safest cities!. West Covina, according to a study from personal finance technology company MoneyGeek, listed West Covina as the No. 3 safest in the country for cities with populations over 100,000. The results of the survey was also featured on Forbes Magazine.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood police chief continues to recover
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Police Chief Mark Fronterotta continues to recover after being hospitalized last month after suffering an “intracranial hemorrhage” around Jan, 13. Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. continued to provide periodic updates on the chief’s condition noting Fronterotta made it out of the ICU...
palisadesnews.com
Renters and Landlords File Suit Against Property Transfer Tax Measure ULA
Measure is intended to fund affordable housing and tenant assistance programs through a property transfer tax. Measure ULA, the newly passed City of LA property transfer tax seems to be headed for the courts as a group of landlords, The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles, and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association have chosen to file a lawsuit against the city and Measure ULA, as reported by Globest.com.
Despite ‘low’ virus activity, LA County advises COVID vigilance
While Los Angeles County remains in the “low” COVID-19 activity category, the public health director again urged vigilance Friday even as various states of emergency from the virus come to an end. “It is a great relief to see that we remain in the low community level and...
kcrw.com
LA homeless services authority gets new chief. What to expect?
Mayor Karen Bass has picked a new head of LA’s homeless services authority. Will a new regime make a difference in reducing the city’s unhoused population?. Los Angeles’ universal basic income pilot program, BIG:LEAP, is about to wrap up after a year. How did their no-strings-attached income affect Angelenos’ lives?
scvnews.com
More Than $54m in Grants Now Open for L.A. County’s Microbusinesses
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity announced the launch of their new Economic Opportunity Grant program for microbusinesses. The program will distribute more than $54 million across 6,800 grants to small and microbusinesses and nonprofit agencies, prioritizing the most COVID-impacted and highest-need communities and organizations in LA County.
foxla.com
Environmental groups call on Newsom to place moratorium on IE warehouses
Environmental activists are calling the air they breathe a public health emergency, and they're now asking Governor Gavin Newsom to put a moratorium on warehouses in the Inland Empire. The warehouse bring jobs to the local economy, but they've also had a negative impact for some when it comes to...
foxwilmington.com
Apparent Hoarder House, Cleaned Up in 2021, Makes a Comeback in California
A neighborhood problem many thought was over, is reappearing. Neighbors of this apparent hoarder house in Los Angeles’ Koreatown had been complaining about it for years.
LA council votes to require landlords to pay relocation assistance after rent increases
The City Council gave preliminary approval Tuesday to an ordinance requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants in Los Angeles who move out following rent increases of more than 10%. The ordinance — which will return to the council next week for a final vote — is the final...
2urbangirls.com
USPS in Los Angeles seeking to fill immediate openings for Carriers
LOS ANGELES – As part of its 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the United States Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce. As a result, in-person job fairs will be held at the Los Angeles District Office during the month of February. The available...
kcrw.com
Recent storms are filling up LA area reservoirs, but not just with water
After the recent storms, LA reservoirs in the San Gabriel Mountains are filling up, but not just with water — millions of cubic feet of mud and wilderness debris, too. The roughly century-old water infrastructure system was designed to handle a large influx of stormwater and other unwanted additions, but climate change is forcing LA County to adapt.
Actor Settles Suit vs. LA County Over 2019 Incarceration
An actor who alleges a sheriff's deputy laughed at him as he contemplated suicide while in custody in 2019 has reached a settlement in his suit against Los Angeles County.
