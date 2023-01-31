SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Districts begin cancelling classes on Wednesday due to icy conditions

Read full article on original website
Two Comal ISD schools remain closed due to power outage
Campuses throughout Comal ISD have been closed since Jan. 31 due to hazardous weather conditions in the central Texas area. (Community Impact staff) After school closures since Jan. 31 due to winter weather sweeping over the region, Comal ISD opened all but two campuses at normal hours. Smithson Valley High...
news4sanantonio.com
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Schools cancel classes Tuesday due to winter weather
SAN ANTONIO - School districts around San Antonio canceled classes for Tuesday as extremely cold temperatures approach. List of school districts that will be closed on Tuesday:. Alamo Heights ISD. Bandera ISD closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Blanco ISD. Boerne ISD closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Brooks Academies. Comal ISD. Comfort ISD.
KTSA
Icy conditions lead San Antonio area schools to close Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With icy conditions on the roads across the San Antonio region, several local school districts have decided to close Wednesday.
news4sanantonio.com
'School is the warmest place they have': Southside ISD stays open through the cold
SAN ANTONIO—Most school districts told staff and students to stay home Tuesday because of the cold temperatures, but not all of them. While hundreds of classrooms across San Antonio sat empty, Ms. Messer's fourth graders at Heritage Elementary are hard at work. Southside ISD remained open despite the cold.
New Braunfels ISD to monitor weather conditions for school opening on Feb. 2
New Braunfels ISD staff will drive roadways in the early morning of Feb. 2 to determine if roads can be traveled safely. (Community Impact Staff) New Braunfels ISD has announced the district is continuing to monitor local weather conditions to ensure schools can reopen Feb. 2. The National Weather Service...
KTSA
Several San Antonio area school districts closed Tuesday due to ice
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With the forecasted freezing temperatures and potential for ice, several San Antonio area school districts have announced they will be closed Tuesday. These districts will be closed:. Boerne ISD. Comal ISD. Comfort ISD. Kerrville ISD. San Marcos CISD. Most other districts state they will...
KTSA
Winter Storm Warning for San Antonio region extended, several schools cancel classes for Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Winter Storm Warning has been extended to cover several more Texas counties until 6 A.M. Thursday. A significant ice storm is still in the forecast for much of the region until late Wednesday night. The National Weather Service says periods of light to...
seguintoday.com
Schools closed today due to wet, cold weather
(Seguin) — The frigid temperatures and wet conditions this morning have led to the closure of schools in Guadalupe County. All public and private schools across the county are closed today. That closure list includes schools in the Seguin, Navarro, Marion, and Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City school districts. It also includes schools in neighboring districts, like New Braunfels, Comal and San Marcos, as well as private schools, like St. James Catholic School, St. John’s Lutheran Day School and many others.
Worst PEC outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs and Canyon Lake
The Worst PEC outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs, and Canyon Lake. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) Pedernales Electric Cooperative said in a press release Feb. 4 that 97% of customers had power as of 11 a.m. The worse outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs and Canyon Lake, according to...
Happy National Weatherperson Day to San Antonio's meteorologists
Thank you for all your hard work!
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio ISD to provide free meals to all children during school closures
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio ISD will offer meals Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., or while supplies last. Parents can pick up a lunch and breakfast meal bundle curbside. It’s for anyone under the 18 years old. Children do not have to be...
KSAT 12
Thousands in Hill Country without power; outages could extend into the weekend
COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Thousands of residents in the Hill Country are still in the cold and dark as crews work to restore power to more areas. Pedernales Electric Cooperative is responding to multiple power outages across their service area as the winter storm has brought significant ice. “Our...
Ice takes down Topgolf net amid San Antonio's winter weather
Winter ice strikes again.
Rain and ice continue to cause issues in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — After three days of freezing weather conditions, rain and ice continue to be an issue Thursday morning in Bexar County, weighing down power lines and leaving significant damage. People living in parts of the north side and Stone Oak are dealing with downed trees blocking driveways...
Next 24 hours: Ice and rain will continue to impact Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — Get ready San Antonians for another round of winter weather. Many teachers, staff and students will enjoy the ice day on Wednesday with many San Antonio schools closed. Over the next 24 hours, San Antonians will see rounds of rainfall and even a wintry mix of...
KSAT 12
Stone Oak neighborhoods without power nearly 12 hours
SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews worked all morning and into the afternoon Wednesday to restore power to homes on the North Side. The utility said most outages were due to ice-covered tree limbs leaning on power lines or ice weighing down lines. Lineman crews KSAT spoke with said...
news4sanantonio.com
WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice buildup, wet roads make for dangerous driving conditions
Winter Storm Warning continues in the Hill Country including Bexar County until 6am Thursday. Warnings is mainly for northern Bexar County where ice impacts linger and temperature could hover near freezing overnight in spots. SAN ANTONIO - The worst has pushed through the area, although, one last kick of patchy...
KENS 5
Transmission line outages left thousands without power this week
Transmission lines maintained by the Lower Colorado River Authority led to outages in Boerne, New Braunfels and San Antonio. Local utilities waited for repairs.
KSAT 12
Power still out for thousands in the Hill Country
Spring Branch – Two days without power is more than enough for Latisha Loria. “It’s not been fun,” she said. “It’s cold. I’ve got animals. We’ve lost all our fish.”. Loria and her neighbors who live just outside of Spring Branch lost power...
foxsanantonio.com
Why San Antonio didn't open warming centers this cold snap
SAN ANTONIO – The Trouble Shooters are finding out why the City of San Antonio did not open warming centers for this week’s cold snap. Warming centers were a big discussion after the deadly winter storm two years ago and having a warm place to go is critical for the chronic homeless. But new numbers the Trouble Shooters uncovered show warming centers have not been widely used by the public at large.
