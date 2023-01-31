SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Districts begin cancelling classes on Wednesday due to icy conditions

(Seguin) — The frigid temperatures and wet conditions this morning have led to the closure of schools in Guadalupe County. All public and private schools across the county are closed today. That closure list includes schools in the Seguin, Navarro, Marion, and Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City school districts. It also includes schools in neighboring districts, like New Braunfels, Comal and San Marcos, as well as private schools, like St. James Catholic School, St. John’s Lutheran Day School and many others.

GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO