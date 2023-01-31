ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Districts begin cancelling classes on Wednesday due to icy conditions

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
news4sanantonio.com
 5 days ago
news4sanantonio.com

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Schools cancel classes Tuesday due to winter weather

SAN ANTONIO - School districts around San Antonio canceled classes for Tuesday as extremely cold temperatures approach. List of school districts that will be closed on Tuesday:. Alamo Heights ISD. Bandera ISD closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Blanco ISD. Boerne ISD closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Brooks Academies. Comal ISD. Comfort ISD.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Several San Antonio area school districts closed Tuesday due to ice

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With the forecasted freezing temperatures and potential for ice, several San Antonio area school districts have announced they will be closed Tuesday. These districts will be closed:. Boerne ISD. Comal ISD. Comfort ISD. Kerrville ISD. San Marcos CISD. Most other districts state they will...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Schools closed today due to wet, cold weather

(Seguin) — The frigid temperatures and wet conditions this morning have led to the closure of schools in Guadalupe County. All public and private schools across the county are closed today. That closure list includes schools in the Seguin, Navarro, Marion, and Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City school districts. It also includes schools in neighboring districts, like New Braunfels, Comal and San Marcos, as well as private schools, like St. James Catholic School, St. John’s Lutheran Day School and many others.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Stone Oak neighborhoods without power nearly 12 hours

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews worked all morning and into the afternoon Wednesday to restore power to homes on the North Side. The utility said most outages were due to ice-covered tree limbs leaning on power lines or ice weighing down lines. Lineman crews KSAT spoke with said...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Power still out for thousands in the Hill Country

Spring Branch – Two days without power is more than enough for Latisha Loria. “It’s not been fun,” she said. “It’s cold. I’ve got animals. We’ve lost all our fish.”. Loria and her neighbors who live just outside of Spring Branch lost power...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Why San Antonio didn't open warming centers this cold snap

SAN ANTONIO – The Trouble Shooters are finding out why the City of San Antonio did not open warming centers for this week’s cold snap. Warming centers were a big discussion after the deadly winter storm two years ago and having a warm place to go is critical for the chronic homeless. But new numbers the Trouble Shooters uncovered show warming centers have not been widely used by the public at large.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

