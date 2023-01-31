Carolina Panthers’ Jeff Nixon reportedly a candidate for Dallas Cowboys OC job

The Dallas Cowboys plan to interview Carolina Panthers assistant Jeff Nixon for their vacant offensive coordinator position, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

Nixon, 48, joined the Panthers in 2020 and was the team’s running backs coach and assistant head coach last season.

The Cowboys parted ways Sunday with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who took the same position with the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday.

Nixon began his NFL coaching career with the Philadelphia Eagles as an offensive/special teams assistant from 2007-10. He coached running backs with the Miami Dolphins (2011-15) and tight ends with the San Francisco 49ers (2016) before joining Baylor coach Matt Rhule’s staff in 2017.

He was the co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach for the Bears through 2019 before departing to join Rhule’s staff in Carolina.

Nixon was Carolina’s running backs coach in 2020 and became the interim offensive coordinator in 2021 after the team fired Joe Brady in December of that season.

The Panthers (7-10) fired Rhule after a 1-4 start in 2022 and finished the season under interim coach Steve Wilks.

Carolina hired Frank Reich last week to be the new head coach. Nixon is not currently listed as a member of Reich’s coaching staff with the Panthers.

–Field Level Media

