FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Why House Republicans kicked off their 'weaponization' probe by interviewing a little-known retired FBI official
House Republicans investigating what they believe are political abuses inside the Justice Department got to work this week, securing a private interview with one of their top targets. But the witness, former FBI official Jill Sanborn, is far from a household name. Perhaps hoping to change that are the House...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Republicans elevate 'parental rights' as top issue while looking to outflank each other heading into 2024
Republican presidential hopefuls have begun casting themselves as impassioned defenders of "parental rights," turning schoolbooks and curricula, doctors' offices, and sports leagues into a new political battleground as they work to distinguish themselves ahead of the 2024 GOP primary. The issue had already emerged as a major vein in the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Buttigieg says he won't seek US Senate seat in Michigan in 2024
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday he will not run for the open US Senate seat in Michigan in 2024, in his most direct answer to date ruling out a potential bid. "No," Buttigieg said when asked by CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" if he would seek...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
North Carolina Supreme Court will rehear redistricting, voter ID cases that GOP had lost
The North Carolina Supreme Court, which flipped to a Republican majority with last year's elections, said Friday it would rehear a redistricting case and a voter ID case -- cases that the state's GOP legislature had lost when they were previously before the state's highest court. The redistricting case has...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
From MAGA flamethrower to powerful committee chair: Jim Jordan's effort to rebrand draws skepticism on Capitol Hill
Rep. Jim Jordan, one of the GOP's most vocal partisans and now the chair of the powerful Judiciary Committee, started a recent meeting on the "weaponization" of the federal government with a surprising move: He urged caution. Rather than issuing a series of partisan attack lines about the so-called "Deep...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
GOP Rep. Victoria Spartz announces she won't run for any office in 2024
GOP Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana announced Friday that she will not run for any office in 2024, opting out of the race for the seat held by Republican Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for governor, while also declaring her intention to leave Congress. "I won a lot of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democrats in Connecticut want to ban state agencies from using 'Latinx'
Several state Democratic lawmakers in Connecticut are seeking to ban state agencies from using "Latinx," -- the latest example of political backlash against the term. Members of the Connecticut state House introduced a bill last month that would prohibit state agencies and employees acting on behalf of state agencies from using "Latinx" in official communications.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Jim Jordan issues first subpoenas targeting Biden administration's response to school board threats
House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan on Friday subpoenaed the Department of Justice, the FBI and the Department of Education for documents as part of its investigation into whether a Justice Department strategy to address threats against teachers and school officials was abused to target conservative parents. The flurry of subpoenas...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Republicans across the country push legislation to restrict drag show performances
A slew of bills, mostly in Republican-led states, are looking to restrict or prohibit drag show performances in the presence of children, part of a larger fight over a burgeoning culture war issue. Republicans say the performances expose children to sexual themes and imagery that are inappropriate, a claim rejected...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden rallies Democrats around accomplishments and against 'extreme' GOP ahead of possible 2024 bid
President Joe Biden rallied Democrats ahead of a possible reelection bid Friday evening, leaning into the accomplishments of his first two years in office and revving up his attacks on "extreme MAGA Republicans." "We have more to do," Biden said at the Democratic National Committee's winter meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania....
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democrats approve shake-up of 2024 calendar but it's far from a done deal
The Democratic National Committee on Saturday approved a plan to shake up the 2024 presidential primary calendar and demote longtime early voting states Iowa and New Hampshire, but significant questions remain about how the new order will be implemented. The new calendar upends decades of tradition in which Iowa and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Apparent cyberattack forces Florida hospital system to divert some emergency patients to other facilities
An apparent cyberattack has forced a network of Florida health care organizations to send some emergency patients to other facilities and to cancel some non-emergency surgeries, the health care network said Friday. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, which operates a 772-bed hospital and multiple specialty care centers, said an "IT security issue"...
