Arizona State

Republicans elevate 'parental rights' as top issue while looking to outflank each other heading into 2024

Republican presidential hopefuls have begun casting themselves as impassioned defenders of "parental rights," turning schoolbooks and curricula, doctors' offices, and sports leagues into a new political battleground as they work to distinguish themselves ahead of the 2024 GOP primary. The issue had already emerged as a major vein in the...
GEORGIA STATE
Buttigieg says he won't seek US Senate seat in Michigan in 2024

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday he will not run for the open US Senate seat in Michigan in 2024, in his most direct answer to date ruling out a potential bid. "No," Buttigieg said when asked by CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" if he would seek...
MICHIGAN STATE
Democrats in Connecticut want to ban state agencies from using 'Latinx'

Several state Democratic lawmakers in Connecticut are seeking to ban state agencies from using "Latinx," -- the latest example of political backlash against the term. Members of the Connecticut state House introduced a bill last month that would prohibit state agencies and employees acting on behalf of state agencies from using "Latinx" in official communications.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Democrats approve shake-up of 2024 calendar but it's far from a done deal

The Democratic National Committee on Saturday approved a plan to shake up the 2024 presidential primary calendar and demote longtime early voting states Iowa and New Hampshire, but significant questions remain about how the new order will be implemented. The new calendar upends decades of tradition in which Iowa and...
IOWA STATE
Apparent cyberattack forces Florida hospital system to divert some emergency patients to other facilities

An apparent cyberattack has forced a network of Florida health care organizations to send some emergency patients to other facilities and to cancel some non-emergency surgeries, the health care network said Friday. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, which operates a 772-bed hospital and multiple specialty care centers, said an "IT security issue"...
FLORIDA STATE

