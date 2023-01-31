Read full article on original website
2 hospitalized following NK fire
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people had to be transported to the hospital Saturday afternoon following a fire on Fleetwood Drive. North Kingstown fire officials said the two residents were inside at the time of the fire but got out before firefighters arrived. The house is no longer livable, according to the North Kingstown […]
Turnto10.com
Emergency couple's shelter opens early amid heating issues at the Cranston Street Armory
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Cranston Street Armory suffered heating issues amid dangerously cold temperatures this weekend. An emergency shelter for couples at 662 Hartford Avenue in Providence opened two days early to take in people who were staying there. An NBC 10 news crew saw people unloading their...
Eyewitness News
13 people displaced after 5 separate house fires across CT
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Red Cross is helping 13 people after 5 different fires across Connecticut. One family, two adults, three children after a fire yesterday on Pleasant Street, New Britain. One family, four adults, one child after a fire today on Jackson Road, Bloomfield. One family, one adult...
Turnto10.com
Knock On Wood Furniture reopens in Smithfield
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — It's a lesson Michael Gordon knows well as he stands in his furniture shop on Douglas Pike in Smithfield. The new Knock on Wood Furniture store is filled with unique unfinished pieces. It’s about 10 minutes away from its old location, which was destroyed by...
RI DEM to conduct 4 controlled fires in forest areas
DEM is planning prescribed burns in Jamestown's Dutch Island, Coventry's Nicholas Farm Management Area, Exeter's Pratt Farm-Arcadia Management Area, and Portsmouth's Prudence Island.
Turnto10.com
2 treated for smoke inhalation after Saunderstown house fire
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Two people were hospitalized after a house fire in North Kingstown on Saturday afternoon. A fire broke out around 1 p.m. at a home on Fleetwood Drive in the Saunderstown section of North Kingstown. Officials said crews were on the scene three minutes after...
Turnto10.com
Two blind horses saved from slaughterhouse thanks to Norton couple
(WJAR) — Two blind horses set to be taken to a slaughterhouse in Mexico are instead on their way to safety thanks to the owners of Smokey Chestnut Farm. Heidi Medas, co-owner of Smokey Chestnut Farm in Norton, was made aware of the blind Belgian horses earlier this week by a woman looking for available horses.
Turnto10.com
Overnight shooting in Pawtucket sends 1 to hospital
One person was shot in Pawtucket just after midnight on Sunday. Pawtucket police say a male suffered a single, non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. A shell casing was located at the scene on Chandler Avenue. The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. Police have yet to name...
Turnto10.com
Building catches fire in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A fire broke out at a building in Fall River on Saturday night. Crews were called to the 1600 block of North Main Street at about 7 p.m. Fire officials said the fire started on the second floor and quickly spread to the third floor and the attic.
Furniture store destroyed by fire now reopen
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A furniture store in Lincoln that burned down a few months ago, has reopened in a new location. Knock On Wood Furniture opened this morning on Douglas Pike in Smithfield, about 20 minutes away from where it was previously located. The store in Lincoln caught fire on December 1. The damage […]
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 1
Above: Main Street looking south, with the Elms building (Besos today) in the distance, from the Rhode Island Pendulum. Scanned by Terry Romano, courtesy of the EGHPS. We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! We start with this one from Laura Sullivan, who provides a glimpse of the storm from someone who had to work through it, providing essential coffee and donuts (of course) to first responders, bus riders and others who just happened by. We will be posting more remembrances in coming days. Thanks to all who wrote in!
Turnto10.com
German shepherd attacks woman, smaller dog in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — A small dog was killed, and a woman was hospitalized after a dog attack in North Smithfield. North Smithfield police confirmed the dog attack happened Thursday. A friend of the victim said the 83-year-old woman was walking her dog in her neighborhood when a...
Turnto10.com
Warming station prepares to open in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket's getting a new warming station, and just in time for the cold snap. A former furniture store will be able to help hundreds in the city find warmth this weekend. A release said the space will open at 7 a.m. Friday and stay open...
ABC6.com
Portsmouth police announce West Main Road closure
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth police have advised drivers to avoid West Main Road in the area of West Passage Drive and King Charles Drive. This area has been closed for the time being. The reason the roadway was closed has not immediately been released.
GoLocalProv
Bally’s Lincoln Opens New Spa
This week Bally’s Corporation officially opened a new Korean Spa, located within the hotel at the Lincoln, Rhode Island casino. According to Tony Rohrer, Vice President & General Manager of Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, the new SpaLight - International Spa will feature a host of services, including massages, facials, skincare, beauty services, luxurious geodesic dome saunas and a Korean-style bathhouse with a variety of temperature pools.
Turnto10.com
Seekonk man found after being reported missing
SEEKONK, Mass. (WJAR) — UPDATE:. Massachusetts State Police said Martin Bendiksen was found. Police in Seekonk are seeking help from the public in the search for an 86-year-old man reported missing on Saturday. A silver alert was issued for Martin Bendiksen, who was last seen at his home on...
Turnto10.com
As artic blast moves through region, Pawtucket opens warming shelter
(WJAR) — As Southern New England prepares for a blast of arctic air, the City of Pawtucket is opening a warming shelter to help people get out of the brutal cold. The shelter at 1139 Main Street will be open 24 hours starting at 7:00 a.m. Friday and is scheduled to run through Monday, February 6.
Turnto10.com
Fall River prepares to find shelter for the unhoused ahead of the weekend's brutal cold
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River is gearing up for this weekend’s frigid temperatures by attempting to find shelter for the unhoused. There is a program in Fall River that picks those living outside up, if they want to get out of the cold. Members of the...
Eyewitness News
Vernon college student witnesses spy balloon take down first hand
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A US fighter jet shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina after it was spotted in the region today. Connecticut congressman Joe Courtney released a statement praising how the take down was executed. “President Biden’s order to take down the...
