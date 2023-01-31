Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baseball Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
New York To Put Ban On 'Dangerous' People From Using NYC SubwaysAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Poughkeepsie police: Suspect arrested in January assault case
Officers found that a female victim attempted to break up a fight between two people and suffered a serious cut and other significant injuries.
Police: Two suspects wanted for multiple violent Brooklyn robberies
Police say the pair entered the Wiz Khalifa Smoke Shop on Livonia Avenue last Sunday and took rolling papers without paying.
News 12
NYPD: 15-year-old faces slew of charges, including murder, in Soundview house fire
Police say a teenager is facing charges in connection to a Soundview fire that killed a 27-year-old man last week. The NYPD arrested 15-year-old Lily English, someone they say the department is familiar with. Police say English is accused of setting fire to a house at 1211 Evergreen Ave. English...
Authorities probe possible homicide in Fort Lee
Neighbors on John Street say the incident occurred at a townhouse around 8 a.m.
News 12
NYPD: Off-duty officer critically injured during armed robbery in Brooklyn; suspect at large
An off-duty police officer was shot Saturday night while attempting to buy a car from someone he met through social media, the NYPD says. Police say the officer is in critical condition at Brookdale University Hospital. A source told News 12 that the officer is from Deer Park, Long Island.
Police: Teen stabbed younger brother in Trumbull Mall parking lot
Trumbull police say at 8 p.m, Jovanie Hall, 18, of Bridgeport, drove to the mall to pick up his brothers. They say as they walked in the parking lot, Hall stabbed his 16-year-old brother.
Police: Teen accused of stealing cars from Montclair home linked to 21 other thefts
The 15-year-old and another juvenile are accused of breaking into a Montclair home on Dec. 5.
Police ramp up efforts to solve probe of Sayreville councilwoman's fatal shooting
Police are now asking for the public's help and set up electronic boards asking the community for any information connected to Wednesday night's shooting death of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.
2 men arrested in Middletown shooting
Officers found evidence at the scene and arrested a suspect, Naajib Jackson, the next day.
NYPD seeks 3 in connection to Brooklyn nightclub robberies
One of the three is believed to have stolen cellphones, wallets and cash from people’s pockets inside the clubs – including Elsewhere and Avant Gardner in East Williamsburg.
News 12
Off-duty NYPD officer shot during robbery, in critical condition
The NYPD says an off-duty officer was shot during a robbery Saturday in Brooklyn. He is in critical condition. NYPD investigators say the officer was shot while trying to purchase a vehicle through a transaction that was set up on social media. Fabien Levy, spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams, tweeted...
2 Mount Vernon men indicted in fatal 2021 shooting of teen
Anthony Boyd was shot in front of 34 South Eighth Ave. before he died at a hospital.
Caught on camera: NYPD searches for 3 suspects involved in at least five robberies
Officials say they stole multiple wallets and phones from people in Elsewhere and Avant Gardner nightclubs last week and all carried Sketchers shopping bags.
NYPD: 2 people shot dead in Brooklyn
Police found two people shot in the head after responding to a 911 call just before 2 p.m. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
News 12
Police: Death of Norwalk man found inside car probed as a homicide
Police say the death of a Norwalk man found inside his car early this morning was the victim of a homicide. Police responded to a report of a car crash on Route 7 northbound in the area of Exit 2 in Norwalk at 3:19 a.m. When police arrived, they found...
Police seek information in I-84 crash that killed local mom, phlebotomist
State police are asking witnesses to come forward after a crash in the town of Wallkill last weekend that killed Sara Williams - a mother and Orange County phlebotomist who just celebrated her 35th birthday.
Paramedic accused of stealing from critically injured man
Yorktown police say 63-year-old Mark Swanson, of Ellenville, is charged with grand larceny and official misconduct.
Ex-treasurer pleads guilty to stealing $421K from Monroe fire company
Ian Harriton will now have to repay $421,000 that he admitted to taking from the Lakeside Fire Company as part of a plea deal reached last month, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.
Police: Suspect involved in deadly shooting of Sayreville council member remains at large
Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was shot multiple times outside of her apartment complex. Officials say that a man was seen shooting Dwumfour and then running away and jumping a fence.
News 12
Police: Man wanted in violent subway attack in Manhattan
The NYPD needs help finding the suspect of a violent subway attack in Manhattan Tuesday. Police say the suspect assaulted a man with a pocketknife at the Fifth Avenue and 53rd Street station, cutting him all over. The incident happened sometime after 3:30 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to...
Comments / 0