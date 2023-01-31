ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanuet, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Off-duty NYPD officer shot during robbery, in critical condition

The NYPD says an off-duty officer was shot during a robbery Saturday in Brooklyn. He is in critical condition. NYPD investigators say the officer was shot while trying to purchase a vehicle through a transaction that was set up on social media. Fabien Levy, spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams, tweeted...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police: Man wanted in violent subway attack in Manhattan

The NYPD needs help finding the suspect of a violent subway attack in Manhattan Tuesday. Police say the suspect assaulted a man with a pocketknife at the Fifth Avenue and 53rd Street station, cutting him all over. The incident happened sometime after 3:30 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to...
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy