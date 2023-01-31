Read full article on original website
Related
Matt Riddle Shows Off 'Amazing' New Grill, Thanks Girlfriend For Supporting Him During 'Recovery'
Matt Riddle changes up his look during his time away from WWE. Riddle has been away from WWE television since the December 5 episode of WWE Raw where he was injured by Solo Sikoa and stretchered out of the arena. At the time, WWE had announced that Matt Riddle would be out of action for up to six weeks.
Aubrey Edwards Reflects On Working In Video Game Development, Developing AEW: Elite General Manager
Aubrey Edwards talks AEW: Elite General Manager and her history in the video game industry. Most wrestling fans know Aubrey Edwards as one of AEW's referees but before her days of wearing the stripes, she had a career in the video game industry. Edwards was a video game developer largely focused on mobile games, and she would bring that expertise to AEW as part of the AEW: Elite General Manager project.
Details Behind AEW Lexington, Jay Briscoe Tribute
The Jay Briscoe tribute went off well, and many things were changed to accommodate it on AEW Dynamite. Prior to Tuesday, it didn't look like the tribute or Mark Briscoe's match was happening, but AEW moved many things around to make it a reality. Ian Riccaboni was booked for the show Tuesday, and flew in just hours before the show.
Sami Callihan: Fans Are In For A Crazy Ride With The Design's Story, We've Just Touched The Surface
Sami Callihan is excited to see The Design's story plays out. Throughout his many years with the company, Sami Callihan has done nearly everything there is to do with IMPACT Wrestling. Alongside having a reign as IMPACT World Champion, Callihan has also had big time feuds with the likes of Eddie Edwards, Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, and Moose.
WWE 2K23 Developers Discuss Changes To Universe Mode, Giving Players More Control Over Cut-Scenes
Significant changes are coming to Universe Mode in WWE 2K23. Universe Mode has been in WWE games for over a decade, acting as a sandbox to allow wrestling fans to book shows in the best way they see fit. Over the years, the mode has seen a handful of changes that would increasingly allow players to take control further and truly make their game their version of what the WWE Universe should be.
Fallon Henley And Kiana James Win NXT Women's Tag Team Titles At NXT Vengeance Day
New NXT Women's Tag Team Champions have been crowned. Fallon Henley & Kiana James are the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, defeating Katana Chance & Kayden Carter at NXT Vengeance Day. The finish saw Henley catch Carter in a Gedo clutch pin with James holding down the legs of...
Shawn Michaels Says ‘There Is No Talk Of’ NXT Talent Taking Bookings Beyond ‘One-Shot’ Deal With ROW
Currently, Ivy Nile wrestling for a promotion outside of WWE is being viewed as a one-off. Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion announced that WWE NXT Superstar Ivy Nile would participate in an upcoming event on Saturday, February 11. Shawn Michaels addressed the booking and the possibility of more Superstars taking outside bookings on a post-show media call following WWE NXT Vengeance Day.
Victor Benjamin Discusses His Natural Transition Into Pro Wrestling From Combat Sports
Independent star Victor Benjamin talks about his transition into professional wrestling. Before joining the wrestling landscape in 2016, Victor Benjamin was a long tenured mixed martial artist. Throughout his two year career as a pro, Benjamin, real name Shane Chojnacki, won all three of his fights. As his career in...
Taylor Wilde Discusses Becoming A Mother In Wrestling
Taylor Wilde talks being a mother in wrestling. Having a child in the world of wrestling used to spell the end of many female performer's careers, but that is seemingly no longer the case. Current stars such as Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, and Candice LeRae have all recently successfully returned to the ring after giving birth to a child. Taylor Wilde, who had a child in 2018, made her own successful return to the ring in 2021 after being away from the ring for ten years.
Details On Good Brothers' WWE Contracts
Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are locked up for quite some time, Fightful Select has learned. If you were expecting anything short term out of The OC/Bullet Club/Good Brothers combination, that doesn't look to be the case. When asking within WWE about the length of some WWE deals, Fightful Select had learned that many are three-year deals, expiring in mid-to-late 2025. Not The OC's, according to sources familiar with the situation.
Adam Cole Details His Recovery From Two Head Injuries, Says It Was The Scariest Part Of His Career
Adam Cole opens up about his injuries and his recovery. Cole went down with an injury at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26, 2022. At the show, Cole competed in a four-way match against Kazuchika Okada, Hangman Page, and IWGP World Heavyweight Champon. At the time, Cole was working through an injury. After Forbidden Door, AEW President Tony Khan then confirmed that Cole was hurt, as he reportedly suffered a severe concussion. Cole made a one-off appearance on the August 3 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he and reDRagon (Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish) turned on The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson). After he missed several months, Cole returned on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite and made it clear that, after overcoming his injuries, he's determined to return to the ring.
Preview The Opening For NXT Vengeance Day, Batista Not Joining DC Cinematic Universe | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update ahead of WWE NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday, February 4, 2023. - Tonight, NXT Vengeance Day is the first standalone NXT event outside Florida in 3 years. Tonight's show will be opened by one of nxt's greatest exports, Charlotte Flair. Fans can see the full opening above.
Samoa Joe Talks Twisted Metal Series & Suicide Squad Game, Says News Is 'Hopefully On The Horizon'
Samoa Joe provides an update on his upcoming non-wrestling related projects. Samoa Joe is set to have a very busy 2023 outside of the world of wrestling. First, Joe is the voice actor for King Shark in the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League video game that is set to release in May 2023. Furthermore, Joe plays Sweet Tooth in the upcoming Twisted Metal series that has been teased to release in 2023 as well.
Chris Jericho Wants AEW To Re-Sign Brian Cage
Chris Jericho has liked what he's seen from Brian Cage. Brian Cage has been given more opportunities on AEW television in recent weeks as he's faced Bryan Danielson and Konosuke Takeshita in subsequent episodes of AEW Dynamite. After an extended absence from AEW TV and then joining ROH, Cage has caught the eye of Chris Jericho.
Nia Jax Talks WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Appearance, Doing More During COVID Times
Nia Jax returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble, entering at number 30 in the women's Royal Rumble. Jax was released by WWE in November 2021 and had not wrestled since her release. Appearing on Highspots Sign It Live, Jax was asked if she knew about her Rumble appearance a...
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Producers, Backstage News, More
- Men's Royal Rumble: Michael Hayes, Shane Helms, Jason Jordan, Kenny Dykstra, Jamie Noble. - Pitch Black Change- Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight: Abyss. - Women's Royal Rumble: TJ Wilson, Moly Holly, Petey Williams, Jason Jordan. - Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns: Michael Hayes. Royal Rumble news. - Jason Cade...
Swerve Strickland On Feud With Dustin Rhodes: There's A Lot Of Pain There, Pain Can Be Manipulative
Swerve Strickland has a strategy in place for his feud with the second generation star Dustin Rhodes. Strickland was a guest on Fightful's The Wrestling Perspective Podcast this week with Lars Frederiksen and Dennis Farrell. Swerve said he plans on targeting the pain Rhodes has felt. Swerve was asked about...
Raven Believes He'd Draw Money As IMPACT World Champion; Sometimes Ron Reese Cries At Night
Important updates on Raven's Flock. Raven has a Mensa-level IQ. He is also an old-school wrestler who wouldn't hesitate to book himself on top. On the February 2 episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Santino Marella, the IMPACT Director of Authority ran into Raven backstage. Santino is new to the role of authority figure and as such, was seeking advice from the Mensa-level genius. Acting more akin to Wile E. Coyote, super genius, Raven suggested Santino book him to be the IMPACT World Champion because people would pay money to see him as the top guy.
Kota Ibushi: I Want To Face Will Ospreay Again, I Wonder How He Has Grown
Kota Ibushi expresses his interest in facing Will Ospreay. Ospreay and Ibushi clashed several times in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. They faced off in the G1 Climax tournament in both 2019 and 2020. Ibushi previously suffered a concussion in a match against Ospreay at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13. The two stars have not faced each other since NJPW Sakura Genesis in April 2021. There, Ospreay beat Ibushi to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.
Fightful
15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0