Adam Cole opens up about his injuries and his recovery. Cole went down with an injury at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26, 2022. At the show, Cole competed in a four-way match against Kazuchika Okada, Hangman Page, and IWGP World Heavyweight Champon. At the time, Cole was working through an injury. After Forbidden Door, AEW President Tony Khan then confirmed that Cole was hurt, as he reportedly suffered a severe concussion. Cole made a one-off appearance on the August 3 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he and reDRagon (Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish) turned on The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson). After he missed several months, Cole returned on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite and made it clear that, after overcoming his injuries, he's determined to return to the ring.

1 DAY AGO