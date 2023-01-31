Read full article on original website
Related
KGET 17
Jailed leader of Greek far-right party faces election ban
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government is seeking to ban a far-right political party led by a jailed former lawmaker from participating in a general election later this year, with a legislative initiative that has gained cross-party support. Ilias Kasidiaris, 42, founded the Greek National Party two years...
KGET 17
EU migration impasse leaves many refugees out in the cold
BRUSSELS (AP) — Some refugees and asylum-seekers in Brussels have been spending months in between the Street of Palaces and the Small Castle — quite literally. Unfortunately, it’s not a dream come true at the end of their fearful flight from halfway across the globe. It’s a perpetual nightmare.
KGET 17
Pope says South Sudan’s future depends on treatment of women
JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — Pope Francis warned Saturday that South Sudan’s future depends on how it treats its women, as he highlighted their horrific plight in a country where sexual violence is rampant, child brides are common and the maternal mortality rate is the highest in the world.
Comments / 0