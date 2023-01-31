Read full article on original website
Beacon Man Arrested After Stabbing Woman in Her Home
The alleged incident took place on Friday, January 27th. The City of Beacon Police Department has announced on Facebook that they have arrested and charged a 31-year-old Beacon resident after he allegedly stabbed a woman while she was at home. Beacon Woman Stabbed at Home. Beacon Police responded to a...
News 12
Police: Death of Norwalk man found inside car probed as a homicide
Police say the death of a Norwalk man found inside his car early this morning was the victim of a homicide. Police responded to a report of a car crash on Route 7 northbound in the area of Exit 2 in Norwalk at 3:19 a.m. When police arrived, they found...
Poughkeepsie police: Suspect arrested in January assault case
Officers found that a female victim attempted to break up a fight between two people and suffered a serious cut and other significant injuries.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police question victim suffering from possible lead-induced amnesia
POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie Police began an investigation into a report of a Saturday night shooting after a 27-year-old man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand. The initial reports indicated that the shooting took place in the vicinity of King Street Park near Mansion Street and Innis Avenue.
35-Year-Old Found Dead In Driver's Seat Of Car On Route 7 In Norwalk
Police have launched a homicide investigation after it was determined a man found dead in the driver's seat of a car in Fairfield County did not die as a result of an accident. On Saturday, Feb. 4 at approximately 3:20 a.m., Connecticut State Police troopers assigned to Troop G in...
Ulster judge drops murder charge against trooper in crash that killed 11-year-old
TOWN OF ULSTER − New York State Trooper Christopher Baldner will not face a second-degree murder charge in the death of 11-year-old Monica Goods during a high-speed chase on the New York State Thruway in 2020, according to a 23-page ruling by Ulster County judge Bryan Rounds. Evidence was...
News 12
Police: 17-year-old driver charged with DWI after 2 injured in Dix Hills crash
Police say a teenage driver is charged with DWI following a car crash that seriously injured two passengers. Police say the crash happened Saturday in Dix Hills around 9:15 p.m. News 12 was told the 17-year-old driver was with three passengers going eastbound on Vanderbilt Parkway. About a quarter mile...
Duo Charged With Fatally Shooting 17-Year-Old In Mount Vernon, Police Say
Two men have been charged with fatally shooting a 17-year-old in Westchester County nearly two years ago, police said. The shooting happened in Mount Vernon on May 6, 2021, around 10:40 a.m., when police found 17-year-old Anthony Boyd Jr. with gunshot wounds to his chest at 34 South 8th Ave. Boyd was then taken to Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital, where he later died.
Police seek information in I-84 crash that killed local mom, phlebotomist
State police are asking witnesses to come forward after a crash in the town of Wallkill last weekend that killed Sara Williams - a mother and Orange County phlebotomist who just celebrated her 35th birthday.
Mother Of 2-Year-Old Found Buried In Stamford Park Charged, Police Say
The mother of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a Fairfield County park has been charged in connection with the case. Iris Rivera-Santos, age 29, of Stamford, was charged on Friday, Feb. 3 in connection with the death of Liam Rivera whose body was found buried in a plastic bag in Cummings Park on Monday, Jan. 2.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston resident charged in Poughkeepsie assault
POUGHKEEPSIE – Police have arrested a Kingston resident in connection with the slashing of a woman back on January 8. Donyeah Simpson-Anderson, 24, was arrested on Friday, February 3 with the assistance of Kingston City Police. The 1:30 a.m. assault occurred when the woman attempted to break up a...
Paramedic accused of stealing from critically injured man
Yorktown police say 63-year-old Mark Swanson, of Ellenville, is charged with grand larceny and official misconduct.
News 12
Off-duty NYPD officer shot during robbery, in critical condition
The NYPD says an off-duty officer was shot during a robbery Saturday in Brooklyn. He is in critical condition. NYPD investigators say the officer was shot while trying to purchase a vehicle through a transaction that was set up on social media. Fabien Levy, spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams, tweeted...
NYPD seeks 3 in connection to Brooklyn nightclub robberies
One of the three is believed to have stolen cellphones, wallets and cash from people’s pockets inside the clubs – including Elsewhere and Avant Gardner in East Williamsburg.
Poughkeepsie Man Arrested and Charged For Possession of Illegal Narcotics
The Dutchess County Police Drug Task Force recently made an arrest of an alleged drug dealer in the city of Poughkeepsie, NY. The individual in question, identified as James Jenkins of Poughkeepsie, was arrested and charged with "criminal possession of a controlled substance". In addition, he was also charged with...
Police: Teen accused of stealing cars from Montclair home linked to 21 other thefts
The 15-year-old and another juvenile are accused of breaking into a Montclair home on Dec. 5.
Ex-treasurer pleads guilty to stealing $421K from Monroe fire company
Ian Harriton will now have to repay $421,000 that he admitted to taking from the Lakeside Fire Company as part of a plea deal reached last month, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.
NYPD: Man, woman found dead inside East Flatbush home
Friends and family of the victims say they were involved in a relationship but do not know what led up to the shooting.
News 12
Family: Missing Bronx man found at hospital
The family of a Bronx man who went missing after leaving St. Barnabas Hospital says he was found at another hospital. Lino Cruz Ballinas Jr., 23, went missing after he left the hospital on Monday. The family says they were not notified that he left. The family says another are...
2 men arrested in Middletown shooting
Officers found evidence at the scene and arrested a suspect, Naajib Jackson, the next day.
