Putnam County, NY

101.5 WPDH

Beacon Man Arrested After Stabbing Woman in Her Home

The alleged incident took place on Friday, January 27th. The City of Beacon Police Department has announced on Facebook that they have arrested and charged a 31-year-old Beacon resident after he allegedly stabbed a woman while she was at home. Beacon Woman Stabbed at Home. Beacon Police responded to a...
BEACON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police question victim suffering from possible lead-induced amnesia

POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie Police began an investigation into a report of a Saturday night shooting after a 27-year-old man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand. The initial reports indicated that the shooting took place in the vicinity of King Street Park near Mansion Street and Innis Avenue.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston resident charged in Poughkeepsie assault

POUGHKEEPSIE – Police have arrested a Kingston resident in connection with the slashing of a woman back on January 8. Donyeah Simpson-Anderson, 24, was arrested on Friday, February 3 with the assistance of Kingston City Police. The 1:30 a.m. assault occurred when the woman attempted to break up a...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
News 12

Off-duty NYPD officer shot during robbery, in critical condition

The NYPD says an off-duty officer was shot during a robbery Saturday in Brooklyn. He is in critical condition. NYPD investigators say the officer was shot while trying to purchase a vehicle through a transaction that was set up on social media. Fabien Levy, spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams, tweeted...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Family: Missing Bronx man found at hospital

The family of a Bronx man who went missing after leaving St. Barnabas Hospital says he was found at another hospital. Lino Cruz Ballinas Jr., 23, went missing after he left the hospital on Monday. The family says they were not notified that he left. The family says another are...
BRONX, NY

