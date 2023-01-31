Two men have been charged with fatally shooting a 17-year-old in Westchester County nearly two years ago, police said. The shooting happened in Mount Vernon on May 6, 2021, around 10:40 a.m., when police found 17-year-old Anthony Boyd Jr. with gunshot wounds to his chest at 34 South 8th Ave. Boyd was then taken to Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital, where he later died.

MOUNT VERNON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO