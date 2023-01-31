ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Memphis officer saves suicidal teen on I-40 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis police officer was able to talk a suicidal 17-year-old off the I-40 bridge Thursday. Memphis Police posted a touching picture on their Facebook page of the teenage boy hugging the female officer who came to his rescue. MPD said officers responded to a call about a suicidal person on the […]
tri-statedefender.com

‘What we’ve been working on for 50 years, they destroyed in three minutes’

In 1973, the Afro American Police Association was founded to help recruit more Black police officers to the Memphis Police Department. The thinking was that Black police officers would be more understanding and compassionate to Black Memphians than their white counterparts, while still upholding the law. It was created to...
WREG

Memphis restaurants shows support for Tyre Nichols’ family after funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the South, food is love, and there was plenty to go around at Tyre Nichols’ repast Wednesday at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe in the Edge District. Family, friends, and supporters greeted his parents with comforting hugs and warm embraces following his funeral. “Everybody coming from all over the world representing and […]
WATN Local Memphis

TBI: Call about trespasser led to shooting inside library that left 1 dead & MPD officer critically injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is dead and a police officer is in extremely critical condition after a shooting inside the Poplar-White Station Library. Kelli McAlister, a public information officer with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, told reporters preliminary information shows Memphis Police responded to a call in the 5100 block of Poplar Ave. about noon Thursday, Feb. 2, ,2023, regarding a man suspected of trespassing.
WREG

Man admits to breaking into 7 businesses, 6 with an SUV

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is under arrest and facing a long list of charges related to burglaries, vandalism, and thefts of property after police said he rammed an SUV into multiple storefronts. Cordelra Jones is facing 18 charges ranging from burglary of a building and vandalism to theft of property $1000-$2500 as well […]
Bryan College Station Eagle

7th Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two more Memphis police officers have been disciplined and three emergency responders fired in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, officials said Monday, widening the circle of punishment for the shocking display of police brutality after video showed many more people failed to help him beyond the five officers accused of beating him to death.
WATN Local Memphis

Le Le, Memphis Zoo panda, dies at 25

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Zoo announced Friday, Feb. 3 that giant male panda Le Le died at 25-years-old. There is a pending medical investigation, but no cause of death has been determined, the zoo said. Le Le, whose name translates to "happy happy," was born on July 18, 1998,...
WREG

Armed robbery shakes up Cooper Young neighbors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired and a man robbed in an early-evening robbery on a street in Cooper-Young. According to a police report, the robbery happened on Oliver near Cox around 7 p.m. Monday. A man told police he was walking on the sidewalk when a black, four-door car pulled up next to him. […]
actionnews5.com

5-year-old killed in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Parkway Village on Wednesday night. A 5-year-old boy was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition the night of the shooting. MPD says the child did not survive. The shooting took place on Chancellor...
WATN Local Memphis

'It hurt' | Mental health counselors provide help to protesters following Tyre Nichols' death, video of confrontation with Memphis police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Demonstrators gathered in Downtown Memphis Saturday afternoon to grieve the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, meet with mental health counselors and demand police reform in Memphis as well as across the country. Led by activists DeVante Hill and Michael Sykes, protesters marched from I Am A...
WATN Local Memphis

Literacy Mid-South to honor Tyre Nichols by distributing books featuring skateboarding & photography

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Literacy Mid-South plans to give the gift of books to young Memphians, in honor of Tyre Nichols. Because of Nichols’ love of skateboarding and photography, the organization said it will distribute books on those subjects featuring Black children to its partners and children over the next few weeks. The group said books will also feature stories that focus on fatherhood and family.
rolling out

15 months after Young Dolph tragedy, Memphis back in national news

You’re riding down Airways Boulevard when you see the sign. As you pull into the parking lot, you see a wall of tributes that read “RIP Dolph.” Inside Makedas Cookies is a corner dedicated to Young Dolph, the famed rapper who died as a victim of a drive-by shooting at the store in November 2021. At that time, Makedas Cookies went from a Memphis staple to a hip-hop landmark.
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

