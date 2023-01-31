Read full article on original website
Memphis officer saves suicidal teen on I-40 bridge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis police officer was able to talk a suicidal 17-year-old off the I-40 bridge Thursday. Memphis Police posted a touching picture on their Facebook page of the teenage boy hugging the female officer who came to his rescue. MPD said officers responded to a call about a suicidal person on the […]
Behavioral health professional gives advice on how to deal with your thoughts and emotions during civil unrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 is all about keeping you healthy, and with all of the civil unrest that has happened within the past month, it is important that we are also taking care of our mental and emotional health. We spoke with a behavioral health professional about what you...
Mom, stepfather remember Tyre Nichols as 'beautiful person' in funeral remarks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tyre Nichols' mother and stepfather, RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells, shared brief unprepared remarks at his celebration of life services in Memphis on Wednesday, remembering him as a "beautiful person." RowVaughn Wells shared that she felt the only thing getting her through the tragedy of her...
‘What we’ve been working on for 50 years, they destroyed in three minutes’
In 1973, the Afro American Police Association was founded to help recruit more Black police officers to the Memphis Police Department. The thinking was that Black police officers would be more understanding and compassionate to Black Memphians than their white counterparts, while still upholding the law. It was created to...
MPD officer continues fighting for his life after being shot at library, says pastor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police officer who was shot at an East Memphis library while responding to a trespassing complaint is fighting for his life, according to the officer’s church pastor. Bishop Brandon Porter of Greater Community Temple COGIC identified the officer as 49-year-old Geoffrey Redd. Bishop...
Memphis restaurants shows support for Tyre Nichols’ family after funeral
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the South, food is love, and there was plenty to go around at Tyre Nichols’ repast Wednesday at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe in the Edge District. Family, friends, and supporters greeted his parents with comforting hugs and warm embraces following his funeral. “Everybody coming from all over the world representing and […]
TBI: Call about trespasser led to shooting inside library that left 1 dead & MPD officer critically injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is dead and a police officer is in extremely critical condition after a shooting inside the Poplar-White Station Library. Kelli McAlister, a public information officer with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, told reporters preliminary information shows Memphis Police responded to a call in the 5100 block of Poplar Ave. about noon Thursday, Feb. 2, ,2023, regarding a man suspected of trespassing.
Man admits to breaking into 7 businesses, 6 with an SUV
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is under arrest and facing a long list of charges related to burglaries, vandalism, and thefts of property after police said he rammed an SUV into multiple storefronts. Cordelra Jones is facing 18 charges ranging from burglary of a building and vandalism to theft of property $1000-$2500 as well […]
7th Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two more Memphis police officers have been disciplined and three emergency responders fired in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, officials said Monday, widening the circle of punishment for the shocking display of police brutality after video showed many more people failed to help him beyond the five officers accused of beating him to death.
Traffic stopped on I-40 bridge Thursday due to possible jumper, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), the reason traffic was stopped on the I-40 bridge on Thursday was that a person was potentially going to jump off of the bridge. Officers said they were able to locate the 17-year-old and talk to him for 15...
MPD Officer Preston Hemphill fired for "multiple department policy" violations in Tyre Nichols case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Officer Preston Hemphill, the sixth officer identified in the investigation into Tyre Nichols death, has been fired from the department, according to MPD. And more officers could face the same fate. In a statement released Friday evening, MPD said:. "After a review of the...
'Policing the police' | Here's how some organizations are tracking police complaints
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is a process for filing complaints with Memphis police, but what happens after those complaints have been filed?. Here is a look at the process, those who have tried to track complaints and a national organization that came up with their own solution:. Over the...
Tyre Nichols tribute in pictures from celebration of life service | Watch
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The celebration of life service held Wednesday for Tyre Nichols in Memphis is remembering and paying tribute to someone who was was a deeply loved son and brother, a father, a skateboarder, a 49ers fan - and so much more. Nichols' friends and loved ones are...
Le Le, Memphis Zoo panda, dies at 25
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Zoo announced Friday, Feb. 3 that giant male panda Le Le died at 25-years-old. There is a pending medical investigation, but no cause of death has been determined, the zoo said. Le Le, whose name translates to "happy happy," was born on July 18, 1998,...
Armed robbery shakes up Cooper Young neighbors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired and a man robbed in an early-evening robbery on a street in Cooper-Young. According to a police report, the robbery happened on Oliver near Cox around 7 p.m. Monday. A man told police he was walking on the sidewalk when a black, four-door car pulled up next to him. […]
5-year-old killed in Parkway Village shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Parkway Village on Wednesday night. A 5-year-old boy was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition the night of the shooting. MPD says the child did not survive. The shooting took place on Chancellor...
'It hurt' | Mental health counselors provide help to protesters following Tyre Nichols' death, video of confrontation with Memphis police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Demonstrators gathered in Downtown Memphis Saturday afternoon to grieve the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, meet with mental health counselors and demand police reform in Memphis as well as across the country. Led by activists DeVante Hill and Michael Sykes, protesters marched from I Am A...
Olive Branch, MS church burns to the ground during ice storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While many across the Mid-South are bouncing back from days of ice, one Olive Branch church saw the worst of it all from ice to a fire. Our Brittani Moncrease spoke with church members at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. From more than 100 years, New...
Literacy Mid-South to honor Tyre Nichols by distributing books featuring skateboarding & photography
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Literacy Mid-South plans to give the gift of books to young Memphians, in honor of Tyre Nichols. Because of Nichols’ love of skateboarding and photography, the organization said it will distribute books on those subjects featuring Black children to its partners and children over the next few weeks. The group said books will also feature stories that focus on fatherhood and family.
15 months after Young Dolph tragedy, Memphis back in national news
You’re riding down Airways Boulevard when you see the sign. As you pull into the parking lot, you see a wall of tributes that read “RIP Dolph.” Inside Makedas Cookies is a corner dedicated to Young Dolph, the famed rapper who died as a victim of a drive-by shooting at the store in November 2021. At that time, Makedas Cookies went from a Memphis staple to a hip-hop landmark.
