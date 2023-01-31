Truck thieves scramble to escape with stolen vehicles. Car thieves have taken the world by storm over the last few years with their increasingly brave antics leading to some pretty shocking stories. Everything from heists to carjackings where no one's safety, other than that of the criminal, was ever considered. However, recently a full-on raid was discovered and a total of nine suspects were detained when police caught wind of a crime that would rival that of any car heist we've seen to date. The craziest part has got to be that the vehicles didn't even make it to the dealer before nearly being stolen and you might be shocked to find out exactly what they were after.

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO