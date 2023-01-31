ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

wemu.org

FBI finds missing Dexter High School student

A 17-year-old Dexter High School student who went missing yesterday has been found and is safe. Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Derrick Jackson says Ea Kuhr was located by members of the FBI. “I don’t have very many details of around how they located her or where they located...
DEXTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Missing 3 rappers were killed upstairs in abandoned apartment, dumped in basement

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police have confirmed the bodies were the three missing rap artists found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park. Sources tell FOX 2 – Friday morning, a man from Detroit was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the murder of the three aspiring rappers. He is being held on a parole violation down there. Meanwhile, another man was brought into custody, in the last week here in Detroit – for questioning in the case.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man who survived being shot 23 times by police informant sues Detroit cops

Detroit — A man who survived being shot 23 times three years ago has filed a federal lawsuit accusing two unnamed Detroit police officers of "recklessly" enlisting the aid of a confidential informant who went on a shooting spree that resulted in the plaintiff's injuries and the deaths of six other victims.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Woman convicted of murdering her child's father in 2021 stabbing

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 24-year-old woman who stabbed the father of her child to death two years ago has been found guilty of first-degree murder. Damia Imani Foster, who was 22 at the time of the incident, was convicted after a jury trial Feb. 2, Wayne County Prosecutors said Thursday. She's scheduled to be sentenced to prison in March.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan man accused of killing wife during shootout with other man

RAY TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan man is expected to go to trial related to a shootout that resulted in the death of his wife, WDIV Local 4 reports. Matthew Louis Mollicone, 46, of Washington Township, is charged with homicide, assault with intent to murder, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, assault with a dangerous weapon and four counts of felony firearm in connection with an incident that happened around 9:30 p.m. on July 12 at a home in Macomb County’s Ray Township, the report said.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

1-year-old Michigan baby dies after caregiver's boyfriend allegedly gave him meth

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is accused of giving his girlfriend's 1-year-old son meth, killing the boy. The child's aunt, Jasmin Jones-Bronner, was granted custody of Cain, who had turned 1 a month before his death. Jones-Bronner was at a work party when her boyfriend, Timothy Coombs allegedly fed Cain meth in Flint.
FLINT, MI
Motorious

Stellantis Raid Turns Into Mad Max Rodeo As Cops Detain Nine Thieves

Truck thieves scramble to escape with stolen vehicles. Car thieves have taken the world by storm over the last few years with their increasingly brave antics leading to some pretty shocking stories. Everything from heists to carjackings where no one's safety, other than that of the criminal, was ever considered. However, recently a full-on raid was discovered and a total of nine suspects were detained when police caught wind of a crime that would rival that of any car heist we've seen to date. The craziest part has got to be that the vehicles didn't even make it to the dealer before nearly being stolen and you might be shocked to find out exactly what they were after.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man accused of beating child's mother while out on bond for shooting woman

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man accused of shooting a woman in the neck at a Detroit gas station allegedly beat the mother of his child while out on bond. Torrion Hudson’s initial bond was $1 million after the Dec. 21 crime. However, it was lowered to $250,000 cash or surety. He used a bail bondsman to post bond and has been out of jail on a tether on house arrest since Jan. 11.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Deputy resigns after bodies of woman, 2 sons found frozen in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy sent to search for a Detroit-area mother and her two young sons whose bodies later were found frozen in a field has resigned.The Oakland County sheriff's office said the deputy stepped down Jan. 22, The Detroit News reported Monday.The deputy's name was not released.The bodies of Monica Cannady, 35, Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were found Jan. 15 in Pontiac after Cannady's 10-year-old daughter went to a home near the field and told someone her family was dead.They were not dressed properly for the cold weather. An autopsy report listed hypothermia as the...
PONTIAC, MI

