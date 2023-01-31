Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Favorite Speakeasies in Detroit CityEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Related
wemu.org
FBI finds missing Dexter High School student
A 17-year-old Dexter High School student who went missing yesterday has been found and is safe. Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Derrick Jackson says Ea Kuhr was located by members of the FBI. “I don’t have very many details of around how they located her or where they located...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Missing 3 rappers were killed upstairs in abandoned apartment, dumped in basement
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police have confirmed the bodies were the three missing rap artists found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park. Sources tell FOX 2 – Friday morning, a man from Detroit was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the murder of the three aspiring rappers. He is being held on a parole violation down there. Meanwhile, another man was brought into custody, in the last week here in Detroit – for questioning in the case.
Detroit News
Man who survived being shot 23 times by police informant sues Detroit cops
Detroit — A man who survived being shot 23 times three years ago has filed a federal lawsuit accusing two unnamed Detroit police officers of "recklessly" enlisting the aid of a confidential informant who went on a shooting spree that resulted in the plaintiff's injuries and the deaths of six other victims.
Detroit News
Woodhaven doc gets 16.5 years in prison, $30.3M penalty for opioid scheme
Detroit — A Woodhaven doctor was sentenced Monday to serve 16.5 years in prison and was ordered to pay $30.3 million in restitution for his involvement in one of the largest health-care fraud schemes in U.S. history — though the doctor maintains his innocence. Detroit U.S. District Court...
WILX-TV
Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
fox2detroit.com
Woman convicted of murdering her child's father in 2021 stabbing
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 24-year-old woman who stabbed the father of her child to death two years ago has been found guilty of first-degree murder. Damia Imani Foster, who was 22 at the time of the incident, was convicted after a jury trial Feb. 2, Wayne County Prosecutors said Thursday. She's scheduled to be sentenced to prison in March.
Police confirm bodies found were missing Lansing rapper and friends
Police announced on Thursday that three bodies had been found but did not identify them as Kelly, Givens, and Wicker until Friday.
fox2detroit.com
Fleeing Detroit suspect leads police to home where stolen Jeep and guns found
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police confiscated multiple firearms, a suspect's cell phones and even found a stolen vehicle after arresting a suspect late Wednesday. The arrest happened after an attempted traffic stop in which the driver instead fled the scene. The first officer was in the area of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Inkster woman loses life savings to thieves pretending to be members of law enforcement
INKSTER, Mich. – Police say thieves are pretending to be members of law enforcement to get your money, which is precisely what happened to an Inkster woman who said she lost her life savings because of it. The sophisticated scam targets people all over Metro Detroit, costing some victims...
Michigan man accused of killing wife during shootout with other man
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan man is expected to go to trial related to a shootout that resulted in the death of his wife, WDIV Local 4 reports. Matthew Louis Mollicone, 46, of Washington Township, is charged with homicide, assault with intent to murder, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, assault with a dangerous weapon and four counts of felony firearm in connection with an incident that happened around 9:30 p.m. on July 12 at a home in Macomb County’s Ray Township, the report said.
Defendants in Flint child’s slaying appear in Genesee County courtroom 2 years after shooting
FLINT, MI – Genesee County prosecutors on Tuesday began laying out their case against four men accused in the October 2020 slaying of a 3-year-old Flint boy who died after being the unintended target in a drive-by shooting. Shamir Banks, Camron Burnett, Desean Davis, and London Walton, each of...
fox2detroit.com
1-year-old Michigan baby dies after caregiver's boyfriend allegedly gave him meth
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is accused of giving his girlfriend's 1-year-old son meth, killing the boy. The child's aunt, Jasmin Jones-Bronner, was granted custody of Cain, who had turned 1 a month before his death. Jones-Bronner was at a work party when her boyfriend, Timothy Coombs allegedly fed Cain meth in Flint.
133 dogs rescued in Detroit during largest operation to combat dogfighting in state history, organizers say
133 dogs have been rescued in Detroit during what organizers believe is the largest operation to combat dogfighting in state history. Bark Nation, a nonprofit organization based in the Detroit area, said 66 responders were deployed to assist.
Detroit News
Judge dismisses Detroit auto chop shop charges after cop brings unseen evidence to hearing
Detroit — Charges against two men accused of operating a chop shop and marijuana-growing operation in Detroit have been dismissed because a police officer showed up the date of the preliminary exam with a box of unseen evidence, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors will be investigating why the evidence was...
Family remembers slain Lansing rapper
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
Detroit cops searching for shooting suspect after 2 people struck by gunfire while driving
A suspect is being sought in connection to a double non-fatal shooting that occurred while the victims were driving in Detroit nearly two weeks ago, authorities say.
Stellantis Raid Turns Into Mad Max Rodeo As Cops Detain Nine Thieves
Truck thieves scramble to escape with stolen vehicles. Car thieves have taken the world by storm over the last few years with their increasingly brave antics leading to some pretty shocking stories. Everything from heists to carjackings where no one's safety, other than that of the criminal, was ever considered. However, recently a full-on raid was discovered and a total of nine suspects were detained when police caught wind of a crime that would rival that of any car heist we've seen to date. The craziest part has got to be that the vehicles didn't even make it to the dealer before nearly being stolen and you might be shocked to find out exactly what they were after.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man accused of beating child's mother while out on bond for shooting woman
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man accused of shooting a woman in the neck at a Detroit gas station allegedly beat the mother of his child while out on bond. Torrion Hudson’s initial bond was $1 million after the Dec. 21 crime. However, it was lowered to $250,000 cash or surety. He used a bail bondsman to post bond and has been out of jail on a tether on house arrest since Jan. 11.
Deputy resigns after bodies of woman, 2 sons found frozen in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy sent to search for a Detroit-area mother and her two young sons whose bodies later were found frozen in a field has resigned.The Oakland County sheriff's office said the deputy stepped down Jan. 22, The Detroit News reported Monday.The deputy's name was not released.The bodies of Monica Cannady, 35, Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were found Jan. 15 in Pontiac after Cannady's 10-year-old daughter went to a home near the field and told someone her family was dead.They were not dressed properly for the cold weather. An autopsy report listed hypothermia as the...
Comments / 0