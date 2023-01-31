ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

ABC6.com

Man was arrested in New Bedford after four hour standoff

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was taken into custody by New Bedford police following a four hour standoff. Lt. Scott Carola said that officers were conducting an investigation Thursday that led them to an apartment on County Street. They went to the residence to arrest 48-year-old Anthony...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Family party in Cranston ends with domestic dispute, multiple arrests

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A family party in Cranston took a turn for the worse when a domestic dispute resulted in two arrests. Cranston Police Department Maj. Todd Patalano said an officer at the scene called for immediate back-up as he “engaged physically” with multiple people who were under the influence.
CRANSTON, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Man Arrested With Over 100 Grams of Fentanyl

NEW BEDFORD — A 60-year-old New Bedford man has been arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges after police said he had more than 100 grams of the narcotic in his home. Police said organized crime detectives arrested 60-year-old Ibrahima Sakho after searching an apartment in St. James Place on Acushnet Avenue on Tuesday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

DA: Duxbury mother charged with deaths of her three children to be arraigned

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury woman who was hospitalized after authorities say she allegedly killed her three young children will be arraigned remotely. A spokesperson for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Lindsay Clancy, 32, will be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Plymouth District Court. “The...
DUXBURY, MA
ABC6.com

Man arrested on drug charges in Pawtucket arraigned Thursday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Anthony Oliveira, who is facing several drug charges after being arrested in Pawtucket Wednesday following a shooting on Pidge Ave. was arraigned in Providence District Court. Pawtucket police said Wednesday that a man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest twice. Oliveira was taken...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

2 men arrested in major Woonsocket drug bust

WOONSOCKET, RI.. (WLNE) — Two men were arrested in a major drug bust in Woonsocket Thursday, according to authorities. Woonsocket police said Friday that a search warrant was executed at two locations: Mason Street and South Main Street. Chief Thomas Oates said Carlixto Munoz Fernandes and Juan Boch Munoz...
WOONSOCKET, RI
whdh.com

State police find cocaine, illegal guns, cash in Fall River bust

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Fall River men are facing charges after state police found more than 5.5 kilograms of cocaine, illegal guns and cash at three apartments this week, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office announced. The office of District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said troopers arrested...
FALL RIVER, MA
hyannisnews.com

GUN CHARGES, PLUS ALLEGEDLY TOO YOUNG FOR “HENNY” [HN VIDEO]

Above image: A mugshot photo of Mason Gonsalves photocopied from an arrest report filed in Barnstable District Court. (There were no other mugshots of other individuals available at the time of this report) HYANNIS – According to reports filed in Barnstable District Court, this past Tuesday – January, 31, 2023...
BARNSTABLE, MA
ABC6.com

Man arrested on drug charges after shooting in Pawtucket held without

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man who’s facing several drug charges after being arrested in Pawtucket following a shooting was held without bail Thursday. Anthony Oliveira was arrested Wednesday on Pidge Avenue. Pawtucket police said Wednesday that a man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest twice.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Providence officer hit by car outside Cranston St. Armory

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence police officer was hit by a car outside of the Cranston Street Armory Thursday afternoon, police confirmed to ABC6. Police say the officer was brushed by a fleeing car, and suffered minor injuries. Other people inside the parking lot were also hit by...
PROVIDENCE, RI

