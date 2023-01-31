Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Man was arrested in New Bedford after four hour standoff
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was taken into custody by New Bedford police following a four hour standoff. Lt. Scott Carola said that officers were conducting an investigation Thursday that led them to an apartment on County Street. They went to the residence to arrest 48-year-old Anthony...
ABC6.com
Family party in Cranston ends with domestic dispute, multiple arrests
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A family party in Cranston took a turn for the worse when a domestic dispute resulted in two arrests. Cranston Police Department Maj. Todd Patalano said an officer at the scene called for immediate back-up as he “engaged physically” with multiple people who were under the influence.
ABC6.com
Fall River man sentenced to serve up to 10 years in prison for assaulting girlfriend
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River man was sentenced to serve up to 10 years in prison for beating, robbing, and sexually assaulting his girlfriend. Earlier this week, Shaun Medeiros, 39, pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including domestic assault and battery, strangulation, and assault and battery on a police officer.
Lindsay Clancy’s attorney says number of drugs she was prescribed ‘stunning’
Attorney Kevin Reddington called the number of medications his client Lindsay Clancy was prescribed “stunning” on Friday. Clancy faces homicide and strangulation charges following the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son last week, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz first announced Jan. 25.
Woonsocket woman accused of killing dad held without bail
The Woonsocket woman accused of stabbing her father to death with a pair of garden shears faced a judge Thursday.
New Bedford Man Arrested With Over 100 Grams of Fentanyl
NEW BEDFORD — A 60-year-old New Bedford man has been arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges after police said he had more than 100 grams of the narcotic in his home. Police said organized crime detectives arrested 60-year-old Ibrahima Sakho after searching an apartment in St. James Place on Acushnet Avenue on Tuesday.
whdh.com
DA: Duxbury mother charged with deaths of her three children to be arraigned
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury woman who was hospitalized after authorities say she allegedly killed her three young children will be arraigned remotely. A spokesperson for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Lindsay Clancy, 32, will be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Plymouth District Court. “The...
ABC6.com
New Bedford man pleads guilty to breaking and entering, larceny charges
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A 33-year-old man was sentenced to prison for breaking into two homes in New Bedford, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. Joel Reyes pleaded guilty last Friday to charges of breaking and entering during the nighttime, breaking and entering during the...
ABC6.com
Man arrested on drug charges in Pawtucket arraigned Thursday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Anthony Oliveira, who is facing several drug charges after being arrested in Pawtucket Wednesday following a shooting on Pidge Ave. was arraigned in Providence District Court. Pawtucket police said Wednesday that a man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest twice. Oliveira was taken...
ABC6.com
2 men arrested in major Woonsocket drug bust
WOONSOCKET, RI.. (WLNE) — Two men were arrested in a major drug bust in Woonsocket Thursday, according to authorities. Woonsocket police said Friday that a search warrant was executed at two locations: Mason Street and South Main Street. Chief Thomas Oates said Carlixto Munoz Fernandes and Juan Boch Munoz...
newbedfordguide.com
More charges brought against four Boston Police Officers involved in overtime fraud scheme
‘Four Boston Police Officers have been charged in a superseding indictment in connection with an ongoing investigation of overtime fraud at the Boston Police Department’s (BPD) evidence warehouse. Lieutenant Timothy Torigian, 57, of Walpole; Sergeant Robert Twitchell (retired), 61, of Norton; Officer Henry Doherty (retired), 64, of Dorchester; and...
whdh.com
State police find cocaine, illegal guns, cash in Fall River bust
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Fall River men are facing charges after state police found more than 5.5 kilograms of cocaine, illegal guns and cash at three apartments this week, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office announced. The office of District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said troopers arrested...
hyannisnews.com
GUN CHARGES, PLUS ALLEGEDLY TOO YOUNG FOR “HENNY” [HN VIDEO]
Above image: A mugshot photo of Mason Gonsalves photocopied from an arrest report filed in Barnstable District Court. (There were no other mugshots of other individuals available at the time of this report) HYANNIS – According to reports filed in Barnstable District Court, this past Tuesday – January, 31, 2023...
ABC6.com
Man arrested on drug charges after shooting in Pawtucket held without
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man who’s facing several drug charges after being arrested in Pawtucket following a shooting was held without bail Thursday. Anthony Oliveira was arrested Wednesday on Pidge Avenue. Pawtucket police said Wednesday that a man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest twice.
New Bedford Police Investigate Armed Robbery at 7-Eleven
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Thursday night at the North End 7-Eleven. Police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola said North End units responded to reports of an armed robbery at the 1389 Phillips Rd. convenience store at around 9:20 p.m. Thursday.
Man wanted for deadly Brockton store shooting
Police are searching for a man who reportedly shot two people inside a Brockton store.
Four teens facing charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen car in Randolph
Four Massachusetts teens are facing a variety of charges after leading police on a chase from Randolph to Braintree in a stolen car on Friday, according to authorities.
New Bedford Conch Shell Murder Suspect Sentenced for Tire Iron Attack
NEW BEDFORD — A SouthCoast man suspected of murdering his half-sister with a conch shell and other objects inside her New Bedford home in 2001 has been sentenced for a separate attack on another New Bedford woman. David Reed, 54, pleaded guilty on Friday to robbing and bludgeoning Maribel...
ABC6.com
Providence officer hit by car outside Cranston St. Armory
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence police officer was hit by a car outside of the Cranston Street Armory Thursday afternoon, police confirmed to ABC6. Police say the officer was brushed by a fleeing car, and suffered minor injuries. Other people inside the parking lot were also hit by...
Back to Prison for New Bedford Criminal Convicted of Assault
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man with a long criminal record — including a 2002 conviction for manslaughter, heroin distribution, and illegally dumping a human body in Nantucket harbor — is going back to prison for a violent domestic assault. The Bristol County D.A.'s office said...
