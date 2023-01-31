Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria will spend $6 million on road repairs in 2023
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday morning, East Peoria Mayor John Kahl gave his annual State of the City “Eggs and Issues” presentation addressing problems in the city and developmental projects planned for 2023. Kahl said the city will allocate $15 million to capital improvements among the...
25newsnow.com
1 hospitalized after semi rolls over into Peoria County ravine
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The right lane of Route 6 southbound, near War Memorial Drive in Peoria, was shut down after a semi overturned into a ravine. Illinois State Police say it happened around 1:40 PM Thursday. ISP says it remains unclear at this time what caused the semi...
videtteonline.com
North Main Street, I-55 southbound ramp to experience lane closures Monday
Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, there will be lane closures on North Main Street and the I-55 southbound ramp for traffic signal repairs. The traffic signal will be flashing red. Drivers are asked to used caution while traveling through the area. All local access will be maintained. With weather permitting,...
Central Illinois Proud
Portable heaters suspected as Peoria fire cause
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a report of a residential fire Thursday evening. According to a Peoria Fire Department press release, fire crews found smoke coming from the second floor of a home at 1800 S. Arago St. Two hose lines were advanced to the second floor due to heavy fire conditions.
25newsnow.com
Injured Bradley student looks for answers after hit and run crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Bradley University student wants to know who the driver was who hit him while crossing the street when he was walking to campus a couple of months ago. Peoria Police say they have no suspect information. “I actually don’t remember that day,” said senior...
Central Illinois Proud
Discarded cigarette starts Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria firefighters responded to a report of a house fire Thursday morning. According to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the front of the house near Columbia Terrace and Orange Street. Fire crews aggressively combated the fire with two...
wznd.com
ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. – Matthew Listman, 21, was reported missing in Normal on Thursday January 26. On Friday, he was found by a creek and pronounced dead. The Illinois State University student was last seen alive at 10:15 p.m. on the 26th near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal.
Central Illinois Proud
Peru police looking for individuals involved in Walmart incident
PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peru Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a group of individuals Friday. According to a Peru police Facebook post, the individuals are persons of interest in an incident that took place at Walmart Thursday. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peru police...
Downtown Champaign bar set to reopen after reaching agreement with city
Owners of a downtown bar in Champaign reached an agreement with city officials to reopen.
newschannel20.com
Coroner identifies man found dead in Lowe's parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon has identified the 56-year-old individual found dead in a semi-truck in the Lowe's parking lot on Saturday. Allmon says the man was identified as James Barksdale, of Springfield. Preliminary autopsy findings showed no evidence of injury or trauma. The...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: No one injured after fire on ‘transit-style’ bus
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Fire Department is responding to the Interstate 74/55 interchange for a vehicle fire. Fire department spokesperson Frank Friend says it is a transit-style bus but is not from Connect Transit. There are no injuries. The occupant on the bus was the driver.
Central Illinois Proud
No answers about shots fired in Bloomington early Sunday morning
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police Department announced Wednesday that they are still investigating a shots fired incident that occurred early Sunday morning. According to a press release, shots were fired just before 1 a.m. in the 2700 block of Arrowhead. BPD responded and observed several people fleeing the area.
Central Illinois Proud
Lariat Steakhouse sign catches fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to the Lariat Steakhouse sign catching fire near Glen Avenue and War Memorial Drive Monday. According to Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, an Electrical shortage caused the fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Firefighters put out the fire in approximately 20...
starvedrock.media
Route 17 Bridge Closing for Repairs March 20-Nov. 3
There are only so many options to get across the Illinois River, and one of them won't be available for about eight months this year. The Illinois Department of Transportation tells WLPO that the Route 17 bridge at Lacon will be closed for repair and rehab from March 20 until about November 3.
Central Illinois Proud
Two juveniles arrested for vehicle theft
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Police arrested two juveniles for stealing a vehicle while it was warming up on Tuesday night. According to a Peoria police press release, police responded to the 2100 block of W. Antoinette St for a vehicle theft that had just occurred. Officers put out a...
25newsnow.com
‘Deputy who evaded death’ preps for return to the field March 1
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you ask Peoria County Deputy Tim Gilmore about how he cheated death in May of 2022, he responds with a humble chuckle, saying he’s just happy to be here. The father of two young girls was severely injured when a pickup truck hit...
Central Illinois Proud
JK Williams Distilling to close Peoria location after losing lease
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An embattled history of a local distillery continues as JK Williams Distilling will close its doors yet again. The company posted on Facebook Friday morning that JK Williams has lost its lease on the building at 8635 N. Industrial Road in Peoria. The tasting room’s...
Central Illinois Proud
Small movement made in Rossi case
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday, there was some movement in the case of Aaron Rossi, the former CEO of Reditus Labs in Pekin, and Dr. James Davies, his ex-business partner. A thumb drive reportedly containing evidence that would prove Davies’ case against Rossi is subject to crime fraud deception. The thumb drive is said to contain information about Dr. Gerard Paul’s partnership with Rossi at Pal Health.
Stolen John Deere Tractor Spotted Driving Down Illinois Bike Path
A teenage boy in Illinois thought it would be fun to take a stolen tractor on a joyride but he ended up getting caught. Prank With Tractor Ends Up With Illinois Police Involved. I'm going to take a big guess here and say this 16-year-old boy in Champaign was just...
