ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Conor McGregor Returning for Fight With Michael Chandler, Coaching TUF 31

In an announcement from UFC President Dana White, he confirmed that former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor will be returning to the Octagon for an upcoming fight with Michael Chandler. Both men will coach the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter Season 31: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler.
411mania.com

WWE News: Charlotte Flair Appears in Cold Open for NXT Vengeance Day, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights, Paul Heyman’s Website Launches Merchandise Store

– WWE released the cold open video for tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day show, featuring SmackDown Women’s Champion and former NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, who previews tonight’s lineup. NXT Vengeance Day is set for later tonight on Peacock in the US and on the WWE Network everywhere else.
CHARLOTTE, NC
411mania.com

San Antonio Spurs Player Interested in Working With WWE

– Fightful Select reports that San Antonio Spurs player Keldon Johnson revealed at a WWE Special Olympics event last week that he’d loved to get involved with wrestling. Johnson also named Rey Mysterio as his favorite Superstar. He also named John Calipari as someone who would be more likely to be his wrestling manager than Gregg Popovich. Calipari was his college coach at the University of Kentucky.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
411mania.com

Shawn Michaels Says Ivy Nile’s ROW Appearance Is a ‘One-Shot Deal’

Ivy Nile is set to make an appearance for Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling, but Shawn Michaels says that isn’t necessarily indicative of wider plans moving forward. As noted yesterday, ROW announced that they “will be working with WWE/NXT to bring our fans incredible match ups they can’t see anywhere else” and are bringing Nile to their February 11th show.
411mania.com

Aron Stevens Relates How Tyrus Reacted To Getting Bumped From WrestleMania 29

In a recent interview with WrestlingNews.co, NWA’s Aron Stevens (formerly WWE’s Damien Sandow) shared some stories about his work in the wrestling industry over the past two decades (per Wrestling Inc). Stevens offered an anecdote about a WrestleMania 29 match he was slated for being moved off the schedule due to an long-running bout featuring The Undertaker and CM Punk taking precedence. Now-incumbent NWA World Heavyweight Champion Tyrus was also scheduled for the match and reacted to the cancellation announcement in his own way. You can find a highlight about the aftermath from Stevens and watch the full interview below.
411mania.com

Adam Cole Gives An Update On Kyle O’Reilly, Says He’s ‘Doing Good’

In an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio (via Fightful), Adam Cole gave an update on Kyle O’Reilly, who has been out of action in AEW since June of last year. O’Reilly had neck fusion surgery in September and said in January that he was dealing with a post-surgical problem.
411mania.com

WWE SmackDown Numbers Drop for Post-Royal Rumble Show

– SpoilerTV has the overnight preliminary television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show was the first post-Royal Rumble edition of SmackDown, and the card was broadcast live on FOX. Last night’s show averaged 2.264 million viewers. That’s based on 2.288 million...
411mania.com

Shawn Michaels Weighs In On How NXT Has Changed From Triple H’s Time

Shawn Michaels is the man in charge of NXT, and he recently discussed how the brand has changed since Triple H was in charge of it. Michaels appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about how the current era of the brand is different from the Black & Gold era under Triple H, while noting that one core element has stayed the same in its “family atmosphere.”
411mania.com

Various News: Aliyah Says She’s Been Cleared Since October, Bloomberg Profiles AEW

– Aliyah has been off of WWE TV since September, and she recently addressed her status in a series of now-deleted tweets. The Smackdown star was last seen when she and Raquel Rodriguez lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships to Damage CTRL on the September 12th episode of Raw, and was off TV after reportedly suffering an injury.

Comments / 0

Community Policy