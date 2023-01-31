New Hampshire people stepped up big time to help homeless youths facing frigid cold temperatures, according to Kat Strange, communications director for Waypoint NH. Strange said Waypoint estimates by end of the day Friday about 900 people came through the doors with donations including Manchester and Rocester sites with about 4,000 items after she put out the alert that the need was there because of the frigid temperatures.

