Proper training, good hiring can avoid violent police incidents, New Hampshire chiefs say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Since the release of body cam video that shows Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols, there have been new calls for police reform across the country. In New Hampshire, some police chiefs say confident that what happened in Memphis wouldn't happen here. Nichols died three days...
YAHOO!
Riverside nursing home staffer charged with stealing checks from relative at the home
DOVER — An East Rochester woman has been charged with fraud after allegedly stealing Social Security checks from a relative who is a resident of Riverside Rest Home. Prosecutors allege Jennifer Bryant, 47, used her job as the nursing home's billing coordinator to fraudulently bring her elderly relative's bill to zero and then spent the money on herself.
NHPR
With housing in short supply, NH is rethinking how it helps unhoused people find a home
Ryan has been unhoused for four years now. He’s living in an encampment in Concord, but the winter elements are wearing him out. He says what’s helping him hold out is hope is that one day, he’ll have a roof over his head. “So I can have...
Former Plaistow, N.H., Resident Pleads Guilty to Cocaine Drug Charges in Federal Court
A 42-year-old man, formerly of Plaistow, N.H., pleaded guilty this week in federal court to charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. New Hampshire U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young said Thursday Corey Buckley is scheduled to be sentenced on May 18 in U.S. District Court in Concord, N.H. According...
WMUR.com
Urgent request made for donated items to help homeless young people in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The non-profit organization Waypoint has an urgent request for donations to help homeless young people through this dangerously cold stretch. Waypoint is asking for sleeping bags, tents, blankets, hand and foot warmers, jackets, hats and gloves. >> Wind chills as cold as -40 or -50 possible.
WMUR.com
Firefighters reach out to homeless residents in Manchester ahead of dangerous cold
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With bitter cold on the way, first responders are working to protect the most vulnerable in New Hampshire. In Manchester, the fire department is conducting what's known as fatality prevention outreach. Firefighters said it's critical as frigid weather approaches that could bring dangerous wind chills of minus 30 to minus 50 across much of the state.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for theft, resisting arrest in Nashua
NASHUA — A 24-year-old man was arrested in Nashua on Wednesday. Police say they arrested Manuel Leandro Bedoya-Parra, for the offense of theft by unauthorized taking. The value of the items stolen is estimated to be more than $1,500. Bedoya-Parra was also charged with one count of resisting arrest...
manchesterinklink.com
City’s Beech Street shelter – and new shelter manager – ready just in time for deep freeze
MANCHESTER, NH — As the city was evacuating the downtown homeless encampment on Jan. 18, Jake King was taking it all in from the sidewalk across the street. He had just returned to Central Station after going on a tour of the vacant factory on Beech Street that the city was standing up as an emergency shelter.
WMUR.com
Frozen pipe causes flooding in ICU, emergency department areas at Elliot Hospital in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A frozen pipe caused flooding in the ICU and emergency department areas at Elliot Hospital in Manchester Saturday. An Elliot Hospital spokesperson told News 9 that due to the weather, a frozen pipe caused the flooding, which was contained to the areas just before 12 p.m.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Man held hostage for four days before anyone notices
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
WMUR.com
Judge releases New Hampshire affidavit in Logan Clegg case
CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire judge on Monday ordered the release of an affidavit in the case involving the man accused of shooting and killing a Concord couple while they were out for a walk. The judge granted the state's request to unseal the affidavit, ruling that reasons...
WMUR.com
Court document breaks down international travel by suspect in Concord killings
VIDEO: One of the things detectives uncovered in the course of their investigation -- once they identified Logan Clegg -- was the extent to which they said he traveled internationally, despite the fact he lived in a tent in the woods. Read the full story here.
Northwood, NH Rallies Around Family After Fire Damages Home
🔥 The house and barn on Routes 202/9 in Northwood is home to a family of six. 🔥 Residents of Northwood including members of a Facebook group immediately went into action to help the family. 🔥 A GoFundMe page was also created to accept monetary donations. A...
NH motorist stopped by alleged police impersonator; investigation underway
Police are sharing tips to anyone who believes they’re being pulled over by an impersonator.
WMUR.com
Firefighters faced with challenging cold weather conditions battling fires in Keene, Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Firefighters in two New Hampshire cities faced with challenging conditions battling fires in the bitter cold weather. A multi-family home on Elm Street in Keene went up in flames Saturday morning, displacing nine people. Keene fire Chief Donald Farquhar said in addition to slippery roads, firefighters...
Sleeping Bags, Jackets Donated To Help Young Homeless People Stay Warm
New Hampshire people stepped up big time to help homeless youths facing frigid cold temperatures, according to Kat Strange, communications director for Waypoint NH. Strange said Waypoint estimates by end of the day Friday about 900 people came through the doors with donations including Manchester and Rocester sites with about 4,000 items after she put out the alert that the need was there because of the frigid temperatures.
WMUR.com
Meals on Wheels works to ensure clients fed, workers protected during extreme cold
MERRIMACK, N.H. — The extreme cold on Friday in New Hampshire was causing added challenges for groups like Meals on Wheels. The organization said it was making adjustments to keep its workers safe. Meals on Wheels officials said they brought extra food to people over the past few days...
manchesterinklink.com
Fire department chase calls for service due to burst pipes on Elm Street, at Elliot Hospital
MANCHESTER, NH – As temperatures hovered in the single digits Saturday morning, the persistent cold proved too much for pipes resulting in two calls for emergency crews before noon for water issues. Manchester Fire Department responded Saturday morning to a report of water and smoke coming from 2 Wall...
WMUR.com
22-year-old arrested after Hooksett crash involving New Hampshire state police cruiser, officials say
HOOKSETT, N.H. — An Interstate 93 exit and a Hooksett Road were closed for several hours after a New Hampshire State Police cruiser was involved in a crash Wednesday night. The crash happened on Hooksett Road near the I-93 interchange just before 8 p.m. Police said a state trooper...
WPFO
New Hampshire bakery sues town in attempt to keep mural
CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- A bakery in New Hampshire is suing the town of Conway, after the town demanded the bakery get rid of its own mural. Town officials say the mural at Leavitt's Country Bakery violates Conway's sign code. The mural is a painting of doughnuts with the White...
