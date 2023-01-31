ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampton, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Riverside nursing home staffer charged with stealing checks from relative at the home

DOVER — An East Rochester woman has been charged with fraud after allegedly stealing Social Security checks from a relative who is a resident of Riverside Rest Home. Prosecutors allege Jennifer Bryant, 47, used her job as the nursing home's billing coordinator to fraudulently bring her elderly relative's bill to zero and then spent the money on herself.
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

Firefighters reach out to homeless residents in Manchester ahead of dangerous cold

MANCHESTER, N.H. — With bitter cold on the way, first responders are working to protect the most vulnerable in New Hampshire. In Manchester, the fire department is conducting what's known as fatality prevention outreach. Firefighters said it's critical as frigid weather approaches that could bring dangerous wind chills of minus 30 to minus 50 across much of the state.
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for theft, resisting arrest in Nashua

NASHUA — A 24-year-old man was arrested in Nashua on Wednesday. Police say they arrested Manuel Leandro Bedoya-Parra, for the offense of theft by unauthorized taking. The value of the items stolen is estimated to be more than $1,500. Bedoya-Parra was also charged with one count of resisting arrest...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Judge releases New Hampshire affidavit in Logan Clegg case

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire judge on Monday ordered the release of an affidavit in the case involving the man accused of shooting and killing a Concord couple while they were out for a walk. The judge granted the state's request to unseal the affidavit, ruling that reasons...
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Sleeping Bags, Jackets Donated To Help Young Homeless People Stay Warm

New Hampshire people stepped up big time to help homeless youths facing frigid cold temperatures, according to Kat Strange, communications director for Waypoint NH. Strange said Waypoint estimates by end of the day Friday about 900 people came through the doors with donations including Manchester and Rocester sites with about 4,000 items after she put out the alert that the need was there because of the frigid temperatures.
MANCHESTER, NH
WPFO

New Hampshire bakery sues town in attempt to keep mural

CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- A bakery in New Hampshire is suing the town of Conway, after the town demanded the bakery get rid of its own mural. Town officials say the mural at Leavitt's Country Bakery violates Conway's sign code. The mural is a painting of doughnuts with the White...
CONWAY, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy