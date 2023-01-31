ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teniya Morant, sister of Ja Morant, gets HBCU offer

By HBCU Gameday Newswire
Teniya Morant, sister of NBA superstar Ja Morant, has her first Division I offer — and it’s from an HBCU.

Mississippi Valley State — a member of the SWAC — has offered the Memphis Grizzlies superstar’s sister a scholarship.

The 5-foot-3 senior point guard at Houston High School near Memphis tweeted the offer on Monday.

“Very thankful,” she wrote, acknowledging the offer .

The Class of 2023 guard is averaging just over 12 points per game so far this season.

Tee Morant, father to Teniya and Ja Morant, played his college ball at Claflin University in the 1990s. Ja went on to star at Murray State, turning himself into a lottery pick and one of the best players in the NBA today.

The post Teniya Morant, sister of Ja Morant, gets HBCU offer appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

