This Houston woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Alleged Walmart Scam Affecting Texas ShoppersC. HeslopTexas State
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant Is Coming to RichmondMadocRichmond, TX
The Chicago Bears were the Houston Texans in 1969Larry E LambertChicago, IL
Click2Houston.com
J.J. Watt back to Houston? Social media creates buzz after Houston Texans respond to former Texans star wearing ‘H-Town’ hoodie
HOUSTON – J.J. Watt may look like he’s enjoying his retirement from the NFL, but his latest tweet may possibly drop a hint. In a photo he tweeted on Thursday, Watt is seen lifting weights while wearing an “H-Town” hoodie and a Chicago Red Stars beanie hat. His latest Instagram story showed the same photo, but it also included the hashtag “#DeMecoDay.”
Texans free agents: Which 49ers could follow DeMeco Ryans to Houston?
The Texans' new HC has several former players set to hit the market.
Former Houston Texans stars weigh in on DeMeco Ryans hire
See what Andre Johnson and Brian Cushing had to say about the hire.
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Houston's queen Beyoncé comes home as part of highly anticipated new world stadium tour
I'd set an alarm if I were you! Tickets for the Renaissance World Tour dates go on sale Monday, Feb. 6. Do you dare miss this Houston legend's performance?
The deadliest road in Houston is getting a $28 million makeover
Data shows this stretch of road is one of the most dangerous in the city.
James Harden shares 2-word response to All-Star snub
James Harden reacted via Instagram Thursday night to his All-Star Game snub. The reserves for the All-Star Game were announced Thursday. Harden was among the top players in the East who did not make the cut. Not long after the reserves were released, Harden shared a 2-word response on his Instagram Story. James Harden’s IG... The post James Harden shares 2-word response to All-Star snub appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team
After less than eight months together, the Dallas Mavericks may be giving one player his walking papers. Morten Stig Jensen of Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday that Mavs big man Christian Wood may no longer be on the team past the trade deadline. Jensen said that he will be surprised if Wood is still on... The post Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
A former Fox 26 meteorologist stars as space ranger in his own cartoon show
Matt Lavine produced the retro-style cartoon with comic book writer Bill Hughes.
Houston pet owners must now microchip their animals to avoid fine
A Houston ordinance went into effect Wednesday requiring pet owners to chip their furry friends.
Chron.com
Houston, TX
