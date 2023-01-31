ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone Fans Say Cole Hauser Looked Unrecognizable On Family Trip To Disney World

By Brady Cox
 5 days ago
Many of us know Cole Hauser as the roughnecked, bearded cowboy Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone.

However, many of us don’t get to see his off-set appearance, and boy, the guy looks borderline unrecognizable.

Hauser traded the chaps, cowboy hat, and beard for a baseball cap and clean shaved look while making a trip to Disney World on Monday.

He shared in the Instagram caption:

“Great time yesterday! Thx to Julia and John and all the staff at Disney for a wonderful experience.”

You can see him alongside his wife, Cynthia Daniel, their two sons, Ryland and Colt, and their daughter, Steely Rose, who wasn’t in the picture:

Needless to say, fans couldn’t even recognize him either, as he received comments like:

“Is this the REAL Cole Hauser?”

“You are almost unrecognizable! Great disguise you got there”

“Did anyone recognize you incognito?”

“I wouldn’t have even recognized him!”

“We would never know that was Rip…”

But this wasn’t the first time fans didn’t quite recognize Cole without his signature black beard and hat.

In fact, Rip Wheeler may be his most recognizable face, but it isn’t his most common look.

Cole actually has natural red hair, a stark contrast from his character on Yellowstone.

Anybody remember Dazed & Confused?

Cole Hauser Looks Unrecognizable In ‘Olympus Has Fallen’

I was winding down last night and decided to flip on some Netflix before bed, and was scrolling… And scrolling… And scrolling, as you do whenever you get on Netflix with absolutely no clue what to watch.

However, after about 20 minutes I finally made up my mind on Olympus Has Fallen, a movie that I somehow haven’t seen since its release in 2013…

And boy, that’s one badass movie.

If you love movies about American’s kickin’ terrorist ass, this one is right up your alley (But I refuse to give any spoilers, I’m not that guy).

With that being said, I recognized a familiar face within the first two minutes of the film, but I just couldn’t quite put my finger on it.

You know, one of those “I know this guy has played on something before, but I have absolutely zero clue what movie I’m thinking about” moments.

Sure enough, it finally hit me.

It was Cole Hauser, who we all know and love now as the relentless Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone.

Hauser plays one of the President’s secret service agents, named Roma in the movie.

At first glance, you’d have no idea it was Hauser if your only perception of him is from Yellowstone.

In Olympus Has Fallen, he’s clean cut, clean shaven, and the complete opposite of the roughed up cowboy look he has going on in the hit TV show.

Of course, it’s still Cole Hauser, so he plays a badass role in the movie, but it’s still crazy to even think that this is the same guy who plays ol’ Rip.

He also sat down for a brief sound bite to discuss his role in the movie as well:

Great movie…

