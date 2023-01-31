ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave Creek, AZ

AZFamily

$3.5 million ‘The Pick’ lotto ticket sold at Phoenix supermarket

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- You’ll want to check those lotto tickets again! The Arizona Lottery say a jackpot worth an estimated $3.5 million was sold at a grocery store near Scottsdale. Officials say the ticket with Wednesday night’s number was sold at the Safeway near 64th Street and Greenway...
PHOENIX, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Kierland Commons | Shopping mall in Scottsdale, Arizona

Kierland Commons is a lifestyle center in Phoenix, Arizona, adjacent to Scottsdale, Arizona which is used for the center's mailing addresses. The mixed-use development is centered on a "Main Street" feel and composed mostly of outdoor retail shops with residential units above and adjoining residential tower. The mixed-use destination began...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Chefs preparing to feed thousands of people at WM Phoenix Open

WM Phoenix Open kicks off with Concert in the Coliseum in Scottsdale. The WM Phoenix Open kicked off with Walker Hayes and Maroon 5 taking the stage for thousands of fans at the 16th hole. Super Bowl Experience Opening today in downtown Phoenix. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. The event...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Desert Ridge Marketplace | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona

Desert Ridge Marketplace is a super-regional shopping mall located just off the Loop 101 and Tatum Boulevard in North Phoenix, Arizona. It was built by Vestar Development Co. and opened in December 2001. The mall has a gross leasable area of 1.2 million square feet (111,000 m2). The mall was...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

The best tasting frozen pizzas at Arizona supermarkets

Lawmakers say something must be done to protect fuel station owners and operators from criminals using pulsar manipulation devices to steal gas and diesel fuel. How to spot counterfeit jerseys, hats before Super Bowl. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Last year, the Department of Homeland Security says officials seized roughly...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Car chase near Casa Grande ends in Tempe crash

TEMPE, Ariz. — A car chase that began on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande ended early Friday morning in Tempe. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. near milepost 198. The driver allegedly continued driving north on I-10. PCSO deputies tried using...
TEMPE, AZ
TravelNoire

How To Spend A Day In Black-Owned Phoenix, Arizona

Editorial note: This piece on Black-owned Phoenix was originally published on October 2, 2019, and updated to reflect current information. Despite the low population of Black people in Phoenix, where roughly 6 percent identify as African American, minority-owned businesses are thriving in Arizona’s capital city. In fact, the 25...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix woman meets birth family for the first time

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley woman had the reunion of a lifetime. Lori Starr was adopted at a very young age, and at 60 years old, she met her birth siblings for the first time. “I think I had the biggest smile on my face. I was so happy,” said Starr as she met her birth siblings. “Very in shock but so happy. I now have three sisters and three brothers.”
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show returns for 68th year

The Arabian Horse Association of Arizona (AHAA) is excited to announce the return of the 68th annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show at WestWorld of Scottsdale. The world’s largest Arabian horse show will run from Thursday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, featuring the world’s best Arabians, exciting competitions, a shopping expo and more.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
ARIZONA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Christown Spectrum | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona

Christown Spectrum is the oldest operating mall in Phoenix, Arizona and was the third shopping mall built in the city. It is located at 1703 W. Bethany Home Road in Phoenix, Arizona. The name Christown Spectrum is derived from Chris-Town Mall and Phoenix Spectrum Mall, previous names. Today it exists as an enclosed shopping mall, although the enclosed portion of the mall was greatly reduced when redevelopment changed the configuration closer to a power center.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Where to hike safely in the Phoenix area this winter

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Between the Super Bowl, the WM Phoenix Open and spring training, hundreds of thousands of visitors will soon be in the Valley. The events come at a beautiful time of year that’s perfect for hiking!. Arizona’s Family met with Phoenix Parks and Recreation to...
PHOENIX, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Phoenix Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Arizona

Phoenix Premium Outlets is an outlet center located in Arizona. The center is owned by Premium Outlets, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and takes its name from the town in which it is located. Famous for it's factory outlet stores, Phoenix Premium Outlets offers great bargains and outstanding dining...
CHANDLER, AZ

