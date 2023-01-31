Effective: 2023-02-05 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Augusta affecting Woodruff and White Counties. Ouachita River At Camden affecting Calhoun and Ouachita Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Calhoun and Union Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cache River Near Patterson. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Pastureland and cropland not protected by levees in Jackson and Woodruff counties affected. Water is over portions of State Highway 37 and deep along the shoulders of State Highway 18 near Grubbs. Water over portions of Woodruff County Road 775 north of State Highway 260. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CST Sunday the stage was 9.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 8.7 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 12 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 9.9 Sun 9 AM 9.6 9.3 9.1 **FALLING**

JACKSON COUNTY, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO