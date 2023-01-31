Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lowndes, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 11:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 23:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lowndes; Monroe The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Air Base Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CST Sunday the stage was 15.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CST Sunday was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Decatur, Hardin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 11:18:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Decatur; Hardin The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Tennessee River at Savannah For the Tennessee River...including Pickwick Dam, Savannah, Saltillo, Perryville, Johnsonville...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Tennessee River at Savannah. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 365.0 feet, Cornstalk Lane going to Nightingale Lane is flooded at Cypress Pond Slough. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CST Sunday the stage was 365.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 365.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Action stage is 365.0 feet. - Flood stage is 370.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
